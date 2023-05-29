New Zealand Banking System: Top Banks on the Market

The New Zealand banking system is a huge financial system with the country’s biggest share of overall assets. The banking sector dominates the financial system, owning the largest share of assets in the total money market, which includes capital markets, bond markets, managed fund industry, non-bank deposit takers and lending institutions, etc. The bank system was recorded to hold over $667 billion in total assets in March 2022. Judging by international standards, Zealand’s banking sector is small. However, it houses top banks with some of the best credit ratings by international standards.

New Zealand has over 25 registered banks; four large Australian-owned banks and five New Zealand-owned banks account for the highest percentage of bank lending in the country. Australian-owned with the lion’s share of 85% and New Zealand-owned with 9%. The banks primarily lend funds to the non-financial, private sector in New Zealand, including the household sector, agriculture, business sector, etc. We’ll take a look at some New Zealand banks below:

ANZ Bank

ANZ Bank is the biggest of the big four Australian-owned banks that operate in New Zealand. The company takes about 30% market dominance and has existed since 2003. It was the bank of the National Bank of New Zealand when the larger Australian corporation acquired it. However, it now exists as a division of the parent Australian company. ANZ offers services, including:

banking services and asset financing

investments, insurance, payment services, etc.

Strengths of ANZ Bank

The largest bank in New Zealand

The diversified product portfolio, which means low operating and business risks

Market share spans Australia, New Zealand, and Pacific countries

Weaknesses

Limited global exposure and inability to increase market share due to competition

ASB Bank

ASB Bank is another Australian-owned banking company operating in New Zealand and one of the country’s big four banks. The bank was established in 1847 as Auckland Savings Bank, but by the 1980s, it was able to merge with other local savings banks in New Zealand.

It became a fully commercial bank shortly after and then a public company.

The bank is owned by the Commonwealth Bank of Australia today because it sold 75% of its share to the Commonwealth Bank in 1989, which later bought the remaining 25% in 2000. ASB Bank services include:

consumer and corporate banking

private equity credit cards, mortgage, insurance, etc.

Strengths of ASB Bank

Decent revenue and profit

Listed on the Australian Securities Exchange

Weaknesses

Rated B- by Moody

Loan impairment expense

Westpac Bank

Westpac Bank is another banking company that operates in New Zealand. Westpac’s background traces back to the Bank of New South Wales(BNSW), the first bank in Australia. Over the years, the company acquired and established several other banking corporations across Oceania and Australia. This is a history of over 200 years, but WestPac was formed in 1982 when the Commercial Bank of Australia merged with BNSW. Services include:

banking services and cardless cash

wealth management, insurance, etc.

Strengths of Westpac Bank

Flexible and leading institutional banking in Australia

Highly socially responsible

Weaknesses

High competition from other leading banks

Kiwibank

Kiwibank is a New Zealand-owned banking services provider, and it holds the fifth-largest assets in New Zealand. That’s an interesting way to put it because it’s only after the big four Australian-owned banks. Kiwibank was created in 2001 mainly as competition to the big four Australian banks dominating the country’s banking system. Services include:

Consumer and corporate banking

asset financing, etc.

Strengths of Kiwibank

Cost efficiency

Weaknesses

Decreasing non-interest income

Comparison of the Top Banks in New Zealand

All four banks discussed in this article are similar in their service offerings. They offer everything you’d expect from a bank; checking accounts, savings accounts, online banking, and other financial services available everywhere else. Similarly, all four banks charge no monthly account fees and allow debit cards, EFTPOS, and unlimited deposits and withdrawals.

The slight difference is in their overdraft interest rates, with Kiwibank having the lowest rates. However, looking at the guide for each of these banks will provide a better insight into their offerings. Kiwibank also ranks highly in user experience and customer support due to its faster adoption of newer technologies.

Conclusion

Thanks to a dynamic banking system, New Zealanders have access to the same financial services as users from around the world. Although it was mentioned earlier in the article that this sector is small by international standards, it is still ahead of some other countries and is the central mechanism for other money markets in the country.

