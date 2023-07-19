MTLl vs DTL: The Two Vaping Techniques Explained

MTL, DTL vaping? These are two very intuitive inhalation methods that you certainly practice even without realizing it! In this article we dig deeper into these two vaping techniques, MTL (mouth-to-lung) and DTL (direct-to-lung) and look at their key differences.

MTL (Mouth-to-Lung) vaping method

MTL “Mouth-to-Lung” is one of the two main methods of vaping. Many vapers use it because it mimics the experience of smoking a traditional cigarette. Those who want an authentic drawing sensation often turn to this “mouth-to-lung” method.

Operation of the MTL

The MTL method involves first inhaling the vapor into your mouth, holding it for a short time, and then slowly drawing it into your lungs. This produces an experience similar to conventional smoking, where the inhalation is primarily felt in the mouth before being drawn further into the lungs.

Types of e-cigarettes suitable for MTL

If you are looking for a pleasant MTL experience, specific electronic cigarettes are perfect to use in order to obtain a satisfying vape. Pod-style vapes such as the RELX Tangy Purple, vape pens, and high-resistance clearomizers are the most commonly used.

Such devices have been designed to generate lower volumes of vapor, however, the taste delivered is much more intense. Compared to other vaping devices, these generally have higher coil resistance and less airflow, creating a restricted draw that increases inhaling time.

Advantages of MTL:

Smoking-Like Indirect Inhalation: For those trying to kick the habit of smoking, MTL vaping is a great alternative that provides a more familiar, tobacco-like experience, making the transition easier.

E-Liquid Savings: The MTL produces less vapor, making it more economical in terms of e-liquid used, resulting in lower costs when it comes to repeat e-liquid purchases. To obtain cheap and quality e-liquids, do not hesitate to check out RELX Tangy Purple.

Better Battery Life: Due to its low power consumption, MTL e-cigarettes can offer extended battery life, providing you with vapor for longer before you need to recharge.

Stealth: MTL provides low vapor output, making it ideal for stealth vaping, something you might need in some situations.

DTL (Direct-to-Lung) vaping method

For those looking for an alternative to traditional MTL vaping, DTL “Direct-to-Lung” vaping could be the answer. With DTL, you inhale the vapor directly into your lungs as if you were breathing deeply, unlike in MTL where you inhale through the mouth and then into the lungs.

Differences from MTL

Airy draw: DTL e-cigarettes are known to provide a more open and airy draw. The wider airflow allows greater amounts of air to be drawn through the coil, resulting in thick and abundant vapor cloud.

Direct Inhalation: DTL vaping provides intense pleasure compared to MTL due to the direct inhalation of the vapor into the lungs. This creates a more intense feeling and allows users to experience full-fledged vaping.

Vapor Production: With DTL vaping, you can get more vapor than with MTL vaping. Increased airflow and more power delivered to the coil are the contributing factors to this phenomenon. DTL vaping has become increasingly popular in recent years, thanks to the dense vapor and thick clouds it produces.

MTL vs. DTL Comparison

Here is a detailed comparison between MTL and DTL vaping techniques:

Feelings: With MTL vaping, you can get a feeling very close to traditional smoking, while with DTL vaping, the vapor is inhaled directly into the lungs, creating a more intense sensation.

Steam generation: With MTL, the vapor produced is lower than that produced in DTL, which allows you to vape more discreetly, while DTL e-cigarettes have wider airflow and higher wattage, allowing them to generate large clouds of vapour.

E-liquid consumption: E-liquid consumption is generally lower in MTL than in DTL, because the production of vapor is less. While the consumption of e-liquid is higher than with MTL vaping because the large production of vapor consumes the e-liquid more quickly.

Nicotine level: MTL technique is ideal for vaping with high nicotine levels, as it produces a smoother sensation in the throat and DTL technique is ideal for vaping at lower nicotine levels (maximum 6mg/ml), as the sensation in the throat might otherwise be too intense.

Ultimately, whether you opt for MTL or DTL vaping is a matter of personal preference for vapers. DTL is preferred by some due to its immersive and voluminous clouds of vapor, while others enjoy MTL for the similar traditional cigarettes effect it offers.

