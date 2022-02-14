NPP Steroid Cycle, Results, Side Effects & Dosage before and after

NPP Steroid cycle,Results, Side Effects & Dosage: Do you need something that takes your body to the next level? By incorporating into a cycle, NPP steroids will provide you with astonishing results.

NPP or Nandrolone Phenylpropionate is an anabolic androgenic steroid derived from testosterone. NPP contain less androgenic activity as compared to dihydrotestosterone. However, it has higher anabolic activity than total testosterone.

The main reason to develop NPP is to treat osteoporosis and breast cancer in women. Nevertheless, because of its potent anabolic effects and weaker androgenic effects, as compared to other steroids, it is a popular choice of many bodybuilders and athletics these days. This compound prevents them from dealing with more severe estrogen and other side effects.

Nandrolone Phenylpropionate (NPP) in a “cycle” mode is consumed the same as other steroids. It means that certain portions of the steroid are injected at pre-determined intervals. This process is done in the right way to create extreme effects from its administration.

So, if you have never usedNPP steroid or are new to the steroid world, let us introduce you to Nandrolone Phenylpropionate (NNP). Here in this article, we will cover the information of NPP, so sit back and read it till the end so you will sooner know everything about this product.

What Is NPP Steroid?

NPP is a complete form of Nandrolone Phenylpropionate and is known as a classic Anabolic Steroid through tiny Androgenic effects. In the 50s, Organon Company has first introduced this compound and sold it under the brand name Durabolin. Later, this company made another steroid compound Nandrolone Decanoate and sold it under the brand name Deca Durabolin.

These days, secretive labs are developing NPP, increasing its popularity. As a result, it is being used more often because it is more accessible.Although in the past, NPP was called Durabolin. Therefore, they avoid the name to evade confusion between the two forms.

Furthermore, The Nandrolone hormone compound is identical in both forms, and it’s just an ester that gives each one a slightly different property in the body. Specifically,it talked about its Half-life, how rapid it works and how long it actively stays in the bloodstream. As a result, it dictates how many times you need to take your dosages.The half-life of NPP is shorter and therefore requires more frequent injections to keep your levels stable than Nandrolone Decanoate.

Many athletes’ claims NPP injections as the most effective and convenient form. Many athletes are commenting on the haste of relief that this steroid gives their joint pain. The estersare fast-acting and work much faster thanDeca Durabolin (Nandrolone Decanoate). These athletes claim another significant advantage is that they do not retain water when using NPP.

What Are The Benefits Of NPP?

NPP provides various positive benefits to bodybuilders and athletics to enhance performance and increase strength. The best thing you can find in this compound is that it has some significant therapeutic effects. In addition, NPP contains an overall steroid quality that will suit a range of users and targets.

Some of the main benefits of NPP Steroid are as under:

Increase Mass Building

NPP is very advantageous in building body mass. Many athletics and bodybuilders include this steroid in their every bulking cycle. Using this popular NPP steroid, you put the muscle quality at a steady pace. Therefore, it is a highly desirable benefit of this compound. This compound helps in gaining muscle mass super fast and, if you need a high-quality muscle gain, then NPP is your best choice.

Boost Recovery Process

As mentioned before, the NPP dose for steroids contains excellent therapeutic benefits, specifically for joints. In addition, this compound significantly boosts the recovery level of your body. Therefore, for your next workout, you can able to hit the gym sooner as you get recover quickly from muscle and joint soreness.

Preserve Lean Muscle

NPP Steroid is very beneficial in lean muscle mass preservation thanks to its high metabolic properties that maintain lean muscle gains during the offseason. Furthermore, it works more efficiently if used in the cutting cycle. Therefore, NPP has a great responsibility for conserving muscle mass if anyone loses fat.

Additionally, NPP is used oftenfor bulking compared to a cutting steroid. But, on the other hand, if anyone understands the benefits and functions of the NPP cycle of cutting, it delivers high benefits to them.

