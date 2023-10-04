Moving for your Business Growth: Choose the Right Office Mover

Business relocation is tough, from assessing your space needs, budget constraints, employee considerations, and legal and regulatory compliances to communicating the move to stakeholders. The burden of logistics and the actual relocation activities should not be one of them. You can let go of these things and entrust to a trusted commercial moving company that employs experts in the moving business. It is crucial that you find the right one for your business. Randomly choosing one just because it’s cheap or near you can lead to costly delays, damaged equipment, and unnecessarily adding to your stress.

Depending on your needs, there are a lot of moving company that claims to provide the best service. Ultimately, it comes down to your choice and the best ways to maximize their services. Before embarking on that seemingly complex journey, however, you need to take some steps back and assess your office’s unique needs.

Key Considerations to Take Note Of

Assessing your needs often involves determining the overall scope, planning for any specialized handling, and setting a realistic budget. When you are confident that you have fulfilled this initial requirement, then you are ready to research potential office movers. When doing so, be sure to keep the following considerations in mind:

1. Licensing and Insurance

First and foremost, always verify if your mover has the proper licensing and certifications required in your area. Specifically, check for US DOT numbers and other license numbers depending on the state. For North Carolina, for example, see if your potential mover is included in the list of registered movers before signing with them.

Find the complete list here: https://ncdoj.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/NCUCC-Certified-Carriers-03.10.21.pdf

Insurance is also an important consideration. A reputable moving company must have sufficient insurance to cover potential damages during transit. This protects you in case of uncontrollable circumstances, such as accidents or natural disasters.

2. Industry Experience and Expertise

The best way to assess potential mover’s experience is to research for reviews from credible sources. Another and most trustworthy way is to ask for recommendations from your trusted peers or ask for references that can back up their track record on previous office relocation projects.

Perfect movers are hard, if not impossible, to come by, so when reading reviews, be sure to pinpoint your negotiables. You need to evaluate if a certain mover’s limitations outweigh its strengths in relation to your specific needs.

3. Range of Services Offered

Most movers claim to offer full-service moving services. This means they handle all aspects of the move from the beginning until the end. This typically includes packing, loading, actual transport, unloading, and unpacking upon arrival at the new office.

However, you might have some special requirements that should be considered, such as disassembly and reassembly of furniture or equipment. Other specialized services would include handling delicate electronics or valuable items, like high-end desktops, sensitive documents, appliances, and even your recognition plaques or other memorabilia.

4. Schedules and Availability

Timing is an essential factor that will determine the cost-efficiency of the whole moving process. It is more crucial if you are only leasing your original location. Staying on top, if not ahead of schedule, also reduces your business operations’ downtime and will get your clients more used to your new location quickly.

When discussing options, ensure that your mover is available for your preferred dates. If you feel these movers are the best at addressing all your needs, but they have booking limitations on your date, try to find a middle ground and discuss how they plan to address the delay.

List of Top Three Office Movers

Now that you have your considerations in mind, we have narrowed down a list of the top three office movers that offer the best customized moving services:

1. Exclusive Moving & Delivery

Number one on the list is a family-owned company who are more than just your regular office mover company. They understand the pains and complexities of moving – and they are compassionate about it. They tailor their services according to your moving needs and guarantee safe delivery from the metro area of Charlotte, NC, to local, statewide, and regionally out to Texas and as far up as Maine. Their team of friendly experts, competitive pricing, and clean, fully-equipped container trucks also add a nice touch to their full-service package.

Their efficient workmanship has been proven multiple times by countless recognitions and awards, which include winning the Best Home Advisor award for 4 years straight and receiving an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau.

2. New Beginning Moving

This moving company, packed with 17 years of experience, offers a wide range of moving services. They even provide moveable supplies to efficiently and safely transport your valuable items. They specifically specialize in protecting antiques, pianos, fine arts, and other hardwood furniture.

Their clean, fireproof storage is a convenient option when you experience delays in your schedule but need to vacate your original office immediately. They even offer same-day service for emergency relocation and delivers to local areas in Charlotte or even long distance.

3. Two Men and a Truck

TWO MEN AND A TRUCK Charlotte has a variety of specializations, from residential to commercial relocation. This includes a complete business relocation and furniture rearrangement during office renovations. They are sympathetic to those who are burdened by logistics and even offer outsourced delivery services for products of business clients.

Meet with Potential Movers

With this narrowed-down list, you can start scheduling meet-up appointments, virtually or in person, depending on your preference. These meetings are crucial for you to come up with the best-informed decision. Here are some tips to maximize these appointments and avoid wasting time: