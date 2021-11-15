OMCH Providing Best Proximity Switch: A Unique Technology For All

Proximity switch is a revolutionary technology that changed the structure of our lives. Since the mass production of this unique technology people have started using it for everyday life and when the reach of this product came to the local market things went out of hand. Some companies make such a proximity switch that goes bad within months of use.

Proximity switch technical features and applications

Well, a proximity switch is a special type of sensor that detects the presence of someone or something from a distance. It is such a product that uses vibration monitoring to measure the variation in distance. The area it monitors is a shaft and its support bearing.

Moreover, the latest ones use electromagnetic fields. What it means is, it works by emitting an electromagnetic field and whenever there is a change, it detects and sends a response. The best part of this featureful device is it does not need any physical contact.

Technical Features

For proximity switches, technical features are the main area of attraction. There is nothing but the services of a proximity sensor and you will be amazed by the sheer amount of features it has. Here are some of the major features of a proximity switch:

It does not need any direct contact, which is one of the main features of a proximity switch.



A proximity switch can create a strong electromagnetic field that reflects human interaction which reacts and sends information to designated areas.

There are different types of contact which it reflects, in the case of human contact it also detects the temperature of humans, it can detect metal. Moreover, you can use this for only humans and other objects will not get the response.

Thanks to its size, it can be used for various purposes depending on the situation. Such as Vehicles, smartphones, industrial places and many more.

Applications of proximity switches

There are various applications of proximity switches depending on the activity it does. Most of them are used for industrial purposes and some for everyday consumers. However, here are a few common places where you see the most use:



Smartphones are one of the major users of this technology. Now, the time has passed and the sensor is stronger than ever. You see, on the 1st generation of these smartphones, the proximity sensors only detected the distance, now it also detects speed, structure and even different elements.



Vehicles are also prominent users of this unique device. You will find vehicles with collision detection and this unique feature has come from this small proximity switch. Well, the item may be small but it made a revolutionary change.



Doors are another great example of the application of proximity switches. You will find a lot of offices, shops, factories and shopping malls with proximity sensor-based doors. Moreover, these sensors are heavily used and they are expensive ones. The same situation happens with elevators and other places.

Conclusion

