Nutra: Common Trends in Europe

Nutra vertical is a popular choice for arbitrage, encompassing numerous offers that can result in high conversion rates with a well-planned approach. However, affiliates must not only select the appropriate offers for their target audience but also analyse current market trends. It is crucial to strike a balance between selecting the right offers and keeping up with market trends.

TerraLeads, a nutra advertiser, has compiled an article on general nutra trends in Europe and has developed recommendations for buyers on how to develop approaches for advertising campaigns.

Environmental problems and their impact

For the past decade, the issue of global warming has been a topic of concern worldwide due to its negative impact on the planet.

Europeans are particularly vulnerable to the problem because rising temperatures also cause air pollution, which in turn affects people’s health. Scientists have recently warned that the rise in ozone concentration will further worsen the issue of air pollution, leading to lung and heart diseases. According to statistics, over 200,000 Europeans die annually due to the effects of particulate matter in major cities.

It is well-known that such issues are frequently exploited by affiliates as the basis for their advertising campaigns, enabling them to secure favourable rates. For instance, environmental problems can be used to promote offers aimed at improving immunity or cardiovascular health. A good solution would be to clearly describe the upcoming challenge and then provide a product as an effective defence against it.

The vegan trend

Over the last five years, the trend towards vegetarianism has gained momentum, with an increasing number of people opting for plant-based diets and avoiding meat, poultry, fish, and seafood. Motivations for this dietary shift are diverse, ranging from moral considerations to religious beliefs.

However, it is certain that the trend towards vegetarianism has led to the introduction of a large number of protein-rich dietary supplements, which are becoming increasingly popular with brands. Promoting such products with a proper approach can bring the affiliate high performance and help to replenish his bank account.

An affiliate might offer a product specifically designed for vegetarians, stating that vegetable protein replaces animal protein. Individuals who follow a vegetarian diet are always searching for appropriate dietary supplements that align with their principles and provide the necessary nutrients for their body.

Cardiovascular disorders

Cardiovascular disorder is a disease of the blood vessels and the heart. This can be caused by various factors, such as high cholesterol, obesity, stress, high blood pressure, diabetes, and smoking.

Cardiovascular disease is now one of the leading causes of death in Europe, with an increase in heart attacks and strokes.

Nutra provides a wide range of offers aimed at promoting cardiovascular health. Affiliates should utilise information about the product’s benefits to support heart and vascular health in their creatives.

Mental health is still a trend

T The importance of mental health is increasingly recognised. It is now understood that mental wellbeing is just as important as physical health. In Europe, there has been a recent increase in the number of people suffering from psychological disorders. This has contributed to an increase in suicide attempts among women and young people aged 15 to 26. Stress, global events, and workloads can all take a toll on a person’s mental wellbeing. Over time, the problem escalates, leading to depression and other mental health problems.

It is essential for affiliates to opt for offers that are beneficial to mental wellbeing. It is recommended that they emphasise in their advertising campaigns that the product has a positive effect on the psycho-emotional state.

How to come up with new approaches: tips from TerraLeads

In traffic arbitrage, affiliates may experience both ups and downs. It is imperative to understand that as you explore different approaches to promoting offers, many will fail to be profitable. This is perfectly logical, because to be successful in arbitrage you need to constantly test different bundles and discover the most profitable ones.

However, there are a few fundamental tips that can aid in developing effective promotion approaches:

The generation of ideas lies both with the preland author and the media buyer. It is especially important to bear in mind that delegating the entire process to the copywriter is not the best option. It is better to work as a team to develop an idea that has surfaced or is in the process of being refined, perhaps someone might come up with a new and potentially better one.

Research the news media. It is worth realising that it is the news that can be a great basis for creating an advertising campaign. However, there will be little use in simply watching and reading them, without analysing them. It is absolutely necessary to continually ask yourself the question, “How can I build a story in the preland on the basis of this piece of news?”. Doing so will help you come up with bundles that can interest potential consumers. Having said that, it is important to remember that in European GEOs you cannot use real names of medical specialists.

It is not recommended to introduce new ideas if the budget for trials is limited. If finances are minimal, you should use already available and proven ideas. New ideas do not always lead to good performance, which can result in a loss of profit if the budget is tight. Furthermore, some approaches are niche, such as vegetarian supplements.

Keep checking the spy services on a regular basis. You could find great concepts that will be easy to adapt to suit your offer.

It is always a good thing to work with colleagues. For example, communicating with representatives of top teams will help you get leads or discover a new, fresh idea.

Ask affiliate managers. Affiliate managers are always aware of what is currently happening on the market in a particular geo. It is recommended to communicate with them and ask them what ideas can be implemented and whether they will be successful. In combination with promotions on offers, you can certainly make a killing.

Success in affiliate marketing depends largely on the flexibility of buyers. The market is ever-changing, new trends and consumer demands emerge, requiring changes in arbitrage approaches. It is vital to adapt to all trends and seek out new approaches that can deliver high conversion rates.

In conclusion

The number of people interested in developing skills in arbitrage is increasing every year. However, many aspiring affiliates may not realise that success in this field requires not only basic skills and experience, but also flexibility and the ability to adapt to current trends.

TerraLeads provides partners with favourable cooperation conditions and assistance in developing new approaches, as well as continuous training to create the most profitable promotion strategies.

Go to top

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



