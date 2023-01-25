NEQSOL Holding Announces the Appointment of Vasyl Latsanych as the New Chairman of the Vodafone UA Board

NEQSOL Holding announces that the Board of Directors of Vodafone Ukraine has elected Vasyl Latsanych as the Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Latsanych has diverse international leadership experience in the telecommunications sector and his appointment reinforces holding’s business in Ukraine. He becomes the first Ukrainian to hold the top position at the supreme governing body of an international joint stock company in Ukrainian telecom market.

New appointment reflects NEQSOL Holding’s strategy to accelerate growth of the existing assets by engagement of top-level experts in their industries. Yusif Jabbarov who previously held this position will support Latsanych in his new role. Mr. Jabbarov as a global CEO of NEQSOL Holding will further focus on the holding’s international development strategy.

“I am pleased to announce that Vasyl Latsanych, Head of Telecom of NEQSOL Holding, was unanimously elected Chairman of the Board of Directors of Vodafone Ukraine. Of course, the stress and challenges we faced in 2022, on the one hand, have become a kind of test for our business sustainability. On the other hand, they open up opportunities that we might not have even seen before. I am confident that professionalism and deep understanding of the market will help Vasyl recognize these opportunities and realize their potential for the holding’s telecom business in Ukraine. NEQSOL Holding, as a strategic investor, will continue to support Vodafone Ukraine in its development,” says Yusif Jabbarov, CEO of NEQSOL Holding.

“Being a ‘tech guy’ I realize how essential digital technologies are for development. And I’m enthusiastic about Ukraine’s outstanding digital performance even at this critical time, a key example being e-government and adoption of digital practices by people. Ukrainians are very demanding customers, progressive in terms of using new technologies and are accustomed to receiving the highest quality service. As one of the most technologically advanced companies, Vodafone Ukraine is constantly developing and applying new solutions and technologies. As a Chairman of the Board of Directors, I plan to put even more emphasis on developing digital services and creating the best offer for our customers, ensuring the strategic sustainability of the company,” – says Vasyl Latsanych.

Since 2021 Vasyl Latsanych is the Head of Telecom at NEQSOL Holding, responsible for strategic management and development of telecom assets, and expansion to new markets. Prior to joining NEQSOL Holding Latsanych held senior leadership positions in global telecom businesses. He was a Board Member of a number of international companies operating in finance, telco, IT, medicine, and other industries. He holds an Executive MBA degree from London Business School.

About NEQSOL Holding

NEQSOL Holding is a diversified group of companies operating across the energy, telecommunications, hi-tech, and construction industries in the UK, the USA, the Netherlands, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Ukraine, Georgia, the UAE and more. The Holding brings together over 30 subsidiary companies, many of which are market leaders with over two decades’ experience in their respective fields.

They include Nobel Energy, Nobel Upstream, Bakcell, Vodafone Ukraine, and Norm, the largest cement producer in the South Caucasus. NEQSOL Holding continuously seeks to drive growth and strengthen synergies between the companies, whilst also looking to expand its business activities by entering both new geographies and business areas. This will be achieved with projects such as the Digital Silk Way, which aims to develop the shortest modern transit fibre-optic infrastructure network connecting Europe to Central and South Asia.

To learn more, visit neqsolholding.com.

About Vodafone

Vodafone is one of the world’s largest telecommunications companies, providing a wide range of services including mobile voice, data transfer, messaging, fixed broadband and cable television. The Company operates across 21 countries and partners with mobile networks in 47 countries. As of 30 September 2022, Vodafone provides services to over 300m mobile customers and 28m fixed broadband customers, 22m TV customers and connects more than 159m IoT devices. For more information, please visit https://www.vodafone.com/.

Vodafone Ukraine is a leading telecommunications company that provides high-speed 3G and 4G Internet services and fixed broadband services. The Vodafone’s investments during the active construction of high-speed Internet networks in 2015 – 3Q2022 exceeded 34 billion UAH. The record investments have ensured the technological leadership and the development of new technological services – Internet of Things (IoT), technologies and solutions for Smart City, big data analytics, fintech services, cloud services. Vodafone has 15,8 m customers in Ukraine. Since December 2019, Vodafone Ukraine is part of NEQSOL Holding.