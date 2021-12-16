Online Casino Games on Mobile and Wearable Devices

You’ve heard of the iPhone and the Samsung Galaxy. You probably also know these two companies create wearable devices. But did you know you could play casino games on your Galaxy Watch 3 or your Apple Watch SE?

That’s right. Today’s mobile technology has advanced so much that your wrist watch operates just like your smartphone. In this article, we’ve highlighted the best games you can play on either your mobile device or your smart watch.

Video Slots

Online slots come in many types: Classic, video, Megaways, progressive and 3D slots. Video slots represent the modern generation of slots. They’re colorful, dynamic, feature rich and designed using Random Number Generator (RNG) technology.

Another unique attribute of video slots is that you can play them on your mobile or wearable device. It doesn’t matter your favorite theme—Sports film, Norse mythology, video games or technology.

If it’s a video slot designed in the past decade, there’s a chance you can play it on your mobile device. To be clear, most Megaways, progressive jackpots and 3D slots also support mobile gaming. Classic slots are the only exception. Early generation classic slots don’t support mobile technology.

Roulette

Most mobile games are easy to play. Roulette is a great example. It’s a wheel with colored slots numbered from 0 to 36. To place a bet, you predict where a small ball thrown into the wheel stops.

Straight Bet

Black/Red

Odd/Even

Five-Number Bet

Column Bet

All roulette bets boil down to luck. However, each game has specific odds and payouts. The odds of predicting the correct number in a straight bet, for example, are 36 to 1 in European roulette and 37 to 1 in American roulette. That means it’s better to wager on European roulette than American roulette.

Blackjack

Blackjack used to be the most popular casino card game before Baccarat took over the mantle. Surprisingly, the two games share plenty of similarities. With blackjack, the casino is your opponent.

At online casinos, you can play the game against a real human dealer thanks to live dealer software. Or you could compete against RNG software. Playing against a human opponent is more exciting.

The goal is to beat the dealer at producing a hand of 21. You can win using your first two cards, say you have an ace (11) and a 10-value card (king, queen, jack, 10). You can also win if you have a better hand than the dealer, say your 20 versus the dealer’s 19.

With that in mind, blackjack comes in many types. Classic blackjack is the most popular version. But you could also checkout blackjack switch, Perfect Pairs, Vegas Strip, Pontoon and Atlantic City blackjack.

Baccarat

As we’ve already mentioned, baccarat is presently the most popular casino card game. It’s James Bond’s favorite card game. But that’s not the reason for its insane popularity. Baccarat is mostly popular due to its dominance in Macau casinos.

You see, Macau recently overtook Las Vegas to become the entertainment capital of the world. The Chinese territory is home to tons of casinos. And in many cases, the casinos make most of their money from wealthy Chinese players who play high-stakes baccarat.

Baccarat has two hands: the player and the banker. Your aim is to predict which hands win. A winning hand has a total value close to or equal to nine.

Poker

Poker is arguably the most played casino card game in the Western World. You can find it in nearly every casino in the US, Canada, the UK and Europe. But similar to blackjack, there’s more than one type of poker.

Texas Hold’em is the most played version of poker. And that’s because it has features that encourage the use of skills and strategies to win. For example, you can bet your entire pot at once. You could also bluff to scare your opponents to fold their cards.

But if you think Texas Hold’em is too competitive, though, you can checkout Omaha Hi and Hi-Lo. Alternatively, you could try 7-Card Stud, 5-Card Draw or Three-card poker.

Video Poker

Video poker is a great game for people who love both slots and poker. It uses a video screen dependent on RNG software—just like slots. However, the game lets you choose poker cards to keep and cards to choose.

If you know a little bit about poker, you can identify a good poker hand and keep the cards. You can also use your skills to discard cards less likely to lead to a win. The goal is to produce the strongest poker hand, from a high card all the way to a royal flush.

Keep in mind the exact amount you win depends on your bet amount. In most cards, you can bet from one to five credits or their multiples. One credit earns you 250x your stake if you produce a royal flush. If you bet five credits, you win 4000x.

Bingo

Bingo is no longer a game for folks in retirement homes. Young people are falling in love with the insanely social game. If you’ve never played it, checkout these variants:

30-ball

75-ball

80-ball

90-ball

The games are named after the total number of digits on a card. For example, 75-ball bingo has 75 numbers arranged in columns, albeit randomly. The aim of bingo is to produce the correct line.

An announce mentions numbers while you cross them on your card. Of course, Internet bingo sites use virtual cards and you can let the computer mark numbers for you. Each bingo game has rules on how to win.

In some games, you win if you match the correct numbers in a diagonal line. In others, winning means crossing numbers in a horizontal line.

Summary

There are plenty of casino games you can play on your iPhone or Samsung Galaxy Watch 3. Many of these games are beautiful and easy to play. If want to, you can grab a casino bonus to play your favorite games free of charge.