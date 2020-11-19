Newbies and Pros Love These Roulette Games

Whether you are new to online Roulette or a seasoned veteran, there are a whole host of games out there for you to enjoy. We have taken the time and done the research to find games that excite both newbies and pros, and of course offer massive pay-outs to players. These games include the classic rules of Vegas Roulette, but make their mark by offering something a little different to entice players to select them.

Read on to find out which games we have chosen that can be enjoyed by players of all levels, offering a challenge and at the same time, big wins.

Quantum Roulette

This is a modern variation of the classic game. Set in space as you travel through galaxies, you can start gameplay with as little as 0.20 coins up to 500 coins and have the chance to win up to 500x your initial stake on a single bet! A straight-up win pay-out is 29:1, which may seem low in comparison to the traditional game (where the pay-out is 35:1), but there are bonus features included that more than compensate for that.

During the game, electricity will surge through random numbers before the betting round closes. Up to five numbers are selected at random and will be lit up. The numbers that are struck by lightning will increase their pay-out rewarding you between 50x and 500x your initial stake! Extra bonuses can pop up at any time meaning there are plenty of ways to win, and be rewarded massive pay-outs from this game, which has a 97.30% RTP.

Spread-Bet Roulette

This game is a modern twist on classic Roulette. You can start betting from as little as 0.50 coins up to a maximum of 200 coins. What makes Spread-Bet Roulette unique is its golden wheel feature. Set inside the main wheel, the golden numbers spin independently and are activated by placing spread-bets on the wheel.

The spread-bet feature can reward you up to 400x your initial stake if you select the correct numbers. These winnings will be added to the main wheel winnings if you have already successfully chosen the correct numbers there meaning there is the potential for a massive pay-out. With multiple ways to win, this game is a favourite amongst players of all levels. The game has a 97.30% RTP.

20p Roulette

This interactive and sleek variation on the classic is universally-loved. The rules are simple and it does not include loads of bonus features to confuse you with. You can start playing with as little as one credit, increasing up to a maximum of 10,000 credits. There are a number of different bets to choose from, these range from selecting the exact number you think will come up, to choosing to wager over a range of numbers to try and increase your chances of winning.

If you pick the correct number it is possible to be rewarded as much as 100,000 credits in winnings. The game keeps the rules basic, but the interaction, emotion and tension are all incredible. Making this game perfect for starters to learn the fundamentals, and for pros who want a break from the seemingly endless bonus features and want clean visuals and great fun. The game has a 97.30% RTP.