In today’s online gambling scene, there is no room for boring, outdated, and mediocre casino games. UK gamblers deserve the best casino games, which is exactly what we have in this in-depth guide.

You’ll find the best casino games at PlayOJO, but there are other casinos in the UK that offer interesting games.

Best Online Casino Games in the UK

1. PlayOJO – Best Online Casino Games in the UK Overall

Pros

3,200+ online casino games

50 extra spins on Book of Dead

No rollover or payout minimums

Accepts PayPal transactions

24/7 chat and email support

Cons

No traditional deposit match

PlayOJO is the UK’s best online casino, bringing unprecedented variety to players’ fingertips with over 3,200 games and counting. It’s no wonder they earned our top spot!

Game Variety: 4.9/5

PlayOJO is packed to the gills with 2,947+ online slots, 131+ live casino games, and hundreds more virtual tables. Sports bettors won’t find much to do here, but traditionalists will enjoy a match made in heaven. They even have 10+ live game shows that mimic their TV counterparts!

We didn’t find any betting limits to mention, and they’re accommodating to every player’s budget. We doubt they’ll fade from the spotlight soon if they continue adding new and exciting titles!

Welcome Bonus: 4.6/5

Your first-ever deposit of £10 or more at PlayOJO can get you 50 extra spins to use on the popular Book of Dead slot game. This high-powered reel comes packed with five-figure multipliers and potentially jaw-dropping payouts! Here’s the icing on the cake – there are no wagering requirements.

Although we’d like to see PlayOJO give away some bonus money, their leading promo is quite the catch.

Banking Options: 4.7/5

You can use all major debit card brands, a bank wire transfer, Trustly, or PayPal to initiate deposits and withdrawals at PlayOJO. While you can deposit as little as £1 to start playing real money games, you must deposit £10 or more.

On the bright side, there are no payout minimums whatsoever. No matter how much you win, you can immediately withdraw it to your bank account or e-wallet! That said, only £5 or more transactions are free of charge. Generally, payouts are processed within 1-2 days.

Customer Support: 4.5/5

PlayOJO cares about customer satisfaction, making it easy for UK players to get in touch with a real person around the clock. You can use their 24/7 chat feature, email them, or explore their dedicated FAQ section for helpful and in-depth information.

Still, we’d highly recommend PlayOJO’s live chat team. Our experts received a warm welcome within seconds of stating our name!

Grab 80 bonus spins at PlayOJO today.

2. Luckland – Best UK Table Casino Games

Pros

1,200+ online slots

200+ table games

Offers sports betting

100% bonus up to £50

50 extra spins on Starburst

24/7 email contact form



Cons

No live chat or phone support

Luckland might appear unassuming at first glance, but they have a great game selection that covers all ends of the spectrum for casino and sports gamblers.

Game Variety: 4.85/5

Luckland packs a surprising amount of variety into 1,400+ games, and there’s an even spread of slots and tables on the horizon. 1,200+ classic reels and jackpots comprise the bulk of their gaming library, but 148+ live casino games and 60+ virtual table games bring more excitement!

They even host a dedicated sportsbook for UK bettors. Explore 46+ popular categories and hundreds of betting markets whenever you need a change of pace!

Welcome Bonus: 4.4/5

There’s no bonus code required to get started at Luckland. They’ll double your first deposit up to £50, and 50 extra spins on Starburst sweeten this deal even further. You’ll have seven days to meet Luckland’s wagering requirements.

Still, there are no cashout maximums or stringent payout restrictions to mention. If you can rise to the challenge, every dollar you win is yours to keep!

Banking Options: 4.6/5

Luckland is compatible with ten banking methods – they accept all major debit card brands, Skrill, Skrill 1-Tap, Trustly, PayPal, AstroPay, MuchBetter, and PaySafeCard deposits. However, you can’t redeem their primary welcome bonus if you’re betting with Skrill or Skrill 1-Tap.

For everyone else, there’s an unwavering £20 deposit minimum required to get started.