Strength Enhancement

Some bodybuilders and athletes experience strength enhancement. Conversely, NPP Steroid is not mainly known for boosting strength to a noticeable level. When stacking NPP with other steroids, it is likely to be thought that the other compounds increase the potency as this is not an area where Nandrolone is the best.

In addition to this, NPP Nandrolone Phenylpropionate can be used for mass building or bulking, cutting, and overall athletic purposes. The reason which makes this compound a highly diverse steroid. In contrast, NPP is often stacked with other compounds to promote more specific targets.

How To Use NPP (Dosage)?

Many of you are reading this to know how much NPP you should inject.

NPP dosage entirely depends upon what you are looking to achieve. It relies on the level of your experience with steroids and how you exercise, and your diet.

If you are using this compound mainly for therapeutic purposes only, males can dose it at 100 mg a week for a good result. On the other hand, if you feel it is a low dose, you will inject 200 mg a week. You may feel a generous gain in therapeutic effects. Moreover, a substantial benefit may be seen in improved recovery and joint relief.

To get dramatic results, particularly bodybuilders use NPP dosage from 300 mg to 400 mg per week. This ideal weekly dose strikes the right balance between gaining the benefits while minimizing the risk of side effects.

According to bodybuilders and athletes, 400 mg is their sweet spot. It delivers excellent results to them. Therefore, if you are less concerned about side effects and need to gain faster results, you might consider increasing your dosage a little beyond, but 400 mg is enough to get your heads straight.

If the NPP steroid is not an extremely fast-acting steroid, then cycle length should provide enough time to see the benefits that it can provide to the extreme effect compound. The recommended duration is up to 12 weeks. Injection frequency should be three per week, where the even distribution of weekly dose is between injections.A three-week injection routine ensures that blood levels of this steroid are maintained evenly throughout the cycle.

Females can also use NPP cycle dosagein the same quantity as males. It entirely relies on the women and how well they tolerate any or all steroids. But females shouldn’t exceed the dosage of 50 mg per week and complete the cycle in under six weeks.

You know there will always be people who go above and beyond these dosages but remember that you put your body at greater risk for side effects.After choosing your dose, divide the injection into three injections each week. Due to the small half-life steroid, it needs more injections to keep blood levels stable.

Remember that what works for one sometimes cannot work for another.Listen to your body and check the tolerance level to get the most out of what you are taking or injecting.

What are the user’s reviews and results of using NPP?

According to the users of NPP Steroids, it delivers wide-ranging results that will feature in boosting performance and strength. The effects of NPP not only rely on results but also on the quality of your workouts during a cycle of your diet. And last but not least, it also depends on what you do after completing the NPP cycle to maintain your gains

Here are some expected results you can achieve when using NPP:

Reduction In Stress Hormone

Muscle mass is easy to gain by reducing cortisol hormones. It is also helpful to make and maintain these muscle gains, and there is less tendency to gain fat. To increase stress hormones, you should improve your intensive workouts; therefore, NPP helps to reduce these hormones, and your body will keep in an anabolic state.

Increase In Nitrogen retention

If the nitrogen levels of your body got drop, your body is likely to get a risk of catabolism, where the muscle is lost. Consequently, your body needs to balance nitrogen for maintaining an anabolic state. Otherwise, harmful nitrogen destroys the muscle tissues.

NPP steroid is responsible for boosting nitrogen retention efficiently. This mechanism makes this compound a powerful aspect of the steroid.

A RiseInRed Blood Cell Count

NPP not only improves muscle endurance but also raises red blood cells through transporting oxygen. As a result, your body will work out harder and longer, and the results will also speed up.

Boost in protein synthesis

It is one of the stimulating effects of NPP as it boosts up protein synthesis that provides muscular building blocks. As a result, it helps speed up muscle gains more quickly than if steroids are not being used.

Improved Recovery

When red blood cell levels that carry more oxygen increase, your body’s muscles recover soon. Therefore, NNP therapeutic effects on the joints and muscles reduce soreness, including promoting collagen synthesis.

