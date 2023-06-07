Nine Creative Ways To Fit Fitness Into Your Busy Life

Many of us have crazy lives that involve balancing work, family and often a pet or two, maybe even kids! It is no surprise that it can be a challenge to find time to exercise. So when can you fit fitness in? In this article, we will help you find interesting ways to squeeze fitness in.

Why it’s important to fit fitness in?

There are many reasons that we should make time for fitness, the principal health benefits include:

Improve your memory and brain function

Reduce the risk of chronic diseases

Lower blood pressure

Combat fatigue

General mental well-being

Increase your metabolism

If, after reading this article, you are serious about getting fitness into your life, then consider a home gym or some fitness equipment. Companies such as Mirafit can help. You can save time going out to the gym by using equipment at home – Build a small collection of fitness equipment that is ready to go when you are.

How to fit fitness in

Here are nine places or situations where you can exercise during your daily routines… enjoy! The sooner you begin to fit in fitness, the sooner you will see change and also feel healthier. Choose options that suit your health and fitness levels, and judge what feels comfortable until you build your strength then, you can increase the intensity of your exercise. Hopefully, this will lead to long-term change.

One – Kitchen Press-ups

If you work from home or if you are spending any periods of time at home, press up each time you enter the lounge or kitchen. You may do this 20 x a day. Each time you press up 5 times, or whatever feels comfortable, then without realising, you are going to complete 100 press-ups in a day. These are great because getting up and down is burning calories too.

Two – Hoola Hooping in the garden

There are many benefits to the Hoola Hoop, and weighted hoops are great for core exercise. Hoola Hoops will open your mind to the possibility of using one to fit fitness in. They are easy to store, and benefits include; resistance, cardio, and aiding functional fitness.

Three – Use your daily commute

It might sound obvious now you hear it, but if you work a short distance away from work, consider running, cycling or walking in. Using the commute as a workout can set you up for the day and will force you to exercise each week. Sometimes it can be helpful to zone out and consider your tasks while you wonder. Often, the best ideas arrive as your brain efficiently works out the problem.

Four – Pouffe Plank

Plank off the bottom stair or Pouffe. Plank has to be one of the more challenging core exercises, which is amazing for your core. Try and hold your position for 20 seconds a few times, and you will soon be shaking and sweating. It’s a solid core exercise that will improve your core strength.

Five – Optimise dead time

If your partner or children are at a club or meeting, go for a run. Make the most of what is effectively dead time. After all, there are only so many times you can watch the front crawl by the pool. Other parents could already be tuned into this, so you will have someone to run with.

Six – Throw the baby around

Use your child as an exercise aid; seriously, it’s a thing, and it works. Here’s the proof, LDN MUMS FITNESS, Sarah Campus, Personal Trainer, Nutrition Coach and mum of 3 who promotes using your infant to get you out either to join groups or to hold them and exercise. Make it a game. There’s no denying the child’s weight will increase over time, and your strength will compensate. Sarah Campus has been featured on Sky News, and BBC Breakfast and is a columnist for Womens Health. instagram.com/ldnmumsfitness

Seven – Speed weed

Hit the garden or the drive, don’t have those, then find an elderly neighbour and help them. Weeding is a lot of bending and moving, which burns calories. Increasing your speed will increase energy usage and result in faster calorie burn, plus you will not realise how much you’ve done until you flop on the sofa.

Eight – Be Social

Invite over friends or family, and you know that you’ll want to tidy up, so clean at speed. Hoover faster, rush load the washing machine. You know it will mean a trip back upstairs for the sock you forgot.

Nine – Bed sheet change

It’s something we often put off a week longer than we should, so you can guarantee that there’s a bed to change. Why not do them all? The effort on your own feels like the equivalent of wrestling a bear. Remember to increase the speed and effort to push yourself. Note the time it takes to improve on this next time. Get the bed change to below 5-mins. We bet it’s a challenge.

Summary

A healthy mix of exercise and nutrients is required to sustain a healthy balance. If you struggle to get a varied diet, a medium to short-term solution could be Vitamin Patches; find out about them here. Although our suggestions may have been a little creative, we hope that they have at least made you think and pause to reflect on your busy routine and where you might be able to fit a little fitness in. It will help you both long and short-term and boost your energy levels. In most cases, it speeds your metabolism up, which means you are able to enjoy food a little more. If job stress affects you, consider reading our article Leadership Underfire, tips for coping with stress.

Now what?

Remember that fitness is a longer-term investment, and the positives that come from it will benefit you in later life. Skipping activity now because of work, time commitments, family or pets could cost you personally later. Stave off potential ailments and sports injuries and give yourself the best chance to live life to its full potential – Start your fitness journey.