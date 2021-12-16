Online Casinos for Real Money – 8 Best Online Casino Sites

The online casino industry is bigger and better than ever. There are more casinos and more games, not to mention a wealth of great technology driving them forward. But with such a wide range of sites to choose from, it can be hard to know which real money casinos are best, and that’s where we come in.

Which Real Money Online Casinos Should You Join?

We have compared hundreds of online casinos to create a list of the very best on the market right now. If you’re looking for a new place to play, this is where you should start.



Casino Name: Bitstarz Casino

What We Love: It’s hard not to love Bitstarz. It has big bonuses, some fantastic games, and lots of options for cryptocurrency players.

Score: 100/100

Casino Name: 888 Casino

What We Love: Exclusive games, multiple gambling options, and a trusted brand—what’s not to love?

Score: 99/100

Casino Name: Betway Casino

What We Love: A famous UK-facing betting brand with hundreds of the most popular slots and table games, as well as a dedicated support team.

Score: 98/100

Casino Name: Fortune Jack Casino

What We Love: A cool design and complete support for Bitcoin players. FortuneJack Casino looks and feels fantastic.

Score: 98/100

Casino Name: Mansion Casino

What We Love: An excellent gaming selection (slots and Live Casino games) and a variety of top payment methods.

Score: 96/100

Casino Name: Mr. Green Casino

What We Love: A stylish casino with hundreds of great games. A very fun site and one that will appeal to fans of real money slots.

Score: 95/100

Casino Name: Jackpot City Casino

What We Love: A selection of huge jackpots targeted toward slot fans, including Matched Deposits and Free Spins.

Score: 95/100

Casino Name: 777 Casino

What We Love: Owned by 888 Holdings, this real money casino is packed with great games and all the other top features commonly found on 888 sites.

Score: 94/100

8 of the Best Real Money Online Casinos

Cryptocurrency Online Casino

Big Bonuses for All Players

Great BTC-Friendly Games

The king of cryptocurrency casinos. In the early days, when other crypto sites were poorly put together and didn’t work with the best developers, Bitstarz Casino bucked the trend and helped to inspire a new wave of brilliant BTC sites.

Bitstarz Casino has been around since 2014. It is considered by many to be the biggest and best BTC casino and we couldn’t agree more. You don’t need to use cryptocurrencies to access this site, though, as it also accepts a multitude of fiat currency methods, including debit cards, credit cards, web wallets, and instant banking options.

Withdrawals are fast, there are no withdrawal limits, and Bitstarz Casino doesn’t charge its players any fees. Add some fantastic bonuses and a great selection of games into the mix, and you’ll begin to understand just why Bitstarz ranks so highly in our list of real money casinos.

Bitstarz Casino is constantly updating, tweaking, and improving, and is a very slick and stylish casino as a result.

Editor Notes: An exceptional BTC-friendly online casino—easily the best on the market right now. It is universally loved.

Part of an Established Network of Sites

Exclusive Games

Lots of iGaming Options

888 Casino is the flagship brand of the massive 888 Holdings, a company that seems to be responsible for half of the casinos and bingo sites on the web, including the one at number 8 on our list.

The bonuses on 888 Casino tend to have an “8” theme to them, which is great, as it means you can often collect bonus credits of €888 or €88 and there are plenty of bonuses giving you 88 Free Spins, as well.

One of the things that sets 888 Casino apart from the rest is its exclusive games. The sheer size and reputation of the brand means it can afford to splash the cash on unique slots, and so there are many games here that you won’t find anywhere else.

It’s also a long-running casino that has steadily improved over the years, adapting its technology, expanding its range, and remaining one of the best real money casinos on the web.

If you have been gambling for more than a few years, there’s a high chance you have already been introduced to 888 Casino. You probably have an account. If not, you’re missing out, and now is a very good time to change that and get yourself an account.

Editor Notes: 888 is massive and it’s always striving to be unique. One of the ways it does that is by offering exclusive games, ones that you won’t find anywhere else.

A Great Microgaming Destination

Accepts Several Web Wallets

A Sportsbook is Also Available

In 2015, Betway Casino made headlines when a player won just shy of €18 million playing the Microgaming classic, Mega Moolah. It helped to cement the casino’s legacy, but in truth, the brand was already established and is one of the best-known betting sites in the United Kingdom.

Everything about this site screams class and quality, from the black and white aesthetic, which has since been replicated by countless other casinos, to the games, which are some of the best around. You won’t find thousands of slot machines here—it’s not one of those sites. But what you will find is a cherry-picked selection of jackpot slots, bonus slots, and more, as well as top bonuses, dedicated customer service, and a variety of payment options.

Betway is not just a casino. In fact, many know it best for its sportsbook. As soon as you sign up for an account and transfer some funds, you’ll be given access to both sections of the site, using your sports betting money to place real money slot bets and vice versa.

