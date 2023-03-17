Neqsol Holding Receives Iso Risk Management System Certificationabout Neqsol Holding Neqsol Holding Is a Diversified Group of Companies Operating Across the Energy, Telecommunications, Hi-Tech, and Construction Industries in the UK, the USA, the Net

NEQSOL Holding has obtained a declaration of conformity on ISO 31000:2018 Risk Management Certificate audited by LRQA, a part of UK-based Lloyd’s Register Group Limited and a trusted provider of the ISO certification. International certificate verifies that the established system is built correctly and creates a stimulus to continuous improvement and sustainable development of experience.

“NEQSOL Holding acknowledges risk management as one of the pillars of strong corporate governance by establishing the Risk Management System based on ISO standard and best practices,” said Imran Ahmadzada, Chief Financial Officer at NEQSOL Holding.

“Risk management serves to support the Holding’s business sustainability and risk evaluated decision-making approach. The successfully completed audit included revision of the risk management process, documentation, models, and reports, as well as interviews with managers to assess the level of risk culture across the Holding’s companies”, said Samir Karimov, Head of Risk Management at NEQSOL Holding.

Companies within NEQSOL Holding, such as Nobel Energy, Bakcell, Azerconnect, Vodafone Ukraine, and Norm have successfully adopted the Holding’s Risk Management Policy and Guidelines.

NEQSOL Holding is a diversified group of companies operating across the energy, telecommunications, hi-tech, and construction industries in the UK, the USA, the Netherlands, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Ukraine, Georgia, the UAE and more. The Holding brings together over 30 subsidiary companies, many of which are market leaders with over two decades’ experience in their respective fields.

They include Nobel Energy, Nobel Upstream, Bakcell, Vodafone Ukraine, and Norm, the largest cement producer in the South Caucasus. NEQSOL Holding continuously seeks to drive growth and strengthen synergies between the companies, whilst also looking to expand its business activities by entering both new geographies and business areas. This will be achieved with projects such as the Digital Silk Way, which aims to develop the shortest modern transit fibre-optic infrastructure network connecting Europe to Central and South Asia.

