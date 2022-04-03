Dubai is a haven for entertainment, and the online gambling industry in the country proves that. From the top online casinos to the most thrilling games and live dealers that players can enjoy online, not to mention the world-acclaimed sportsbooks that cater to sports betting fans, Dubai players could not ask for more.

We put these gambling sites to the test and came up with a list of the best online casinos Dubai players have ever seen.

Let’s see if any of these online casinos is the perfect fit for you!

Best Online Casinos in Dubai

1. Spin Casino – Overall Best Dubai Online Casino

Pros

450+ casino games

iOS and Android apps available

Attractive welcome bonus up to $1,000

24/7 live chat support

Cons

No telephone support

Full game lobby only accessible to registered players

Free play is not available

Spin Casino has been in the game since 2001 and it consistently delivers an impeccable online gaming experience for players not only in Dubai but in other parts of the world as well. It grabbed the top spot on our list of the best online gambling site for UAE players – and for good reason.

Games Selection 4.4/5

Spin Casino has a great game selection of around 500 titles covering various categories. If you are a slots fan, you can enjoy over 400 titles of high-quality slot titles, with ultra-sharp graphics, amazing features, and high payout percentages. These games come from notable developers such as Microgaming and NetEnt.

And while online slots make up a huge chunk of its games library, table game lovers are definitely not left out. Dubai players can enjoy numerous variations of blackjack, video poker, roulette, and baccarat at Spin Casino.

Its live casino section is mainly powered by Evolution Gaming, with games including live roulette, live blackjack, and Dream Catcher. You can enjoy a more immersive and interactive gaming experience with live games. There is also a sports and esports betting section for those who want to spice up their gaming.

Bonuses and Promotions 4.8/5

Apart from having a strong games portfolio, Spin Casino also rewards its players with incredible bonuses and offers. New players can claim up to a $1,000 welcome bonus when they sign up and make at least a $10 deposit.

The online gambling site also offers weekly and monthly promotions. If you are looking to be rewarded for your loyalty, Spin casino also has a unique VIP program, where you can enjoy special perks, according to your VIP level.

Banking Options 4.5/5

As a Dubai player, you will hardly have any issue depositing and withdrawing winnings from this online gambling site. Several banking options are available to use, such as Mastercard, Interac, Visa, and Trustly. However, the online casino does not accept cryptocurrencies at present, so you need to find the best bitcoin casinos elsewhere.

Customer Support 4.6/5

Spin Casino offers professional customer support to Dubai players. You can use multiple options to contact the online casino’s customer support. If you are looking for an immediate response, you can get in touch with the online gambling site through live chat, which is available 24/7. The casino offers email support and has an extensive FAQ page on its site as well.

2. 888 Casino – Best Dubai Slots Site

Pros

iOS and Android apps available

1,000+ online casino games

Impressive VIP Club rewards

888 casino exclusive slots

Cons

Lacking live chat support

No bonuses for existing players

The award-winning 888 Casino joins our list of top online casinos in Dubai because of its extensive games collection and top-notch gameplay quality. You will enjoy numerous video slots and other casino games here. You will also have access to several secure payment methods.

Games Selection 4.7/5

888 Casino has an incredible game selection, where you can play around thousands of casino game titles – from the most popular games to casino exclusives. The gambling site performs even better when it comes to its slots selection. More than 1,000 slot titles are available in its lobby to cater to all Dubai slots lovers.

Whether you prefer classic slots with three reels or progressive jackpot slots that offer millions as payouts, you will find more than enough options at 888 Casino. The gambling site also has a handful of table games, a live dealer category, and a separate 888 Poker section.

Bonuses and Promotions 4.2/5

We didn’t find 888 Casino to be the most generous online gambling site on our list, but it still offered a good sign-up bonus. Dubai players joining the online casino for the first time can claim a welcome bonus of 100% up to $200 on their first deposit.

Besides the welcome offer, the casino also has a 888 VIP Casino club where players can enjoy VIP rewards such as cash bonuses, free play vouchers, invitations to events, and others.

Banking Options 4.5/5

You can use around ten safe and popular banking options for all your transactions at 888 Casino – Apple Pay, Sofort, Online Banking, Visa, PayPal, and more. This makes the deposit and withdrawal process pretty smooth.