Editor Notes: Betway is where some of the biggest Mega Moolah jackpots were won and where you should be playing if you’re looking for progressive jackpot slots.

Accepts Many Cryptocurrencies

Stylish Design

Fast and Secure Gaming

FortuneJack Casino is owned by a company known as the Nexus Group, and it is licensed by the government of Curacao. It was launched in 2014, the same year as Bitstarz Casino, and it has remained on par with that site ever since.

Just like Bitstarz, FortuneJack Casino has undergone a few visual and practical changes over the years, and it’s a super-slick and stylish website. The colour scheme is distinctive, and everything is very neatly ordered, which is becoming increasingly rare in the crypto-gambling sector.

One of the great things about FortuneJack Casino is the selection of cryptocurrencies that it offers. You can use Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum, ZCash, and a few others. If that’s not quite your thing, FortuneJack Casino also accepts fiat currencies. Payments is an area in which FortuneJack Casino is definitely not lacking, as there are also no fees to worry about and withdrawals are processed very quickly.

On the gaming side, FortuneJack Casino is predominantly a Betsoft casino, which means there is no shortage of 3D slot machines, including some of the best-looking games in the industry (2 Million B.C., The Slotfather, Birds, Tipsy Tourist).

Editor Notes: A stylish Victorian-style theme that has been beautifully put together.

A Trusted Operator

VIP and Loyalty Offers

Games from Playtech

It’s rare to find a good Playtech casino these days, and that’s what makes Mansion Casino so unique. It’s a Playtech casino, but it’s more than that, as it also has a fantastic Welcome Bonus, a dedicated Loyalty Scheme, a VIP program for true VIPs, and a variety of payment methods.

More importantly, it’s backed by one of the biggest gaming brands in the world, so if you’re looking for a site that never disappoints and always has the best games and bonuses, you can’t go much wrong with Mansion Casino.

The fact that Mansion Casino goes all-in with Playtech means you can find games such as Switch Blackjack, the Kingdoms Rise series, the Age of the Gods series, and the Euro Live platform. Although we have a lot of respect for Microgaming and other major iGaming brands, we feel that Playtech has that little bit more variety and depth.

Editor Notes: Owned by one of the biggest betting brands in the world; a safe, secure, and fair iGaming destination.

Unique Casino Design

Hundreds of Great Games

Multiple Casino Bonuses

When Mr. Green Casino launched, it signed contracts with a variety of iGaming developers to ensure a varied selection of slots, table games, and Live Casino games. That might not sound like a big deal, but it was very rare at the time and so Mr. Green Casino became a pioneer of sorts.

These days, Mr. Green Casino continues to cherry-pick games from a multitude of top developers. As a result, it has one of the most eclectic gaming rosters that you will come across, ensuring that players of all stake levels and preferences can enjoy themselves here.

There are jackpot slots, bonus slots, Roulette games, Blackjack games, and more. On top of this excellent games room, Mr. Green Casino players can collect a variety of bonuses (including a substantial Welcome Bonus) and play on mobile or desktop.

The icing on the cake is the theme, which is very easy on the eye and features the stylish Mr. Green himself, a green-suit-wearing mascot.

Editor Notes: Mr. Green was one of the first sites to list games from multiple developers and it still goes all-out with its gaming roster.

Long-Running Online Casino

Packed with Microgaming Slots

Lots of Jackpot Games

Jackpot City Casino is one of the oldest casinos around. It has been going strong since 1998 and remains one of the best examples of a Microgaming casino. Many of the features that made Jackpot City Casino so popular in the early days remain to this day, including its huge Welcome Bonus. The actual size of the bonus changes, but it’s always big and competitive.

Once you secure those bonus credits, you can use them to play many popular Microgaming slots and table games, including some of the most popular titles in the industry, such as Thunderstruck, Mega Moolah, Football Star, Break Da Bank Again, and Jurassic Park.

Editor Notes: A beloved Microgaming online casino that is still one of the best places to play games like Football Star and Mega Moolah.

Fun 1950s Theme

Owned by the Massive 888 Holdings

Great Slots and Table Games

777 Casino is one of the most stylish online casinos around. It is owned by the same team behind 888 Casino, but it’s much cleaner and brighter. It looks like a casino plucked right out of the golden age of Las Vegas, and that’s a theme that exists throughout the site, from the many bonuses and promotions to the Live Casino and more.

Most of the things that make 888 Casino so popular can also be found on 777 Casino, including the occasional exclusive title and a variety of bonuses. It’s not quite as grand, though, and that’s why 888 Casino is ranked a little higher on our list.

Editor Notes: A Las Vegas-themed casino filled with 1950s style and nostalgia. One of the best-looking sites in the 888 catalogue.

FAQs About the Best Online Casinos for Real Money

If you have any questions about real money online casinos, including what makes them safe and fair and whether they are legit or not, check out the following FAQs.

Are Real Money Casinos Legit?

