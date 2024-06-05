One in Thirteen Now Owns Cryptocurrency

According to the latest data, the number of cryptocurrency owners worldwide has reached an impressive 562 million. Given the global population, one out of every thirteen people owns some kind of cryptocurrency. This incredible increase in popularity, especially over the past year, calls for a detailed analysis and explanation.

One of the main reasons is economic instability. This is exactly what is happening now, affecting the rise of cryptocurrencies. With the development of the Internet and social networks, it has become easier to access information about cryptocurrencies. Educational materials, YouTube channels, and forums have made it simpler to learn about cryptocurrencies.

Additionally, there has been a noticeable increase in institutional investments in recent years. Large companies such as Tesla and MicroStrategy continue to invest in BTCUSD and other cryptocurrencies, boosting confidence in these assets among private investors. The introduction of ETFs has prompted traditional traders to pay attention not only to the stock and commodity markets but also to the modern trend of cryptocurrencies. Some already have impressive portfolios and are more likely to switch to independent trading of major coins and DeFi. Their development and blockchain technology draw attention to cryptocurrencies as an innovative area. And according to Wall Street logic, something new presents an opportunity to make significant profits.

The cryptocurrency boom may continue for several more years, but it depends on a few factors:

Regulation: Governments of different countries may introduce laws that either support or restrict the use of cryptocurrencies. For example, countries that tighten controls may reduce the popularity of cryptocurrencies. Technological progress: New blockchain technologies and solutions can increase the efficiency and security of transactions, attracting new investors. Social perception: If cryptocurrencies become more popular and widely accepted, their use will continue to grow.

China and India have historically been major players in the cryptocurrency market. Despite regulations in China, interest in cryptocurrencies remains high, and in India, the number of cryptocurrency exchanges and investors is growing. In 2023, there were 268 million crypto owners in Asia, and in 2024, their number jumped to 327 million, representing an increase of almost 22%, a growth rate unmatched by any other region.

A high level of institutional investment and advanced technological infrastructure contribute to a high level of cryptocurrency ownership in North America, which has grown from 52 to 72 million. In percentage terms, this is a 38.6% increase over the year.

There has also been an increase in the number of cryptocurrency owners in Europe, especially in countries such as Germany and the United Kingdom. These countries support innovation and have high standards of financial regulation.

Obviously, the increased demand for cryptocurrencies logically leads to higher prices. Using Bitcoin as an example, this can be explained by the fact that the number of coins is limited to 21 million, and its deflationary nature makes the coin attractive for long-term investment. As the number of owners increases, the price tends to rise. Similarly, the Ethereum price is influenced by its accessibility and widespread use in smart contracts and DeFi projects, which boosts its popularity and, consequently, its value.

Integration into the financial system remains an equally important factor. Banks are starting to offer their customers cryptocurrency management services, making them more accessible. The growing number of cryptocurrency payment systems and the integration of cryptocurrencies into everyday transactions are stimulating their use. The legal framework and security standards developed for cryptocurrencies increase the trust and attractiveness of these assets to a broad audience.

Furthermore, the rise of automated trading has significantly influenced the cryptocurrency market. Even with a winning strategy, just a short delay in order execution can make all the difference. After developing a strategy, the next step is sending the orders. The key advantage of automated trading is that it can send orders much faster than a human, providing a competitive edge.

Thus, the number of cryptocurrency owners is snowballing due to economic, technological, and social factors. Geographically, cryptocurrencies are most common in regions with strong innovation and financial literacy. The impact on cryptocurrency prices confirms the basic economic theory of supply and demand. The integration of cryptocurrencies into the traditional financial system promises to make them even more popular and sustainable tools for investing and transactions.

