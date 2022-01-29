New Online Casinos Canada: Top New Casinos for Slot Games, Free Spins, and More

If you’re from the great white north and looking for the best new online casinos Canada has to offer, then stick around; we have you covered.

Throughout the following sections, we will examine some of the most intriguing outfits to come online over the last several years, what bonuses they offer, and what makes each one special.

Ranking Methodology – How We Chose the Top Canadian Online Casinos

Innovation – With so many established options to choose from, new Canadian online casinos need to offer something different and innovative if they wish to attract customers, especially those already satisfied with their current online gaming provider.

Bonuses – A quality offering of welcome and deposit bonuses enhance the overall playing experience and is something we pay close attention to with each new online casino we review.

Games – Whether it be slots, casino games, live dealer options, or video poker, Canadian players have a diverse set of preferences when it comes to their online gambling experience. With this in mind, we look for new Canadian casinos that host a solid selection of options.

Software Providers – The quality of games a particular online casino offers largely depends on the software providers they use. When reviewing online casinos in Canada, we also consider the game developers that make up their catalog.

Top 20 New Online Casinos Canada

1. Casino Lab – Best Overall Online Casino in Canada

Established in 2020

1300+ games

Up to $1,500 in welcome bonuses

Bonus funds have several limitations

CasinoLab is a new online casino that has enjoyed a sharp rise in popularity since beginning operations in 2020. One feature that stands out about this casino site is its generous welcome bonus of $1,500 at 40x wagering requirement and 300 free spins.

Another feature worth mentioning is its VIP program which, upon signing up, gives players access to several quality perks including a monthly VIP draw, an account manager, and even a personalized withdrawal plan.

Although Casino Lab does support many convenient online payment methods (including Interac E-transfer) PayPal is not one of them.That minor drawback aside, the site does boast a catalog of over 1300 games made by 13 top developers, including Wazdan, Red Tiger, and Microgaming.

2. Casino Planet – Best Online Casino for Slot Games

Established in 2020

10+ payment options including e-transfer

$1,500 welcome bonus

150+ live dealer games

Casino Planet is another site that began operations in 2020 and, like CasinoLab, offers a welcome bonus of $1,500 split up over four deposits. Similarly, the casino site also supports an impressive catalog of over 1300 real money games, the vast majority of which are slots.

Besides slots, Casino Planet has many live dealer options to choose from, including 29 games of roulette, 64 games of blackjack, 25 games of baccarat, and 35 specialty games, making it one of the best new Canadian online casinos for live dealer options.

Lastly, it’s worth noting that this mad scientist-themed site only provides live support to registered members, meaning prospective users will have to wait for an email response to their inquiries. Additionally, the most players can withdraw at a time is $2,300, although the maximum deposit amount is up to $5,000.

3. Casoola – Best Canadian Online Casino for Casino Games

Launched in 2020

130+ casino games

No video poker

1300+ real money games

Casoola is a funky robot-themed site that, like the last two new online casinos we have looked at, boasts a collection of over 1300 games. This larger than average collection includes some of the most popular online slots games around, such as Big Bass Bonanza, Rise of Olympus, Fire Joker, and many must-fall jackpots like Pirates’ Plenty, Jingle Bells, and Dragons Luck.

Beyond this, with just over 1300 options, Casoola is known as one of the better places to play casino games online, a selection that includes roulette, baccarat, and blackjack. However, video poker is not supported, which some gamers may see as a significant drawback.

Still, the casino site does support a quality selection of promotions, including a 100% up to $1,500 welcome bonus along with weekend reload and live casino bonuses, making it one of the better brand new online casinos around.

4. Las Atlantis – Best Welcome Bonus for Canadian Players

Established in 2020

Extra large welcome bonus

17 games of poker

only 206 games of slots

If an extra-large welcome bonus is more important to you than game selection, Las Atlantis is worth some serious consideration.

Offering a massive welcome bonus of 280% up to $14,000, few new casino sites (or established ones for that matter) come close to matching Las Atlantis in this regard. What’s more, the wagering requirements on bonus funds are 35x, which is slightly lower than what most other casino sites impose.

It’s also worth mentioning that Windows users can download the Las Atlantis desktop app, meaning players don’t have to access the brand new casino through a web browser. Moreover, the site does provide users with a live chat function which is available 24/7.