One of the arguments made against the legitimacy of online casinos is that the games are easy to rig, and the casinos can just take the player’s money when they feel like it. This is simply not true, and it overlooks a few important facts about online gambling.

Firstly, a regulated online casino is forced to adhere to strict rules and regulations set by the authorities that provide the licenses.

Secondly, the games that the casinos host and the random number generators that power them are created by third-party gaming providers, and not by the casinos themselves.

Lastly, and just as importantly, all casino games were weighted in the casino’s favour. It’s only slight, but it’s noticeable, and it means that they are always guaranteed to make money.

If someone is giving you €100 a day completely legally and fairly, why would you try to cheat and steal from them just to get another €10?

You wouldn’t, and the same is true for the casinos.

Is It True that the House Always Wins?

As noted above, casino games are weighted in the house’s favour and so they are always guaranteed to earn a profit. This is where the expression, “The house always wins” comes from, but that doesn’t mean that they will win every game and beat every player.

If that was the case, there would be no point playing.

What it means is that the casino will win over the long-term, even if it loses money to a single player.

Players will still walk away with big wins. They can still win jackpots and other big prizes. But for every 1 player that wins €100, there’s another that loses €101, and so the casino will always be in the black.

The expression, “The house always wins” has been used to discredit all forms of gambling and it’s also used as a vague reference to suggest that all forms of gambling are unfair, and every player will lose.

But if that was true, the player who won nearly €18 million playing Mega Moolah on Betway Casino would need to return and lose €18.01 million the next day, and we’re fairly certain that didn’t happen.

One player can win; all players cannot win.

How Do I Know If an Online Casino is Safe and Fair?

For a casino to be safe and fair, it must be regulated by a respected authority, and these exist in Malta, Curacao, Gibraltar, and the United Kingdom. The casino should also work with a host of respected developers, as they are the ones who provide the games and ensure the fairness of those games.

Many of the best online casinos will also work with independent organisations like the Internet Betting Adjudication Service (IBAS), which also act as mediators in the event that you have an issue with the site.

Can I Play For Free?

It depends on where you live and what sort of games you want to play.

Players in most regions can play real money slot games for free. However, that typically doesn’t apply to progressive jackpot slots, and when it does, all of the jackpots are disabled. It’s also not possible to win any real money when you’re playing for free.

If you’re looking for free-play table games, it’s a different story, and it’s also difficult to find Live Game games that fit the bill. Furthermore, if you’re in the United Kingdom, the rules are a little different and it’s rare to find slots that you can play for free. In fact, most of the non-casino slots that you can find on the web have restrictions in place for UK players.

They will either block you outright or insist that you undergo a verification process, and no one wants to verify their ID just to play a free-play slot on a casino review site.

Why Aren’t a Casino’s Games Available to Me?

If a casino lists games from a certain developer and you can’t find them, it could be related to your region. For a developer’s games to be available in your location, it needs to be licensed there, just like the casino. If not, the casino might be available to you, but you won’t find those specific games.

Can I Play Real Money Casino Games On My Mobile?

Yes, you can play on your mobile device on most casinos. All of the casinos in this guide are completely mobile-friendly, and this is true for most other casinos and sportsbooks, as well.

You will typically have two options:

You can either play through your web browser by simply visiting the casino, or you can download the app. It all depends on your preference and whether the casino has an adaptive website and/or a casino app.

Why Can’t I See an Advertised Bonus?

As with the above, it could be a regional issue. It could also be down to your chosen deposit method, as some casinos prevent you from collecting a bonus when you use methods like Skrill or Neteller.

Are All Online Casinos Legal?

If they are regulated, then yes, they are legal, but that only applies if you are over the legal gambling age, and you reside in a country where online gambling is legal. Even if your local gambling laws are a little ambiguous, you may still be able to access a casino, but this is something that you should always check in advance.

Are There Any Strategies for Beating Online Casino Games?

There are a few effective strategies that you can use for table games, including the Martingale Strategy for games of Roulette and Baccarat, and Basic Blackjack Strategy for Blackjack.

There are no effective strategies for real money slot games, however. To increase your chances of winning with these games, you should learn the rules, collect whatever bonuses are available to you, and set a strict budget.

What is the Best Payment Method for Online Casinos?

It depends on your personal preference. If you value speed over everything else, stick with web wallets or cryptocurrencies. If you don’t have any kind of wallet or knowledge of how they work, stick with debit cards or credit cards.

Summary: The Best Real Money Casinos Online

Now that you know all about the best real money casinos, the only thing left to do is to sign up, collect your bonus, and start playing!

Check out the casinos listed above, click onto the gaming sections, and start spinning some of those real money slots and playing those real money table games!

Disclaimer

Remember to always gamble responsibly and never risk more than you can afford to lose. There are a lot of great gambling resources out there, and if you believe that you might have an issue, you should seek them immediately.

Check out the following helpful organisations.