The processing of transactions at the casino is also fast, instant for deposits, and only a few hours or days for withdrawals. Check out more fast withdrawal casinos.

Customer Support 3.7/5

888 Casino’s customer support is sub-par, to say the least. There’s no live chat support so you cannot get immediate assistance from the online gambling site. However, Dubai bettors who need help can use the comprehensive FAQ section of the casino that covers most topics. They can also fill out the contact web form for more assistance.

3. Jackpot City – Best Dubai Jackpot Casino

Pros

Downloadable mobile app

Great selection of jackpot games with amazing prizes

Good loyalty reward program

480+ casino games on offer

Cons

No telephone support

No free play games

Video poker selection is limited

If you love playing progressive jackpot games for a chance to win big, JackpotCity is a top betting site in Dubai that we highly recommend. You will find numerous jackpot and non-jackpot games with many bonuses and good customer support for any queries you may have.

Games Selection 4.5/5

Dubai players at JackpotCity can enjoy over 500 games from notable developers including Microgaming, Evolution Gaming, Rabcat, and Just For The Win. If you are into slots, you can play hundreds of titles across different types, themes, and genres. Several table games and live dealer casino games are available in the operator’s lobby.

Yet, what makes JackpotCity a good choice for Dubai bettors is its jackpot games. You can play tens of jackpot games such as Mega Moolah and Wheel of Wishes. You will see the total jackpots available to claim immediately you enter the betting site.

Bonuses and Promotions 4.6/5

This Dubai online casino also offers attractive bonuses to its players. Newly registered players can take advantage of the operator’s welcome bonus, claiming up to $1,600 over their first four deposits. You can also go on missions and enjoy lucrative rewards from the casino, which we highly recommend exploring.

Apart from regular casino bonuses, JackpotCity has a loyalty program, where players can claim points for playing real money games and exchange them for rewards. The loyalty program has six levels, and the higher the level, the higher the rewards.

Banking Options 4.3/5

JackpotCity has done pretty well in this department. Bettors will find it easy to deposit and withdraw winnings from the casino, thanks to the several safe banking methods. These include Visa, Skrill, iDebit, Trustly and Mastercard.

That said, the casino does not accept cryptocurrencies, so you can’t transact with Bitcoin and other related cryptos.

Customer Support 4.4/5

The quality of the customer support service at this Dubai gambling site we found to be fairly good. Players and site visitors can get assistance through live chat and email, but no telephone support is available. In addition, an FAQ section is available on the betting site where you can find answers to some common questions.

4. Casino.com – Best Dubai Mobile Casino

Pros

Dedicated iOS and Android apps

Solid VIP reward scheme

1,000+ exciting games

10+ banking options

Cons

The welcome bonus isn’t the best

No cryptocurrency payments

No free play games

UAE players who love enjoying their favorite games from their mobile devices will have a blast with Casino.com’s fully mobile-optimized website. The gambling site also has a downloadable mobile app that features a great selection of online casino games.

Games Selection 4.5/5

As a player at Casino.com, you can play more than 1,000 exciting games. When you enter the casino’s lobby, you will see different types of slots available, such as Megaways, jackpot, and classic slots.

Table games fans can also enjoy several variants of blackjack, baccarat, roulette, and video poker. For a more immersive gaming experience, you can check out Casino.com’s live casino section, which is powered by Playtech.

But what’s the use of an impressive games selection if you can’t play them on the go? The aspect where Casino.com performs exceptionally is the mobile compatibility of its platform. The best gambling sites are optimized for mobile devices, so you can play your favorite games anytime, anywhere.

There is also an iOS and Android app that you can install to enjoy the full mobile experience.

If you’re into sports betting, Casino.com is one of the best sports betting sites that offer competitive odds, great betting markets, and excellent money lines.

Bonuses and Promotions 4.4/5

Casino.com has plenty of bonuses for UAE players. When you join the gambling site, you can claim a welcome bonus of up to $1,000 and 200 free spins. Existing players at the online casino can also take advantage of other promotions such as the Drops & Wins and Gold Card Happy Hour.

Additionally, you can get special treatment as a loyal player with the casino’s VIP program. You will enjoy exclusive promotions, a dedicated account manager, invitations to VIP only events, and many more.