5. Cobra Casino – Great Deposit Bonuses for Existing Customer

Established in 2020

Over 40 software providers featured

Cryptocurrency accepted

Large selection of slots and card games

With it’s wild-wild-west theme, Cobra Casino is one of the better new Canadian casino sites as far as deposit promos for existing customers go.

For example, every Tuesday, users have the chance to earn up to 100 free spins on their deposits as well as a 100% up to $200 birthday bonus. Additionally, Cobra Casino also supports a high-rollers bonus which rewards players for making larger than average deposits.

The user-interface is easy to use and includes a function that allows players to quickly sort games by developer, of which there are over 45 options. Within this extra-large selection of developers one will find several familiar names like Microgaming and Betsoft as well as some lesser known names like Yggdrasil and Silverback.

Lastly, Cobra Casino accepts Bitcoin as a payment option, yet any casino bonuses received from Bitcoin deposits are subject to 50x wagering requirements, which is higher than average.

6. RedDog Casino – Top New Online Casino for Customer Service

First Launched in 2019

Good selection of progressive jackpots

225% welcome bonus

Excellent customer support

Large catalog of slots

Of all new online casinos in Canada to choose from, RedDog is one of the better options for those who value quality customer service. With a 24/7 live chat option, an extensive FAQs section, and two dedicated phone numbers, RedDog has made it easy to receive support whenever one needs it.

Moreover, in addition to many standard payment options, the new online casino also accepts payments in Bitcoin and Ethereum, both of which offer faster than average withdrawal times.

Lastly, while the site does support a quality selection of slots, table, and casino games, RedDog doesn’t offer any live dealer options. What’s more, the minimum withdrawal amount for all payment options is $150, which may be high for some.

7. Casino Gods – Best New Online Casino Canada for Mobile

Founded 2019

Well-optimized mobile casino site

Welcome bonus of up to $1,500

Deposit bonuses have many conditions

Having commenced operations in 2019, Casino Gods is a new online casino that provides players with an excellent selection of slots, casino games, and live dealer options – a collection that is made up of 14 different game providers and several must fall jackpots.

In addition to this quality selection, Casino Gods has a fully functioning mobile site that makes it one of the best online casinos to play from a smartphone or tablet.

Lastly, with a welcome bonus of up to $1,500 (split up over four deposits) plus 300 spins, Casino Gods offers one of the more generous sign-up bonuses of all new online casinos around.

The site also offers new players a separate welcome bonus of 100% up to $100 on live dealer games. However, players can claim only one welcome bonus, which some players may see as a drawback.

8. Casinonic – Excellent Canadian Online Casino for Blackjack

Established in 2019

99 games of roulette & 336 games of blackjack

Welcome bonus of up to $5,000

Over 1,000 games

All games can be played as demo

With over 1,000 games of slots, roulette, blackjack, and live casino games, Casinonic is one of the better online gambling sites as far as variety is concerned. In addition, it also offers an excellent welcome bonus of up to $5,000 and a good selection of progressive jackpots that include popular titles such as Wild Pharaoh, Book of the West, and Bell of Fortune.

Besides the welcome bonus, players can take advantage of several other bonuses not offered by all online casinos, including bonus funds and free spins on all Tuesday and Friday deposits, a birthday bonus, and a VIP program that offers 30% up to $3,000.

One minor drawback to note is that the welcome bonus is split up over 10 deposits, all of which are subject to 50x wagering requirements, which is uncommon for online casino sites.

9. CasinoRex – Best New Casino VIP Program for Canadian Players

Began operations in 2018

Attractive match bonuses and free spins promos

Good new casino for table games

Higher than average wagering requirements

VIP program with up to $3,000 in bonuses

Having opened its digital doors in 2018, CasinoRex isn’t one of the newest online casinos on our list. However, with its large collection of slots, some of which possess up to 243 pay lines, and its larger than average selection of live blackjack and roulette, it’s still very much worthy of a mention.

As far as bonuses go, CasinoRex is currently offering new players a first-time deposit bonus of 100% up to $500 and 20 free spins. Once this promotion has been consumed, there is a second, third, fourth, and fifth deposit bonus, which offers 50% up to $300 or $500.

