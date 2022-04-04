New Features Announced by First Look Games in a Bid to Improve UX

First Look Games, a company which goes by “FLG” within the industry, claims to be the ultimate iGaming marketing platform. When you look at the facts and numbers, it is hard to disagree with these claims. The platform facilitates seamless integration for casino operators with over 30+ game studios, more than 750 publishers, and their marketing material has an audience of over 20 million players. FLG provides solutions for game studios as well as publishers.

As if all this wasn’t good enough, First Look Games have now rolled out some pivotal software upgrades to their platform and they call the consequent new version of their platform – First Look Games 2.0.

FLG 2.0 and its upgraded features are focused on providing a better user experience for players as well as bringing a whole new dashboard for developers where they can supervise their games and assets much more efficiently.

Users will be able to search for, locate, and download game assets with much more precision and ease thanks to the improved platform, which includes additional filters to aid narrow searches, such as the ability to identify titles by license.

The most significant innovation in First Look Games 2.0 is a new API feature that allows connected access to organized game and game studio data. This allows affiliates to produce first evaluations of partner games automatically, and it is absolutely free to use for registered publishers, as with other FLG products.

Developers may now manage their games and materials using a new “Studio Management Centre.” This dashboard may be used to announce any content release exclusivity agreements that studios have, as well as to add and remove jurisdictions for each game.

A new weekly FLG email will also benefit studios and publishers, with game studio announcements, platform upgrades, feature ratings, the newest top-quality releases, and a list of recently released and soon to be released standard games.The new site also has a timeline function that allows creators to share significant studio news as well as new game releases.

What FLG’s Managing Director Had to Say About the New Upgrades

According to FLG’s Managing Director, Tom Galanis, this massive upgrade on the previous platform will substantially enhance the experience. What it will be offering to gaming studios and top affiliates like NoDepositWorld – who have been in the industry for decades – will definitely be a game changer.

He further added that he was especially proud of the new API (Application Programming Interface), which links directly to game and studio data and displays it in an easy-to-understand fashion Affiliates may also produce evaluations of partner games automatically, allowing them to be the first to market with their material. Like all other platform features, the API is absolutely free for FLG members.

Galanis wrapped up his statements by saying that FLG2.0 will continue to get upgrades through the course of the year as FLG strives forward in its vision to become the #1 solution provider for game studios and affiliate marketers within the iGaming industry.

FLG Partners with Game Studio – Yolted

FLG brings together the largest and greatest game studios, as well as platforming some of the most inventive newcomers to the iGaming industry. The newest addition (in terms of game studio) to FLG is a studio called Yolted. Who/what exactly are Yolted? Well – Yolted was established in 2020 with the goal of providing the finest slot games on the market. They are a self-assured group that creates one-of-a-kind games and systems while never compromising on quality. Yolted’s crew, who lives and breathe innovation, feels that life is too short to waste time making dull games.

The Latest Games on the FLG Platform

The FLG platform features over 1400+ games which affiliate marketers can download ready-to-use assets for and promote for free. FLG is constantly adding the latest games to their ever-growing collection. Let’s take a look at a couple of their most recent title additions.

Wizard’s Critters: This slot game comes from a popular NY game studio High5 Games and comes with the engaging Spin-crease feature. The game includes symbols that the player can assign as a permanent 2, 3 or even quadruple symbol in one go. The game features the iconic and classic tumbling reels mechanism where paying lines vanish as symbols fall down and make room for newer symbols. If the player lands three scatters, a bonus round of free games is triggered. This could be either 11 or 12 free rounds. This cartoon-styled game is entertaining, exciting and features great imagery, graphics, animations, music tracks and is very easy to play with a linear learning curve. Incidentally, High5 Games recently announced a partnership with Game Play Network (GPN).

Golden Catch: Golden Catch is a fishing themed slot game brought to you by the renowned game studio Big Time Gaming. The reel set is placed underwater near an island and the just looks visually appealing and exciting to play. The game uses a megaways mechanism that has the potential to pay out substantial wins. There are an incredible 117,649 ways to win and the max win, theoretically, is 31,430 times your stake. Golden Catch is packed with special symbols and bonus rounds. If you play long enough, you’ll come across scatters, multipliers, free spins, the gamble feature, an avalanche special feature and a bonus wheel.