Banking Options 4.5/5

Transacting with Casino.com is pretty easy as you can use different banking options. You can deposit and withdraw winnings through credit/debit cards like Visa and Mastercard, vouchers like Paysafecard, e-wallets like Skrill and Neteller, and bank transfers. The processing of deposits and withdrawals is fast and free.

You cannot use cryptocurrencies at the gambling site, though, which is a drawback for many UAE players who have recently jumped on the crypto bandwagon.

Customer Support 4.4/5

Aside from a solid gameplay, you will also enjoy quality customer support at Casino.com. If you encounter any issues at the site that you need help with, you can contact the support team via live chat and email. The average response time of the live chat support is two minutes. However, the online casino does not offer telephone support.

5. Europa Casino – Best Customer Support

Pros

24/7 customer support, including phone support

A staggering welcome bonus of up to $2,400

15+ banking options

Low wagering requirements

Cons

Limited games selection

Lack of a dedicated mobile app

Europa Casino is another top quality UAE casino online which made it to our list because of its impressive welcome bonus, flexible banking, and world-class customer support team.

Games Selection 4.4/5

Europa Casino may not the best in terms of games library size – there are only 400 titles available – but it definitely makes up for it when it comes to the quality of gameplay it offers to UAE players. Here you’ll have access to hundreds of top-quality video slots, classic slots, table games, and live dealers from top-tier developers including Microgaming, Red Tiger Gaming, and Betsoft.

Bonuses and Promotions 4.5/5

UAE Players can take advantage of several bonuses and promotions at Europa Casino. When you sign up with the gambling site as a first-timer, you can claim a welcome bonus of up to $2,400. There are also monthly offers and incentives for regular players.

This top online casino has a VIP program to reward its loyal players. Here, you can earn comp points for playing real money games and exchange them for bonus cash. You can also enjoy exclusive access to some tournaments and faster withdrawal times.

Banking Options 4.6/5

The deposit and withdrawal process at Europa Casino is pretty smooth. You can use over 15 options to transact with the online gambling site, such as Interac, Visa, EasyEFT, Paysafecard, and Neteller.

Deposit transactions are processed instantly. As for withdrawals, it can take a couple of hours or a few days to receive your winnings.

Customer Support 4.6/5

This is what makes Europa Casino stand out from the rest of the competition. The online casino offers professional customer support to UAE players. Registered users can contact the casino via live chat, which is available all around the clock.

The casino has an extensive help centre with answers to common questions. You can also enjoy support through email and telephone – something that other top online casinos fail to provide.

Runners-up

How We Chose the Best Online Casino Sites in Dubai

Game Selection

UAE payers are keen on having as many options as possible when it comes to online casino games. This is why we considered online casino sites with a diverse game selection and an extensive list of high-quality online casino games. Our chosen UAE gambling sites partner with top-tier developers and feature video slots, roulette, blackjack, and live dealers.

Bonuses and Promotions

Since bonuses contribute to players’ overall betting experience, we made sure that it is part of our selection criteria. When you play at our top Dubai betting sites, you can claim several lucrative bonuses such as welcome bonuses, reload bonuses, cashback, and in some cases, VIP rewards.

Banking Options

The best UAE online casinos we listed accept various banking options to make players’ deposit and withdrawal processes smooth and hassle-free. You will be able to use payment methods such as credit/debit cards, e-wallets, and bank transfers. Some of these legal gambling sites also accept cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Customer Support

We understand that the quality of customer support can play a huge role in a players’ gaming experience when they gamble online. After all, the customer support options determine how you can get assistance from a UAE casino when you need it. Our recommended online casinos allow players to get help in multiple ways including live chat, email, and telephone.

Everything You Need to Know About the Top UAE Online Casinos

What Games Are Available To Play at Dubai Casino Sites?

The best online casino UAE players should spend their time and money on features a great selection of games. They work hand-in-hand with notable developers like Play’n GO, NetEnt and Microgaming to cater to produce:

Video slots – This is the most common type of game available at casino sites in Dubai. They are fun to play and involve spinning reels to land a winning sequence. There are classic slots, multiplier slots, and progressive jackpot slots.

Table games – The best Dubai online gambling sites also have a moderate selection of table games such as blackjack, roulette, poker, video poker, and baccarat. These games come in different variations and often have flexible betting limits with good payouts.