If you get lucky enough to win at Luckland, you can withdraw as little as £10 per transaction. A 2.5% transaction fee is applied to debit card and PayPal payouts, but every other payment option is free.

Customer Support: 4.3/5

Unfortunately, customer support appears to be Luckland’s weakest link. We didn’t find a live chat feature or phone number for players to call, so their 24/7 email contact form is the only way to get in touch. On the bright side, we got a response from a real person in just under an hour!

If you need immediate help, their FAQ section is remarkably comprehensive. They cover popular topics that range from account setup to deposits and withdrawals in extensive detail.

Get started with Luckland today!

3. Magic Red – Best UK Slots Casino Games

Pros

1,140+ exclusive slot games

123+ epic live dealer games

Up to £25 and 25 bonus spins

Accepts PayPal transactions

24/7 live chat + email support

Cons

Skrill depositors can’t claim bonus

No phone support available here

Slot enthusiasts looking for a good time should get started with Magic Red. They’re home to 1,140+ exclusive slot machines and jackpot titles – surprises lie in store for UK gamblers!

Game Variety: 4.4/5

Magic Red appears quite one-dimensional at first glance, but it’s all a matter of perspective. They know their audience well – 1,140+ slot games from 52 respected software providers are the primary focus here. Alongside timeless classics, they stock titles we’ve never seen before!

You’ll enjoy an “in-person” betting experience with 123+ epic live casino games in between spins. 52 blackjack tables, 6 live poker rooms, 19 baccarat tables, and 32 roulette wheels round out their selection.

Welcome Bonus: 4.2/5

MagicRed gives its players the best of both worlds.

Upon making your first qualifying deposit, you’ll redeem a 100% match bonus of up to £25 and get 25 extra spins on Starburst. You’ll have 21 days to satisfy the wagering requirements for their 100% match bonus. Their extra spins come with a 24-hour expiry period and a 35x playthrough.

Additionally, you’re only allowed to withdraw a maximum of £100 from your extra spins. Their actual deposit bonus doesn’t come with any cashout limitations, so you’ll get to keep the lion’s share of any profits won.

Banking Options: 4.3/5

You can make deposits with all major debit card brands, PayPal, Trustly, Skrill, Skrill 1-Tap, PaySafeCard, or an instant banking transfer. Across the board, new sign-ups must deposit at least £20 before claiming any of Magic Red’s bonuses.

By comparison, their £100 withdrawal minimum isn’t nearly as accessible.

All e-wallet, debit card, and bank transfer payouts are processed within 1-2 working days. E-wallet payouts are the quickest route – bank transfers can take seven days before reaching your available balance.

Customer Support: 4.5/5

If you need to get in touch with somebody at Magic Red, we’d suggest using their 24/7 chat feature. Their team spits back immediate replies, even during traditionally busy hours. They don’t have a phone line, but their 24/7 email contact form does the trick when you’re in a pinch.

All said, Magic Red provides excellent service around-the-clock. No matter what you’re dealing with, their agents are always happy to lend a helping hand!

Spin through classics with Magic Red now!

4. Leo Vegas – Best Live Dealer Online Casino Games in the UK

Pros

24+ seven-figure jackpot games

50 bonus spins and up to £100

1,300+ classic slots and tables

Offers a full-fledged sportsbook

Accepts Apple Pay transactions

Cons

No phone support available

Must deposit twice for full bonus

Game Variety: 4.3/5

Leo Vegas breaks the mold with their selection of seven-and-eight-figure jackpot titles. When £1,000,000 is viewed as a measly lump sum by comparison, high rollers should know they’re in the right place.

Games like Book of Atem, 9 Blazing Diamonds, and four variants on the infamous Mega Moolah boast eight-figure prize pools. One (or a few) lucky players could take home their £20+ million grand prize! Skill gamers can also play live dealer Texas Hold’em for £4 million.