NPP cycle dosage has excellent effects and benefits for both bodybuilders and athletics to enhance performance. Athletes will value the promotion of rehabilitation and therapeutic effects, while experienced bodybuilders will incorporate NPP to reap the comprehensive benefits of increased restoration, muscle protection and mass gain.

What Are The Side Effects Of NPP Steroid?

Each steroid will come with its own side effect profile risks, but experienced steroid users will be aware of most of the potential side effects experienced with NPP. Some of these are sure to be due to the nature of steroid hormones, while other side effects may be more determined by individual reactions.

Some people will experience more severe side effects than others. Still, it is crucial to be aware of everything you can deal with to counteract the side effects and be prepared to focus on the positive benefits of NPP. This steroid can be considered one of the mildest when it comes to side effects; however, there is no scope to avoid some side effects.

The main side effects to expect when using NPP Steroid for performance enhancement are:

Androgenic Side Effects

These are milder effects with NPP as compared to many other steroids. The side effects of this kindinclude acne and baldness, but only men who are already affected by the condition are likely to experience it, and for most men, it will be comparatively mild.

On the other hand, female users should be alert for signs of virilization, such as deepening of the voice and unusual hair growth.

Estrogenic Side Effects

NNP is an aromatic hormone, so estrogenic effects can occur when testosterone is converted to estrogen, although not as severe as many other steroids. These include the development of gynecomastia, water retention and related increases in blood pressure. Users should be able to manage these effects using aromatic inhibitors easily.

Testosterone Suppression

NPP will suppress your natural testosterone production as with all steroids, and this effect is robust when using this blend. It will only take one dose for most or even your testosterone production to stop for many people.

Therefore, the problem cannot be avoided, but NPP in a cycle should be reduced by combining it with a testosterone compound so that you do not lose the vital bodily functions that this critical hormone provides.After your NPP cycle, you will need to implement post cycle therapy to regenerate normal testosterone function.

Cholesterol

Some consumers will experience decreased good cholesterol (HDL) levels when using NPP. This effect can often be enhanced by the combined use of aromatase inhibitors, which many users are also taking to control estrogenic effects.

Thus, People with existing cardiovascular complications or high cholesterol should closely watch cholesterol levels. Moreover, all NPP users should include a good amount of cardio work in exercise while maintaining a diet high in omega-3 fatty acids.

Liver Toxicity

NPP is not known to be hepatotoxic to users who use steroids wisely and at appropriate intervals between cycles.However, all anabolic steroids can come with some hazards to the liver, mainly when used in high doses or for long periods.

According to one research, it was found that the use of Nandrolone in mice had adverse effects on liver enzymes and lipid profile.

Moreover, most male users of Nandrolone Phenylpropionate should better prevent or control side effects. Conversely, its mild side effect profile makes it a charming steroid to use for new users or can be seen with some other compounds that wish to avoid much more severe side effects.

Female users may find that few NPP dosages have no or very few side effects. In contrast, it should be closely monitored, and steroids should be stopped immediately when any virilisation symptoms begin.

What Is The NPP Post Cycle Therapy?

NPP will significantly suppress your normal testosterone function, so post cycle therapy is vital after the NPP cycle- whether it is stacked with other compounds.

PCT ensures that steroids provide the body with an external source of this critical hormone and bring your testosterone back on track after suppressing production.

It’s also directly related to your results: Testosterone is essential for maintaining muscle mass and avoiding fat gain.Post cycle therapy can then be considered as necessary as the cycle itself. Any misunderstanding in your PCT can make your entire steroid cycle a waste of time if you don’t maintain what you have achieved.

The starting time of your PCT will depend not only on the NPP itself but also on any other compounds used in the cycle and their half-lives and domineering effects.If you do no PCT, testosterone levels will take a significant amount of time to return to normal levels. In the meantime, there will be an increase in estrogen levels along with severe symptoms of low testosterone.

