Most Popular Cryptocurrency to Invest in November 2021

By investing in the most popular cryptocurrencies in 2021, you could become incredibly rich. You could, however, also lose money and all of your monetary assets. How can both be truly the case? Investing in crypto assets is risky, but it also has the potential to be extremely profitable.

If you want direct exposure to the demand for new digital money, cryptocurrency is a brilliant investment opportunity. While organization stocks with cryptocurrency holdings are safer and perhaps less lucrative alternatives, investing in crypto assets is volatile, but it can also be hugely profitable.

Even in November 2021, the cryptocurrency market has maintained to be a trending topic. It’s not too late to invest your money in the next best thing. Meanwhile, interest in cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin has soared this year, making it a prominent culture not only among investors but also among the youth.

According to Cryptominati Capital, “The market for popular digital currencies has continued to rise significantly in 2021, many of the most popular crypto coins have recently experienced considerable positive momentum.”

With that in mind, let’s take a look at some perks to get you started, which could serve as part of an overall strategy for the market.

You can take your time learning about the industry and becoming acquainted with the volatility and other aspects of cryptocurrency investment. Because these crypto exchange assets are already risky, so adhere to the big names – at least until you feel confident expanding out.

Best Cryptocurrencies by Market Capitalization

As the crypto market is growing at a pace, there are innumerable options present in the market. There are multiple options to invest that can confuse one person and make it difficult to decide which crypto to invest in. Just to solve your doubts about this selection of cryptos we have listed a few best cryptocurrencies in which you can invest to begin investing in cryptos.

What comes to your mind when we say cryptocurrency? Bitcoin is right! Bitcoin is a renowned and beneficial cryptocurrency, It is one of the most valuable cryptocurrency having a market cap of over $1.17 trillion. It was founded in 2009 by Satoshi Nakamoto.

Bitcoin is an original cryptocurrency, since then it has become a household name. It is one of the most highly tradable cryptocurrency and due to its large market cap it also assures liquidity to the investors. Bitcoin is a very secure and safe crypto with its ledger logging transaction being distributed over a thousand different computers known as the blockchain. Bitcoin runs on a blockchain of its own.

You can get an idea about the dominance of bitcoin by taking a look at its stats. Five years ago you could buy a bitcoin for $500 and by 2021 the price of a single bitcoin was over by $62,000, a growth of 12,300%. Bitcoin is likely the king of the crypto market. Most of the Altcoins follow the bitcoin price trend. Altcoins are an alternative digital cryptocurrency to bitcoin. So if bitcoin performs poorly in the market all Altcoins will also bleed. Currently, a single bitcoin price is 58,753.70.

Well after looking forward to investing in crypto and bitcoin goes out of your budget then we have another market-leading option for you, known as Ethereum. Having a market cap of over $520 billion it has reserved the second spot for itself in the crypto market.

It is both a cryptocurrency and a blockchain. It was the first bitcoin alternative that was created in 2013 by a programmer Vitalik Buterin. It is a decentralized software platform that allows smart contracts and decentralized apps, also known as Dapps, to be built and run without any downtime, fraud, control, and interference from any third party. The main goal of Ethereum is to create a suite of decentralized financial platforms that anyone in the world can access regardless of their faith, religion, and country.

The application which is made on ethereum runs on ether. Ethereum is a perfect option to invest in cryptocurrency. Its current price is $4.173.62. In 2014, Ethereum there was a presale launched for ether which was overwhelmingly received by the audience. This launch leads to the age of Initial Coin Offering(ICO). According to Ethereum, it can be used to decentralize, secure and trade almost anything. After the attack on the decentralized autonomous organization in 2016, Ethereum was split into Ethereum (ETH) and Ethereum Classic(ETC). Ethereum saw tremendous growth in over five years, its price went from $11 to $4,400, which is a growth of at least 40,000%.

Binance coin is a cryptocurrency that is highly popular for trading and paying fees on Binance, one of the largest crypto exchanges in the world. Launched in 2017, it has expanded past merely its trading on the Binance exchange platform.

Whenever mainstream investors hear the word cryptocurrency exchange the first thing that comes to their mind is Coinbase Global Inc., which is the first public exchange in the U.S. but contradictory to that Binance Coin is the world’s largest crypto exchange platform. When the first BNB token was launched, it was based on the Ethereum blockchain, but now it is an issue on the blockchain of its own, yes we are talking about the Binance blockchain.

Having a market cap of over $88 billion, Binance coins can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. Now it can be used for trading, payment processing and even booking travel arrangements. In 2017, its price was just $0.10, and by Oct 29, 2021, it saw a rise of over $530, a gain of 530,000%.

Binance exchange was founded by Changpeng Zhao. The current price of the Binance coin is $567.93. As from the reports of November 2021, the Binance coin has a $109 billion market capitalization and the BNB is having a market value of $654.

Cardano is also dubbed as the ‘’Ethereum killer’’ as experts say that its blockchain is capable of more than Ethereum’s blockchain.

Cardano is considered in the top 5 in the list of best cryptocurrencies, that is why it is here on our list. Cardano is a ‘’proof-of-stake’’ cryptocurrency that was created by mathematicians, engineers, and cryptographer experts after rigorous research. It was Co-founded by Charles Hoskins, he was one of the five initial founders of Ethereum. After having some disagreements with the direction of Ethereum, he left and helped in creating Cardano.

The creators of Cardano did extensive research before creating Cardano’s blockchain. They created 90-pager research over the blockchain. Research is actually the backbone of Cardano.

Cardano has a market cap of over $66billion. Some features of Cardano resemble the Ethereum blockchains, such as smart contracts and decentralized applications. These features in Cardano are powered by ADA, it’s native token.