Even if you’re not here to steal the entire pot, 1,300+ classic slots, and tables accommodate budget-friendly gamblers. UK players particularly enjoy the live dealer section with over 140 titles to choose from.

Welcome Bonus: 4/5

New sign-ups must deposit £10, £25, or £50 on two separate occasions to redeem Leo Vegas’ full bonus package. If you wish to deposit just once, you’ll only qualify for a 100% match up to £50 and 25 wager-free spins on Big Bass Splash.

You’ll have seven days to satisfy 35x wagering requirements for each Leo Vegas deposit bonus portion. Each batch of bonus spins expires within three days.

Banking Options: 4.5/5

You can use all major debit card brands, PayPal, Apple Pay, Trustly, or MuchBetter with Leo Vegas. They don’t have many banking options compared to other sites, but they demonstrate outstanding e-wallet compatibility.

You’ll only need to deposit £10 before playing casino games, but the least you can withdraw is £20 per transaction. Regardless of your chosen payment method, there’s a maximum monthly limit of £20,000 per account. Generally, all cashouts are processed and delivered in 2-3 days.

Customer Support: 4.2/5

Leo Vegas offers fairly standard customer support options – you can get in touch via 24/7 live chat and email contact options. If 30-second replies don’t tickle your fancy, their newly implemented “Help Centre” houses helpful information.

They discuss sports, live casino games, general rules, security questions, and responsible gambling websites. From there, just click on your desired topic and learn more!

Play for huge prizes with Leo Vegas!

5. Casumo – Best Online Casino Roulette Games in the UK

Pros

Get bonus credits just for playing

2,640+ slots and table games

20 bonus spins and up to £25

No fees for payouts above £10

24/7 live chat + Help Center

Cons

No phone support here

Average sports betting odds

Casumo is among the only UK casinos to actively reward loyal players with automatic promos. After a while, don’t be surprised if you wake up with extra spins or bonus cash in your account!

Game Variety: 4.2/5

As a new player at Casumo, you’ll never run out of options.

Our team found 2,490+ online slots and jackpots, which certainly appeal to most UK players. If you’d rather mix a bit of skill with your luck, 105+ live dealer games are waiting for you. Play blackjack, baccarat, craps, and poker with a real person directing the action! You’ll especially love the roulette selection at Casumo.

We didn’t find any bingo or keno games here, but they are equipped with a sportsbook. Although many of their popular betting markets are quite average, their “boosted” betting odds left our collective jaw on the floor.

Welcome Bonus: 4/5

Casumo will double your first qualifying deposit up to £25! As a bonus, you’ll score 20 extra spins to use on Sahara Riches Cash Collect. This welcome package isn’t all that generous, but it’s easily accessible and has fair 30x wagering requirements.

You’re allowed to wager a maximum of £5 per spin or £10 per live casino round without voiding your bonus, and there’s a 30-day expiry period attached to this promotion. Still, as you continue playing games at Casumo, extra cash and extra spins will automatically appear in your account!

Banking Options: 4.4/5

Casumo accepts Visa/MasterCard deposits, Skrill, Neteller, Apple Pay, PayPal, Trustly, MuchBetter, and PaySafeCard. Before getting started, new sign-ups must deposit a minimum of £10. This transaction requirement also unlocks their premier welcome package.

Notably, there are no withdrawal minimums at Casumo. However, payouts over £10 are 100% free of charge.

Better still, every super-fast withdrawal is delivered in mere hours!

Customer Support: 4.3/5

If you need to contact a live rep at Casumo, just click the “message” tab in the bottom-right corner of your screen. From there, you can send off a live chat or search for topics in their “Help Center.” It’s very nice to see everything condensed into one convenient platform!

Still, we didn’t find a phone number, which could dissuade some old-school players from giving this modern UK casino a fair chance.

Level up with Casumo right now!

Here’s How We Chose the Best UK Casino Games Online

Online Casino Games

We prioritized online gaming sites with the largest selection of classic casino games, live casino games, table games, specialty options, and sports betting markets. Our top UK online casinos cover all ends of the spectrum, and they bring a new dimension of entertainment to your fingertips.

