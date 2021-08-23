New Cryptocurrencies in 2021 and Their Use

There are over 4,000 cryptocurrencies in circulation, and new coins keep appearing. For example, on August 13th alone, 21 new contenders debuted on CoinMarketCap! These novelties can have many fascinating uses.

For example, a wallet created by HI facilitates safe payment on social media, through apps like Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp. VDV wants to bridge the gap between fiat and programmable money through controlled transactions with education and protection. This year, the market is robust.

Impressive Scope of Application

The entertainment industry is increasingly interested in blockchain as a means of a direct connection between artists and their audiences. The use of cryptocurrencies in gambling is also well-known. Top ClashofSlots providers offer complete anonymity and enhanced security, as players do not have to share personal data to make a deposit or withdrawal.

This describes a fraction of the practical value. The market is in great shape. Innovations open new opportunities for the application of digital money. Here are a few notable coins in the mix — novelties and coins that seem to be in their zenith this year.

1. Bitclout

This is one of the most peculiar crypto launches of recent weeks. The purpose of the token is to facilitate the selling and buying of so-called “creator coins”. The former are pegged to specific social media personalities. When they do something positive, the coin gains valley and vice versa. The mission of the issuer is to decentralize the social space similar to how bitcoin decentralized money.

The coin started trading in June at $176. After the initial rise and a record of almost $199, it quickly took a plunge, reaching just over $69 on August 9th. In a week, it was trading at slightly over $100. The market cap is just under $300,000.

2. Landshare

This coin is presented as a hassle-free alternative to conventional investments in real estate. It is based on the Binance Smart Chain and uses the DeFi principle. Users can benefit from their assets in several ways.

First, they can take part in a house flipping project to get a lump sum reward. Secondly, they may choose passive income from rentals via tokenized assets. Thirdly, they may capitalize on the BUSD Property Vault, which brings yields.

The coin premiered on August 2 and was initially priced at just over 3.6. As of this writing, its value is 3.41. It has fallen after a hike to $5.62 on August 14th. The market cap is now over $1.4 million. Security, convenience, and yields are the major competitive advantages.

3. Binance Coin (BNB)

Binance is one of the biggest crypto exchanges worldwide. With its proprietary cryptocurrency, users may trade and pay fees. The coin I was launched in 2017 and has already surpassed the market cap of $70 billion.

Its use is not limited to trades within the exchange system. Binance Coin may be traded, used for payments or even travel bookings. You may also exchange it for other altcoins or Bitcoin. From the initial price of 0.10, it has jumped to almost $420. This is an amazing growth of 420,000%.

4. Dogecoin (DOGE)

Support from Elon Musk and other celebrities has helped Dogecoin skyrocket. While it appeared as a joke in 2013, it was priced at a fraction of a cent. By August 2021, it had risen by a whopping $154,900% — to $0.31. Creative memes and a dedicated community help Dogecoin go from strength to strength. As of this writing, market capitalization has risen above 40 billion dollars.

5. Polkadot (DOT)

The name of this coin reflects its multi-blockchain nature. Polkadot integrates the chains through a network, so they work together. This changes the ways cryptocurrencies are managed. Since its launch in 2020, the coin has already gained over 770%. Originally priced at $2.93, it is now valued at over $25, and the market cap has exceeded 25 billion dollars.

The rise has been stratospheric. A few months after lunch, the native token called dot was included in the top 10 cryptocurrencies. The main goal of polka dot creators is to build a trustless blockchain network for data verification and value transfer.

6. Solana (SOL)

This coin was launched last year, but its market capitalisation has already exceeded 20 billion dollars. It was designed for decentralized finance, decentralized apps and smart contracts. The system combines the proof of history and proof of stake mechanisms. It guarantees quick and secure transactions. The cryptocurrency took off quickly — from the initial price of 0.77, it skyrocketed to over $73, gaining over 9400%.

The Bottom Line

The use of crypto coins is not limited to anonymous payments and trading. While you can benefit from buying and selling, this is only one dimension of use. The cryptocurrency world is more robust than ever, and new coins aim to redefine our perception of virtual money and its value.