That being said, each casino bonus comes with 50x wagering requirements, and any free spins gained from the first give welcome bonuses can only be used on ‘All Lucky Clovers 5’, limitations which may not impress some prospective players.

10. mBit Casino – Best Online Casino Canada for Cryptocurrency

Established in 2014

Crypto-only casino

Over 2,000 games

Attractive bonuses

Last, but certainly not least, we have mBit casino, which, having begun operations in 2014, is not exactly a new casino. Having said that, mBut is still relevant and worth covering due to the rise of cryptocurrency in the world of igaming.

The most prominent feature that sets mBit apart from other online casinos is that it’s a crypto-only site, and all deposits and withdrawals must be made in one of either Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Lite coin, Doge, or Tether. While this will be a non-issue for crypto enthusiasts, it may be a major issue for those who’re not familiar with cryptocurrency.

However, those who understand crypto will be able to enjoy a massive selection of over 2,000 games, a welcome bonus of up to 5 Bitcoin (spread out over three deposits), and 300 free spins upon sign-up.

Another positive worth mentioning is withdrawal times. Whereas some online casinos may take up to five business days to process a withdrawal, mBit boasts a lightning-fast process that allows users to cash out in 10 minutes or less.

New Online Casinos Canada FAQs

Are New Casino Sites in Canada Safe?

Yes. While some countries heavily regulate or outright forbid online gambling, Canada is not one of them, and the laws regarding legality are fairly straightforward. First off, to operate casinos online within Canada, an operator must receive a gaming license from the province within which they are operating.

Furthermore, Canadians are free to play any offshore casino sites without any legal risk, and the Criminal Code of Canada states in no uncertain terms that it does not consider online gambling an illegal act.

Are Winnings From Online Casinos Taxable in Canada?

No. Unlike in the United States, the Canadian Government doesn’t tax people on their gambling winnings, meaning regardless of whether you’re playing an old or new casino, your winnings will be tax-exempt.

The only exception to this is if one’s primary income is earned through online gamling. In such a case, winnings would be taxed.

Do Online Canadian Casinos Host Fair Games?

Yes. Assuming the site in question is licensed by one of the more trustworthy regulatory bodies, such as the UK or Malta gaming commissions, players can feel safe knowing that all games hosted on the site are fair.

How do they do this you might ask? First off, online casinos don’t develop the games they provide to their players, and instead simply host games made by third-party developers who are required by law to use an RNG (random number generator) to determine results.

By doing this, online casinos have no direct influence over the results of a particular game, meaning players can rest assured that the games are safe and fair. Moreover, this also shows why it’s important to play online casinos that use known and trusted software providers.

How Do Free Spins Work?

Along with bonus funds, free spins are the most common type of promotion one is likely to receive when they open up a new casino account. Typically, these free spins can only be used on a few select slots and come with wagering requirements between 30 and 50x.

Similarly, they usually expire within a relatively short time frame, meaning those that aren’t used within that period will be lost.

What Does RTP Means and How Does It Work?

RTP, which is short for return to player, is an important metric that determines how much of a player’s wagers a game will return (in the form of winnings) over the long run. Typically, games with a high hit-rate and low volatility will have a higher RTP, usually somewhere between 97 and 99%

Conversely, low-volatility games, such as those that feature progressive jackpots, will have a lower RTP which can fall anywhere between 88 and 96% depending upon the size of the jackpot.

That being said, the average RTP across all games of slots falls somewhere around 96%.

Can Slots Become Addictive?

Yes, like any form of gambling, slots can certainly become addictive, and for this reason, it’s important to always gamble responsibly.

One of the best ways to avoid a gambling addiction is to pick an amount of money you’re willing to lose per session and, once that amount has been reached, stop playing until the next session.

Final Thoughts on the Best New Canadian Online Casinos

Whether it be RedDog, Casino Lab, Casoola, or others, there are several new casinos where Canadians can enjoy slots, blackjack, and more.

When picking an online casino site, it’s important to look at a variety of factors – such as game selection, payment options, and promotions – to determine which one is the best fit for you and your gaming needs.

Likewise, what may be a good fit on paper may not turn out to be a good fit in real life and for this reason we recommend trying out several sites to get a feel for which one you like best. Whichever choice you come to, good luck and happy gaming!