Deposit Bonus & Promo

Our team gave a higher ranking to the best online casinos with the most generous deposit bonuses, promotions, and incentives. We also paid special attention to online casinos with the lowest possible wagering requirements and the most accessible bonus deposit minimums.

Secure Payment Methods

Any reputable casino online accepts various deposit and withdrawal options. You can play popular casino games using all major debit card brands, and our top picks are compatible with numerous personal e-wallets. Finally, we gave out bonus points for accessible deposit limits!

Premium Customer Service

Customer support is the backbone of any popular gambling site. All the casino games in the world can’t replace timely, helpful, and efficient customer service around-the-clock. Our top picks go the extra mile to promise 24/7 support by live chat, email, and phone.

Why is PlayOJO the Best Site to Play Online Casino Games in the UK?

We’ve gone in-depth to review dozens of online casinos over the years, but PlayOJO stands out from its competitors in more ways than one. Here’s why they’re our top choice for UK players.

No Bonus Wagering Requirements: You can score 50 extra spins on the popular Book of Dead slot game without wagering requirements. PlayOJO also doesn’t believe in transaction minimums, so you can withdraw everything you win immediately!

Endless Online Casino Games: PlayOJO is home to 3,202 online slots, table games, live casino games, progressive jackpots, and specialties. LuckLand, our second-place UK online casino, only hosts 1,391 online casino games. Variety is something that doesn’t run short!

Popular & Reliable Reputation: The site launched in 2017, skyrocketing to mainstream popularity over the past six years. Thousands of players appreciate PlayOJO’s unique approach to online gaming, deposit bonuses, and excellent customer service.

Why Should I Play the Best UK Online Casino Games?

You might be wondering if online gambling is worth your time, energy, and hard-earned cash. In this section, we’ll discuss a few compelling reasons why online casinos in the UK are here to stay.

Play Online From Anywhere: You can’t put a land-based casino in your back pocket, but you can start playing online casino games and win real money from anywhere. Our top picks offer thousands of mobile casino games that work flawlessly on smartphones, tablets, and computers.

Claim Unique Bonuses: Popular online casinos incentivize their players to get started with tempting deposit bonus offers. Upon making your first round of qualifying transactions, you’ll have a golden opportunity to claim extra spins, free play credits, and sports bets.

More Variety & Entertainment: Online casinos simply have more to offer than their brick-and-mortar counterparts. Because online casinos are quite malleable, they’re always adding the latest and greatest titles to their libraries. You’ll never run out of room to explore!

Guide to Playing the Best Online Casino Games in the UK

Are UK Online Casino Games Rigged?

So long as you’re playing your favourite games with a licensed gambling site, online casinos aren’t rigged against you. Our team only reviews casinos with valid UK Gambling Commission licenses. Timely payouts, fair games, and helpful support are the standard!

Still, do your research if you choose to deviate from our list of UK online casino sites. Unlicensed online casinos have been known to sell players’ data, host rigged games, and refuse to pay out winnings entirely.

What is the Best Site for Online Casino Games for UK Players?

PlayOJO is the best online casino for UK players. They come equipped with 3,200+ games! Regardless of preference, there’s something for everyone to enjoy here. Alongside 2,947+ of the best online slots, we found 131+ live casino games and countless specialties.

Their wager-free spins bonus is merely the icing on the cake.

New players can grab 50 bonus spins for Book of Dead! Because there are no wagering requirements or payout minimums to consider, you can withdraw anything you win immediately.

Which Online UK Casino Games Can I Play?

The best online casinos in the UK don’t believe in taking half-measures.

You can play classic slot games, jackpot slots, live casino games, video poker, bingo, exclusive blackjack variants, roulette, craps, baccarat, Super 6, and more! Our top picks have thousands of games to choose from, and old-school bettors can explore popular sports categories.

