When I was promoted to a leadership position in marketing, I was excited—but I was also nervous. Like many who step into a new role, I quickly realized that leadership wasn’t just about being good at my job anymore. I had to learn how to manage a team, set strategic goals, and most importantly, develop the kind of confidence and decision-making skills that great leaders need.

It was during this time that a colleague suggested I consider working with a coach. Initially, I was skeptical—after all, I had worked hard to get to this position, and the idea of needing help felt uncomfortable. But after reflecting on the challenges I was facing, I realized that bringing in professional support could be the key to navigating this transition successfully.

That’s how I found, If I Grow Coaching Directory.

The Search for the Right Coach: Discovering If I Grow Coaching Directory

After deciding I needed some guidance, the next step was finding the right person to help me. A quick search led me to the If I Grow Coaching Directory, a platform designed to match professionals with coaches tailored to their specific needs. What drew me in was the simplicity of the process. The platform promised to connect me with experienced coaches, taking into account my goals, challenges, and what I hoped to achieve in my new leadership role.

I decided to give it a try, and I wasn’t disappointed.

The Matching Process: Tailored to My Needs

One of the things I appreciated most about If I Grow was how personalized the process felt. The platform asked me to fill out a detailed form that covered my background, current role, and future aspirations. It wasn’t just about my career; they wanted to know about my life as a whole—what I valued, where I saw myself in five years, and what kind of coaching style I thought would work best for me.

This was important because I wasn’t looking for generic advice. I wanted someone who could help me develop as a leader in the context of my industry, my company, and my own career path. Within a few days, I was matched with three coaches who each had experience working with people in marketing and leadership roles.

The platform provided enough information about each coach for me to make an informed decision. I could read their profiles, see their specializations, and even get a sense of their coaching philosophy. It was clear that all three were excellent options, but one coach stood out because of their experience with creative industries and helping professionals transition into leadership.

Choosing the Right Coach

After reviewing my options and having initial conversations with each coach, I made my decision. The coach I chose had not only worked with other leaders in marketing but also understood the nuances of managing creative teams while balancing strategic business goals. It was exactly the kind of guidance I needed.

We started working together, meeting bi-weekly for our coaching sessions. From the very first session, it was clear that this wasn’t going to be about generic leadership tips. My coach helped me develop strategies tailored to my specific challenges—learning how to delegate tasks effectively, building stronger communication skills with my team, and navigating the pressure that comes with a leadership position in a fast-paced industry.

Five Months In: The Transformation from Pre-Coach to Post-Coach

Looking back, it’s incredible how much has changed in just five months. Before I started coaching, I often felt overwhelmed. The jump from being a high-performing team member to leading a team was bigger than I had anticipated. I found it difficult to step away from the day-to-day creative work and focus on the bigger picture, which led to micromanaging and a lack of clarity in my leadership approach.

Now, I feel much more confident in my role. My coach helped me see that leadership isn’t about doing everything yourself—it’s about empowering your team to succeed while keeping the broader vision in mind. We worked on strategies to improve my delegation skills, allowing me to focus on high-level priorities. I’ve also developed stronger communication techniques, which have significantly improved team morale and productivity.

Perhaps most importantly, I now have the tools to handle the stresses that come with leadership. My coach provided me with strategies for managing my time more effectively, setting boundaries, and maintaining a sense of balance between my work and personal life.

Continuous Learning: The Importance of Ongoing Development

The coaching sessions were transformative, but my journey didn’t stop there. One of the things I’ve realized is that personal and professional growth is an ongoing process. That’s why I’ve also made it a habit to regularly read the If I Grow articles, which is filled with personal development articles written by professionals. These articles have provided me with additional insights and tools that complement the work I’ve done with my coach.

From articles on emotional intelligence to tips on improving work-life balance, the content has been an invaluable resource in continuing to develop my leadership skills. It’s this combination of coaching and continuous learning that has made the biggest difference in my career growth over the past few months.

Conclusion: A Career—and Life—Transformed

Working with a coach through If I Grow has been one of the best decisions I’ve made in my career. The journey from feeling overwhelmed and uncertain in my new leadership role to becoming a confident, capable leader has been remarkable. Not only has my performance improved, but I also feel more equipped to handle the challenges that come with leading a team in a dynamic industry.

For anyone considering coaching, especially if you’re stepping into a new role or looking to take your career to the next level, I can’t recommend If I Grow enough. The personalized approach, the quality of coaches, and the ongoing support have been truly transformative—not just for my career but for my overall sense of fulfillment and balance.

If you’re ready to take the next step in your professional development, consider checking out the If I Grow Coaching Directory. It could be the key to unlocking your full potential.