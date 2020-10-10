Need a Dedicated Server? 5 Reasons You Do

There are many different types of website servers. Choosing the right one for your business can make a huge difference in your capacity for growth. A small business with a basic website might be able to cope on a shared server or a virtual private server. But as your website and business grow, so too does your demand for resources and hardware. If you aren’t in control of your server, you could be at the mercy of your provider. Here are 5 reasons your company needs a dedicated server.

You have a large company

Your server can house much more than just your website. You can run your entire website on it. But to be able to achieve this, you need a dedicated private server. This could mean running your own server in house or using dedicated server hosting from a UK data centre. As your company grows, you need to know that your server can grow with you. And having a dedicated server is the only way to guarantee this flexibility.

You have a lot of traffic

When you’re sharing resources with another company, a surge in traffic to their website could result in your website going down. When you have a lot of traffic to your website, you need a dedicated server that can handle the bandwidth. A website crash when you have no visitors is bad enough, but when it crashes due to a surge in visitors, it’s truly disastrous.

You need added security

When your website is on a server you don’t control, you have fewer guarantees that your data won’t be compromised. At a time when data breaches can bring a company to its knees and cost millions in fines, you can’t afford to take this type of risk with your data. A dedicated server will ensure you can take full control of your data security and you won’t be leaving the stringent checks to another company that you don’t control.

You want dedicated support

A dedicated server doesn’t have to mean that you own the hardware or control the setup. You could use a serviced dedicated server that offers all of the benefits with none of the pressure to maintain your own server. This will ensure you have dedicated support without needing to hire your own team in-house to monitor and protect your server.

You want to save money

Many companies outgrow their hosting companies but are too afraid to take the next steps. This can lead them to be on a top tier pricing plan that doesn’t meet all of their needs. You might be surprised to learn just how cost-effective a dedicated server can be. Consider the following factors when determining affordability. You’ll have complete control over the environment. You’ll stop losing money to website downtime. And you’ll be able to scale the website as your business grows, ensuring that you can take advantage of opportunities as they arise. In many cases, a dedicated server will be cheaper than the premium VPS packages.