At the same time, UK online casinos aren’t stagnant. They’re constantly improving, changing, and expanding. Our top picks routinely add more awesome casino games to their collections!

A Quick Comparison of the Top 5 UK Online Casino Game Sites

PlayOJO: PlayOJO is the best online casino for UK players. Our experts came across 3,200+ titles. Score 50 wager-free bonus spins on Book of Dead! Note that the full T&Cs apply.



Luckland: Luckland excels where PlayOJO falls short, offering an equivalent variety of slots, and table games for every player to enjoy. Claim a 100% bonus of up to £50 and 50 extra spins on Starburst today! Note that the full T&Cs apply.

Magic Red: Magic Red offers UK bettors a “blast from the past” with 1,140+ classic video slots, but new and exciting reels have gradually made their way onto the site. Get your 100% welcome bonus up to £25 and redeem 25 extra spins! Note that the full T&Cs apply.

Leo Vegas: Leo Vegas dropped our collective jaw with their high-powered selection of live dealer games. High rollers on the hunt for a huge payday needn’t look any further! Claim up to £100 in bonuses and 50 extra spins. Note that the full T&Cs apply.

Casumo: Casumo rewards active players with frequent bonuses – if you play long enough, you’ll benefit from extra spins and free casino credits! They also host 2,640+ casino games. Get a 100% bonus of up to £25 and 20 extra spins today. Note that the full T&Cs apply.

How to Play Online Casino Games in the UK

If you’ve never played a single online casino game before, you’re probably wondering how to get started with our top picks. Using PlayOJO as an example, we’ve created a step-by-step guide for total beginners!

1. Create A New Online Casino Account

Use our link to access PlayOJO

Click the “Join Now” button

Enter any required personal information

Register your new account to proceed

2. Verify Your Personal Data With PlayOJO

Take a photo of your ID card and most recent utility bill

Send both pictures to PlayOJO using their email hotline

Wait 2-3 days for a staff member to verify your identity

3. Make Your First Deposit & Claim Extra Spins!

Go back to PlayOJO’s casino homepage

Navigate to their “Cashier” section

Pick your preferred payment option

Deposit at least £10 to your account

Start playing 3,200+ casino games at PlayOJO!

Tips for Playing Casino Games in the UK

The best online casinos might not come with an instruction manual, but UK players who follow our helpful tips and tricks are sure to have the best possible gaming experience.

Play Free “Demo” Games First: Before you engage in online casino play for real money, don’t be afraid to check out free demo games. “Demo” games are like the real thing, but nothing is at stake if you win or lose.

You can play a good portion of each casino’s games for free. They’re a great way to see what you like and find new favorites before spending your hard-earned cash. Plus, you can get a quick feel for each casino’s interface ahead of time.

Look for New Casino Bonuses: Although our experts have covered each site’s available bonuses right now, it’s always a good idea to be on the lookout for new welcome offers.

Every UK online casino is striving to outclass its competition, and many of the best gambling sites frequently launch new and exciting promotions! Be sure to check back with us for the latest updates – alternatively, you can get your news straight from the horse’s mouth.

Always Read the Fine Print: Each UK online casino has unique rules that are subject to change without prior notice. In the small print beneath every round-up review, we’ve explained the individual bonus terms and conditions for each online casino listed here.

Still, it’s best to keep a close eye on your chosen site’s Terms & Conditions – doing your due diligence can prevent future headaches and alleviate any confusion.

Play the Best Online Casino Games in the UK Right Now!

If you’re still betting with brick-and-mortar casinos in the UK, you’re missing out.



Thousands of exclusive slots, table games, live casino games, and unique specialties await your next move! We’re partial to PlayOJO’s over 3,200 titles, especially given their wager-free spins bonus.

Still, you can’t go wrong with any of our honorable mentions. All our top picks have something special to offer – from jackpot games and generous bonuses to endless sports betting options, we’ve covered all ends of the spectrum in this review.

