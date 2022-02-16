Obesity Complications: Excess of Anything Is Bad

What Is Obesity?

Obesity is a serious health condition characterized by an excess amount of body fat. In medical terms, BMI(body mass index) is the best way to define obesity. BMI is the ratio of a person’s body weight to its height which helps in determining the body size of a person.

Experts suggest that adults having a BMI of 30.0 or above are considered obese. Apart from BMI, a person’s age, ethnicity, family history, gender and muscle mass, also influenced obesity.

Obesity is a chronic medical issue affecting a huge population of the world. Uncontrolled body weight can increase the risk of other severe health conditions like heart disease, diabetes, heart failure, high blood pressure and certain forms of cancer. Besides this, obesity can also restrict the ability of a man to have erections.

The best part is that obesity can be controlled and managed effectively. Certain lifestyle changes and shedding extra pounds will help in reducing the risk associated with obesity.

What Leads To Obesity?

Having more calories than you burn normally daily during exercise or other activities, over time, gets accumulated in your body in the form of fat leading to obesity. A mostly sedentary lifestyle is the leading cause behind obesity, however, the following risk factors make you more susceptible to obesity:

Family history of the disease

Unhealthy diet

Lack of physical activity

Excess alcohol intake

Certain diseases like Prader-Willi syndrome, Cushing syndrome, polycystic ovary syndrome, hypothyroidism and osteoarthritis.

Lack of sleep

Few medications like antidepressants, anti-seizure medications, diabetes medications, antipsychotic medications, steroids, beta-blockers and birth control pills.

Pregnancy

Stress and depression

Increased age

What Are The Complications Of Obesity?

Obesity can lead to several health complications, some of which can be lethal if left untreated:

Type 2 Diabetes

Obesity causes excess accumulation of fatty acids and few inflammations which can result in insulin resistance thus increasing the chances of type 2 diabetes.

Gallbladder Disease

Being obese makes you more susceptible to developing gall stones. It has been found that obesity can cause an increased level of cholesterol in the bile which leads to the formation of gallstones.

Fatty Liver Disease

Obesity and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease are found to be closely associated with each other. Obesity leads to the accumulation of excess fat in the liver leading to severe inflammation and scarring of the liver which is known as liver cirrhosis.

Erection Issues In Men

Damage to blood vessels and nerves that are controlling erections in men are the main cause behind the inability of a man to get erections. Obesity can lead to damaged blood vessels that are supplying blood to the penis by causing high blood pressure, diabetes and atherosclerosis. The insufficient supply of blood to the penis leads to a failed erection.

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease

Excess body weight exerts pressure on your abdomen which in turn squeezes your stomach. This pushes the fluid from your stomach to the esophagus which leads to gastroesophageal reflux disease.

Pancreatitis

Pancreatitis is the inflammation in the gland located in the upper abdomen known as the pancreas. This condition can worsen due to excessive belly fat due to obesity.

Gout

Gout is a joint-related health problem that can get worse due to obesity. Obesity increases the level of serum uric acid. Excess uric acid may get deposited on the joints thus making them prone to wear and tear.

High Blood Pressure

Excess body weight can make it harder for your heart to pump blood through the body. This exerts extra pressure on your blood arteries which makes your arteries resist this flow of blood leading to rising in blood pressure.

Excess body weight can make it harder for your heart to pump blood through the body. This exerts extra pressure on your blood arteries which makes your arteries resist this flow of blood leading to rising in blood pressure.

Certain Cancers

Obesity leads to the deposition of fat around muscles and bones which can increase the risk of certain forms of cancer like breast cancer, colon cancer and endometrial cancer.

Sleep Apnea

There is a direct relationship between obesity and obstructive sleep apnea. Obesity leads to the accumulation of fat in the upper respiratory tract making them narrower than usual. This in turn decreases the activity of muscles in the region causing difficulty in breathing.

Osteoarthritis

Excess body weight exerts pressure on your body joints especially that of the knees, increasing the stress, pain and wear and tear of the cartilage holding the joints.

Heart Disease And Stroke

Obesity can lead to the accumulation of fats in the form of plaque in the arteries supplying blood to the heart. Restricted blood supply to the heart can lead to heart disease.

Interrupted blood supply can lead to the formation of blood clots which may if traveled to the brain can get stuck in the brain arteries or nerves leading to stroke. This can cause damage to the brain and can be lethal.

Interrupted blood supply can lead to the formation of blood clots which may if traveled to the brain can get stuck in the brain arteries or nerves leading to stroke. This can cause damage to the brain and can be lethal.

Summary

Obesity is a leading health condition affecting millions of people across the globe. It can be a result of a sedentary lifestyle, an unhealthy diet or can be inherited from parents to their children. Uncontrolled obesity can lead to several chronic health issues which sometimes can be lethal.