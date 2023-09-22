Navigating Micro-Moments: How Digital PR Can Master Real-Time Engagement in the Mobile Era

By Jessica Wong

When was the last time you reached for your smartphone because you needed to know something, quickly wanted to check a fact, or buy a product? Perhaps one of those micro-moments happened to you just a few seconds ago before you turned to this article.

Micro-moments are a relatively new addition to the repertoire of consumer behavior, and experts believe they are closely related to the growth in mobile phone use to manage our personal and professional lives. Harnessing those moments successfully is set to become one of the keys to successful brand development and revenue growth.

Changing Consumer Behavior and the Rise of Micro-Moments

Digital technology has changed almost every aspect of our lives. Starting with the alarm in the morning from your mobile, then having a smart home system turn on the lights and start the coffee machine, before logging in to a remote meeting, and finally, using voice control on your phone to make a dinner reservation – all these tasks rely on digital technology.

Our close proximity to digital devices has given rise to micro-moments. According to Google, micro-moments happen when users “reflexively turn to a device […] to act on a need.” The authors of the Cambridge English Dictionary point out that these short amounts of time are generally seen as significant. They are the “short but precious times when brands get to interact with the consumer.”

Micro-moments offer opportunities and challenges. The rise of micro-moments may have increased the number of potential opportunities for interaction. Still, the short duration means that every second counts. For digital PR professionals, that means messaging needs to be sharp and to the point when potential customers choose to interact.

Connecting Micro-Moments to the Mobile-First Landscape

Mobile device and especially smartphone use has been growing steadily for several years. Industry insiders believe that the number of mobile network subscriptions will continue to grow until at least 2028.

More importantly, usage figures suggest that more than 60% of all people using the internet choose their mobile devices to go online. This trend is especially prevalent in developing markets where mobile networks are far more accessible than laptops or desktop computers.

To take advantage of these growing markets and the growing use of mobile devices, brands and their digital PR teams need to ensure their content is presented in a way that makes it mobile-friendly. Websites and social media content that have not been optimized for mobile consumption will not be able to connect to consumers within seconds.

Understanding Different Types of Micro-Moments and Harnessing Their Power

Google defines four types of game-changing micro-moments that can make or break the future of brands:

I-want-to-know: exploring and researching I-want-to-go: looking for local businesses I-want-to-do: complete a task or try something new I-want-to-buy: ready to purchase but in need of help with decision-making

One thing that all four types have in common is the high level of consumer intent. To harness them, brands need to anticipate when their audiences are ready to engage, provide a useful experience, and are ready to create a seamless experience.

Example 1: Nike Training Club

Sportswear brand Nike is embracing micro-moments with its Nike Training Club app. The app falls mainly into the category of ‘I-want-to-do.’ Quick workouts, home workouts, nutrition, and lifestyle advice are just a few of the types of content the app delivers. In developing it, the Nike team recognized critical moments in the lives of consumers looking to improve or maintain their fitness and created content ready to meet those needs.

Example 2: Ride-Sharing Apps

Perhaps the best example of brands capitalizing on micro-moments are ride-sharing apps. These apps are capitalizing on a version of ‘I-want-to-go’ – the consumer’s need to reach a new destination. Rather than forcing users to head to a taxi stand, ride-sharing apps anticipate developing needs and allow drivers to share their location.

Users can immediately see how far away a driver is and when their ride will arrive. Combined with competitive pricing, the unparalleled responsiveness to micro-moments of transportation needs disrupted the traditional taxi industry. Many of the providers have now branched out into food delivery and other services taking advantage of micro-moments.

Measuring Performance of Micro-Moments

Measuring the performance of digital marketing in relation to micro-moments is just as important as measuring the performance of other digital marketing tactics.

Start by defining your objectives, whether they revolve around engagement or conversions, and understand your current performance. Next, define which micro-moments would have the biggest impact on the brand and target those consistently.

Common Challenges and Best Practices in Using Micro-Moments for Digital PR

Due to the time element, taking a strategic approach is never more important than when it comes to converting micro-moments. In many other digital marketing and PR disciplines, brands have more time to correct their approach. Micro-moments of consumer interaction may be lost if they’re not immediately successful.

Focusing on the most promising type of micro-moment(s) is part of refining your brand’s marketing and PR strategy. Unless your brand team has the resources to pursue all four types, it is often a better idea and best practice to focus on one or two.

Capitalizing on micro-moments forces marketing professionals to exploit real-time engagement while still taking a strategic approach.

Conclusion

Micro-moments are likely to grow in importance as the use of mobile devices continues to grow. To become or remain successful in this environment, brands need to ensure each potential interaction between the company and its audiences is optimized for tablets and mobile phones.

Add to that a thorough understanding of what type of micro-moment your clients are likely to be looking for, and you will be in a good place to engage within a split second.

About the Author

Jessica Wong is a digital marketing expert and experienced PR executive with over 20 years of success driving bottom-line results for clients through innovative programs aligned with emerging business strategies. Involved in developing a targeted customer persona and establishing a compelling communication framework to elicit favorable brand perception and messaging. The Women in IT Awards have named Jessica a finalist for the Digital Leader of the Year. MARsum USA has recognized her as one of the Top 100 Marketing & Advertising Leaders.

As a digital expert, Jessica was invited to join Forbes Communications Council and contribute insights to Forbes articles. She also provides business advice to millions of Entrepreneur.com readers. In addition to writing for European Business Review, The World Financial Review, and European Financial Review, she has been featured in many other premium media outlets.

In recognition of her work with Valux Digital, Jessica has been awarded CEO of the Year by the Corporate America Today Annual Awards, Global100 Awards, AI Global Media Awards, as well as the M&A Today Global Awards.

The Female CEO of the Year Awards recognized her as the Best Digital Marketing & PR Agency CEO. CEO Monthly Magazine Award have also named Jessica Most Influential CEO of the Year. Marketing and PR experts at Valux Digital offer brands around the world scalable and sustainable growth strategies. In its profound mission, the company provides high-quality digital marketing and technology solutions to businesses of all sizes and types.