This makes post cycle therapy important as exogenous testosterone stops during the break of your NPP cycle, leaving the body with little or no hormone production. Read more Best Legal Steroids for Sale 2022 Buyer’s Guide

Most NPP users will start PCT anywhere from three to six days after the last injection of the cycle.However, it is suggested to start early instead of later to avoid the onset of any symptoms of low testosterone such as fatigue, libido deficiency, depression, weight gain and muscle loss.

The combination of Clomid and Nolvadex (Tamoxifen) is the most widely used and most effective PCT strategy.Using these medications for 4 weeks will work your testosterone as it should normally. However, the dose will vary depending on your steroid cycle and testosterone suppression levels, and most users will start at a higher amount then reduce it to the other half of the PCT cycle.

These are the example of PCT cycle to follow after an NPP cycle:

First Week: Clomid 50 mg, Nolvadex 40 mg

Second Week: Clomid 50 mg, Nolvadex 40 mg

Third Week: Clomid 25 mg, Nolvadex 20 mg

Fourth Week: Clomid 25 mg, Nolvadex 20 mg

Training should be continued at relatively high intensity through your PCT cycle, whether endurance and strength should not be felt at a similar level when you are on steroids to ensure that the benefits are maintained to the maximum level.

Is there any safe alternative to NPP?

NPP comes with a whole host of nasty risks to your health;more than just unpleasant with something – they can be dangerous. If you’ve been using steroids for decades, you’ve probably learned to tolerate it, but for most people, it’s more of a risk than a cost. By using NPP, you will spend more time minimising side effects than actually enjoying the benefits!

These are the reasons I say stay away from the NPP steroid and take a deep look at safe options, and there is no better alternative for the NPP than an all-natural and all legal DecaDuro.

It covers all the significant benefits that NPP provides you, like:

Builds mass

Upsurge recovery

Increases Lean Muscle

Stimulates Strength

Suppose you get all of the above without taking any tensionabout getting gyno, bloating, hair loss and a decrease in your testosterone.DecaDuro is so versatile that you can use it in bulking and cutting periods.

Conclusion To NPP Steroid

Although I am not a medical professional, I do not recommend you refrain from using NPP. It is a steroid with substantial side effects, and just because of that, you should consider it a less harmful but still very effective alternative. Therefore, DecaDuro is the premier natural alternative to NPP in the market today. It’s powerful enough to mimic the effects of NPP – without the dirty side effects. DecaDuro delivers the best of NPP without any of the worst of it. This is a win!

Frequently Ask Questions

1. Are NPP and Deca the same?

NPP comes in various forms or esters. Some companies are selling these under the brand name Deca or Deca-Durabolin. When choosing a steroid, it is essential to look at the chemical name instead of just the brand name to know what you are getting.

2. Does NPP steroid cause hair loss?

NPP has some minor androgenic effects compared to other powerful steroids. Some men who are particularly susceptible to male genital baldness through genetics may experience this problem. Still, it is not a problem for most maleswho use this steroid.

3. Is NPP recovering from joint pain?

Indeed, one of the most significant benefits of these steroids is their healing and therapeutic effects, including strengthening bone and cartilage and relieving joint pain. Some athletes use pure NPP for this purpose only.

4. Does NPP increase blood pressure?

An increase in blood pressure is one of the side effects that can occur when water retention is not controlled when using steroids. NNP steroids may cause these estrogenic effects, but users should be able to hold water retention easily through aromatase inhibitors. As a result, this will help prevent an increase in blood pressure.

5. How often do you inject NPP?

NPP is an active form of the drug. When administered intramuscular injection, it loses half its life in the body. The duration of the procedure is about one week and it is given every few days to once a week

6. Does NPP cause weight gain?

Injection of 1 mg/kg NPP daily for 10 days caused significant weight gain, which was relatedtoan increase in body protein without affecting body fat. When the dose increased the effect on body weight was greatly reduced, resulting in no change in weight of 10 mg/kg.