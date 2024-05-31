Native Ads Unleashed: The Unobtrusive Approach to Web Monetisation

Sharing his expertise during the Monetization Week event as a presenter, Ivo Bobal, publisher development manager for Romania at Geozo, outlines the often-underappreciated monetisation capacity of native ads, and stresses their potential for transforming digital marketing strategies.

Can you share a pivotal moment or experience from your professional journey that shaped your perspective on native ads and their role in digital publishing?

It was quite a while ago when I clicked on an ad titled “Places to See Before You Die”. I had no idea it was an ad until I got to the landing page and saw the UTM tags in the URL. Nonetheless, that ad made me drive my motorcycle for 7,000 km just to see a rock in … Eastbourne, UK.

That was the moment I realised what it means to write a good ad that blends with the content and the website. Later on, I found out they are called native ads.

What are some unique challenges you’ve encountered while working with native ads, and how have you approached overcoming them in your role at Geozo?

One of the most overlooked benefits is the profitability of native ads for traffic monetisation because it’s not intrusive.

The challenge is always there, and that’s why I love publishing development. You always have to balance the integration part with the revenue generated and adjust according to market needs. Publishers demand quality, and advertisers demand clicks. It’s always a chicken-and-egg situation that can be overcome only with patience and strategic thinking.

Geozo aims to reveal the real performance of native ads. What key insights or findings have you uncovered that challenge prevailing beliefs about their effectiveness?

Many publishers could benefit from a more balanced monetisation strategy. The potential market coverage of native ads is huge! In terms of market share, it could go as far as 30 per cent of the budgets in the future. Imagine native ads being the “Facebook” on content websites, where users go after they exit from social media.

In your experience, what are some overlooked benefits of native ads for website monetisation that many publishers may not be aware of?

One of the most overlooked benefits is the profitability of native ads for traffic monetisation because it’s not intrusive. Moreover, native ads are resistant to ad-blocking software. As a little spoiler from my presentation, the digital publishing industry is losing billions of dollars in revenue annually due to ad-blocking software. At the same time, advertisers are missing out on potential clients who are blocking ads. Utilising native ads can definitely help with wider audience coverage and monetisation.

How do you navigate the balance between providing valuable content to users and integrating native ads seamlessly into the user experience?

It’s all about the user journey and positive experience on the website. At Geozo, we have an advanced constructor to make ad blocks appear as close to the website design as possible. High-quality visuals are essential to make the ads feel like a natural part of the user’s journey – something that our moderation and advertiser relations teams take care of.

Of course, it’s crucial to maintain transparency by clearly labelling native ads as promoted content. This builds trust with the audience, ensuring they know the difference between editorial content and advertising, which in turn enhances their overall experience.

Can you discuss a case study or example where Geozo successfully implemented native ads to achieve remarkable results for a publisher?

It is remarkable what a simple coloured square in the top right or left of an image can do. The CTR (click-through rate) went from 3 per cent to 6 per cent.

As the publisher development manager at Geozo, what advice would you offer to publishers looking to maximise their revenue through native advertising?

Mixing different monetisation offers will yield the best results. Luckily, native ads combine well with other formats.

Native ads are here to stay and grow due to their unique offerings. You can enjoy branding, retargeting, and reach a wide audience with just one click.

By placing ad formats in their most effective spots, publishers can maximise their websites’ performance. For example, one of the best spots for native ads is at the end of articles. Users who have already engaged with the content are more likely to interact with these ads.

Ideally, the publisher should avoid placing a banner near or right above a native widget. It’s a psychological factor that due to “banner blindness” your users tend to ignore everything else around it, hence dropping the performance of the native ads widget.

With the constantly evolving digital landscape, how do you foresee the role of native ads evolving in the future, and what opportunities do you anticipate for publishers?

What are some common pitfalls or mistakes that publishers should avoid when implementing native ads on their websites?

More views don’t necessarily mean higher engagement in native advertising. A lower view rate in a highly engaging area can actually yield better results. That’s why the header ad spot, typically in high demand for banners, may not align with the nature of native advertising.

Lastly, what were you most excited to share with attendees during your presentation at Monetization Week, and what do you hope they took away from it?

I was thrilled to have an opportunity to bust common myths that often cloud perceptions about this ad format during my presentation at Monetization Week. Native advertising isn’t just a trend; it’s a powerful solution to many marketing dilemmas. I enjoyed revealing the real performance of this tool for website monetisation provided with facts and statistics. By the end of the session, I hope attendees “walked away” with a fresh perspective on native advertising and its potential to transform digital marketing strategies.

Executive Profile

Ivo Bobal – With over 15 years of experience in the digital marketing industry, Ivo Bobal has held key roles in publisher development and business development, leveraging his expertise to cultivate strong relationships and identify strategic opportunities. His diverse background includes immersion in digital performance advertising, where he gained invaluable insights into client needs. At Geozo, Ivo manages publisher development in the Romanian market, leading efforts to strengthen publisher partnerships and boost revenue growth.