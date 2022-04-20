Many entrepreneurs and investors will find that there are typically quite a few advantages that can come with purchasing an online business; especially if they’re looking for something established that will help to increase ROI sooner rather than later.

Whether you want to skip the beginning stages of starting up a company or you’re keen on earning a passive income, buying online businesses could be an excellent solution. Fortunately for anyone who wants an online business for sale in Europe, we’ve got all the information you’ll need to get underway.

What kinds of online businesses can you buy?

Typically, you’ll be able to buy practically any kind of online business. From web stores, to sites that can generate income through advertisements; the list of options available to you is rather broad. In general, e-commerce is a popular choice, but buying an already functional virtual shop (while often a good investment), can require a higher level of involvement from you.

From a quick look into your options, you’ll find that there are generally going to be many more kinds of websites than those in the e-commerce niche. Here are some of the more common ones:

Online advertising and affiliate marketing

Subscription-based services

Downloadable content/software

Amazon FBA accounts

How do you choose the best online business?

For the most part, the best thing you can do to find the right one for you is research. If you take the time to look into some of the different kinds of online businesses on the market and how they may be able to work for you, you’ll have a much better chance of picking the most worthwhile.

In any situation, regardless of how good things may seem, you need to consider stability. If an online business is stable, it’s far more likely to be a good investment in the long run.

How are online businesses valued?

A business will often be evaluated by a price-to-earnings ratio, which uses the site’s annual net profit to determine how successful they are compared to other businesses. Most will sell between 2/3 times their own annual net profit, which is generally going to be a good basis to tell whether or not an investment will be lucrative.

Why buy an online business?

Here are some of the most crucial points that you’re going to want to consider if you’re thinking about purchasing a business online:

Online businesses offer far more liquidity than physical ones

They’re generally going to be more flexible and scalable

It can be an excellent way to earn a passive income

A good online business will often appreciate in value

Most offer lower overheads (and therefore, higher margins)

How do you acquire an online business in Europe?

You’re likely to find that the process will be similar wherever you are in the world. The best option is to simply search through an online marketplace for the type of business you’d like, but you could also go to business brokers or even search for a site that will sell directly to you if you’d prefer.