Specialty games – Some UAE casinos also feature specialty games including bingo, sic bo, and keno. These games are often present in a limited number but they do offer decent payouts.

Instant win games – When you check the lobby of some top-rated Dubai gambling platforms, instant win games like scratch cards are among the games you will likely find in their lobby. These games can be played within seconds, and you can see your winnings right away.

Live dealer games – Apart from regular casino games, leading online Dubai casino sites also have a live dealers section where you can play live roulette, live blackjack, and live baccarat.

Can I Access the Best Dubai Online Casinos on Mobile?

Yes. The best-rated online casinos in Dubai optimize their platforms for mobile gaming. You can access them from your smartphones and tablets so you can play your favorite casino games on the go. Some online casinos in the country even have downloadable iOS and Android apps, allowing players to enjoy a full mobile gambling experience.

What Kind of Bonuses Can I Claim at Online Casinos in Dubai?

Top UAE online casinos offer pretty generous bonuses and promotions that help boost players’ bankrolls, allowing them to play more games for a better chance at winning real money.

Welcome bonuses – This bonus is specific to new players only and can only be claimed when they sign up and place a certain minimum deposit. It is used to welcome newbies on board and set them up for an adventurous experience.

Free spins – Casino free spins is a bonus that lets bettors play one or multiple free rounds on a slot without wagering real money. Free spins can be offered as a standalone promotion or in conjunction with other offers.

Cashbacks – With this type of bonus, betting sites offer players a small percentage of their losses within a specified duration as a bonus. The goal is to help them get another chance at winning.

VIP rewards – Some top betting sites have a VIP program that rewards players for their loyalty. Members of the program can enjoy exclusive perks like tailored bonuses, dedicated account managers, and invitations to events.

How Can I Choose the Best Online Casinos Accepting Players from Dubai?

If you want to choose the best online Dubai casino, you need to consider some essential factors. First of all, they need to follow the United Arab Emirates’ online gambling laws. You can then check UAE casinos’ other features such as licensing, site security, game variety, bonuses and promotions, customer support, payment methods, and mobile compatibility

No one casino site will have a perfect score on all of these fronts, that’s why you need to compromise on some of the features. Your preferences as a player are what matters most at the end of the day.

How Long Does It Take To Get My Winnings at UAE Online Casinos?

Depending on the online casino, withdrawals should take between a few hours or days. Besides, the payment method you use to request payout can also affect the processing time. Usually, for e-wallets and cryptocurrencies, payouts are processed within zero and 24 hours. However, withdrawals via credit/debit cards and bank transfers can take 3-5 days.

That said, note that to withdraw winnings made from bonuses, you need to fulfill the wagering requirements set for the bonuses.

How Can I Get Assistance at Dubai Internet Gambling Sites?

If you need help while playing at top UAE online casinos, there are usually different methods available to use. Most operators offer a live chat support facility where players can chat with a support agent for assistance. You may also get support through email and telephone at some casino sites.

How to Start Betting at UAE Casino Sites

1. Create an account.

The first thing you need to do to start betting at Dubai gambling sites is to create an account. Visit the online casino of your choice and click on the Register/Join Now button.

2. Fill out the necessary details.

Once the registration page of the casino loads, provide all the required details such as your name, email address, phone number, and date of birth. Ensure all the provided details are accurate to avoid any issues in the future. With that, accept the betting site’s terms of service and tick other applicable boxes.

3. Verify the account and deposit funds.

Once you submit the registration form, the Dubai casino will send a verification/activation link to your email address. Click on this link to activate your account. After that, proceed to fund your new casino account using one of the banking options available. We also recommend that you claim the welcome bonus after carefully considering the terms and conditions that apply.

4. Start playing.

With funds in your online gambling account, head over to the casino’s lobby and you start playing your favorite casino games.

Want an Epic Experience at the Best Online Casino Sites in Dubai?

We’ve highlighted the best online gambling sites in Dubai that are worth your time, effort, and money. These online casinos offer a great game selection, offer unique bonuses, as well as accept various banking methods to make deposits and withdrawals easier.

Spin Casino claims the top spot because it has the perfect mix of quality games, generous bonuses, and convenient banking methods. 888 Casino and Jackpot City are both really close runners-up.

There are plenty of fun things you can discover at the other UAE online casinos on our list. Have fun exploring and don’t forget to gamble responsibly!