ADA has seen relative growth as compared to other crypto coins. ADA’s price in 2017 was $0.02 and as of Oct 29, 2021, its price was $2.01. This is an increase of 10,000%.

Solana is one of the most unexpected cryptocurrencies in the market. Now you must be thinking why we said it is unexpected, we say this because Solana took the crypto world by storm, in 2021 it started with 0.01%, it soared up to the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market cap getting on Ethereum’s nerves . Currently, Solana ranks fifth in the market having a market cap of $68.63 billion.

Solana has billions of dollars of cryptocurrency running their transactions on its blockchain making it one of the largest blockchains in the world. Many investors are using the Solana blockchain for NFT’s and DeFi projects. Solana is now being more preferred over Ethereum because of it’s transaction fees on Solana are 99% less than that of Ethereum’s. The main focus of Solana is on scalability making it more popular. Solana also has its native token SOL, launched in 2020, Solana’s price was $0.77 and by Oct.29 2021 it went up to $201.91. This is a growth of 26,000%.

Most Popular Cryptocurrencies with Growth Potential

Polkadot is a 100% open-source, sharding protocol that provides a completely decentralized web where users are in control.

Polkadot was designed to make several blockchains interoperable by helping cryptocurrencies communicate with one another. Polkadot solves one of the biggest blockchain intricacies, making it pretty much indispensable.

Polkadot connects the public chains, bridges the gap between information flow and interactions between chains, and greatly enhances the speed and security of the blockchain networks.

Since its launch in 2020, Polkadot has seen 70X growth, and its total market cap ranks seventh among all cryptos. Between September 2020 and October 2021, cryptocurrency prices increased about 1,400% by $2.93 to $44.19.

Polkadot is also involved in more than 250 projects running on its network. It includes gaming platforms for new cryptos and DeFi (Decentralized Finance) applications.

A blockchain-based metaverse model similar to Decentraland. Running on Ethereum, operates on a decentralized virtual gaming world.

You can build, own, and monetize your gaming experience using Sand, the game’s utility tokens. In a nutshell, a widely popular franchise that provides you with an immersive metaverse wherein you can create your own virtual world.

The Sandbox players get full control over the game to monetize their digital world through the NFTs and blockchain technology. It allows players to build games independently without central control. That could be a new way to earn passive income with DeFi (Decentralized Finance).

Coming into the cryptocurrency markets, Metaverse coins like Sandbox were on a short break after it made a remarkable comeback, driven by the Facebook announcement of rebranding to ‘Meta’. Stats show that Sandbox managed to raise $93 Million after FB’s ‘Meta’ rebrand.

The Sandbox is expected to become 100% decentralized and player-owned by 2023. The Sandbox protocol is governed by the introduction of the Sandbox DAO. This permits SAND token holders to vote for important updates to the gaming platform.

Shiba Inu, the meme tokens of cryptocurrencies that users can hold in millions or as many as they like.

Shiba Inu is a meme-based cryptocurrency asset and hence can be called a meme coin. These are tokens and coins with no special purpose. Their popularity and worth are based solely on their association with brands that are popular with many people.

Currently, Shiba Inu is the hottest and most talked about cryptocurrency. It is built on Ethereum and is the highest growing cryptocurrency among the top 100 in terms of market capitalization.

Shiba Inu is practically worthless while looking at traditional financial criteria used to value an asset. However, when we look at the crypto world, Shiba Inu has not only significant worth but also increased nearly 1000% over the past month. As a result, its total market capitalization has become more than $26.19 billion.

Looking back to the past month, Shiba Inu has single-handedly been the reason to keep the crypto world in the limelight. With the constant meme by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Shiba Inu rose to its record height earlier this month before dropping in value again.

The overall chart shows, Shiba Inu grew rapidly and has overtaken Dogecoin in terms of market cap. Both run the story as a dominant and highly volatile global currency with no other use than speculation and trading.

No matter how fascinating tech is, in the end, the gamer cares only about gameplay. Keeping this fact in mind, Enjin was built primarily to serve the gaming community with 18.7 registered gamers.

ENJ, a blockchain-based platform, and marketplace designed for NFTs. It is a well-designed powerful blockchain gaming platform that lets developers tokenize in-game items on Ethereum and is backed by Enjin Coin.

These games usually practice the ERC-721 and ERC-1155 standards while designing in-game items in the form of tokens or other collectibles. It takes the idea of a multiverse into existence where in-game items from one game can work with another since the Ethereum blockchain is stable and open to all.

Most games have an Enjin Wallet alliance that allows players to maintain their blockchain inventory items such as swords, shields, playing cards, and character skins.

Enjin is one of the cryptos which is an excellent long-term instrument for investment. Based on ENJ price prediction, we can expect a long-term increase; the price forecast for 2026 is $9.05. With a 5-year investment, one can expect the revenue to be around +532.19%.

Mina is the lightest blockchain in the crypto realm powered by participants. Rather than relying on brute computational force, Mina used advanced cryptography and recursive zk-SNARKs to develop an entire blockchain that is only 22kb in size, the size of a few tweets, leading to a new era of blockchain technology.

Where other blockchain protocols do not cooperate with the internet and limit their applications, extent and utility. With unique privacy characteristics and the capability to connect to any website, Mina bridges the gap between crypto and the real world, acting as a catalyst to a secure, democratic tech future performance that we all deserve.

Apart from handling transactions, Mina is similar to Bitcoin. Mina utilizes the account models used in Ethereum.

Mina is getting unified into Ethereum. Now, the network will utilize Ethereum’s smart contracts. The team is ensuring a highly efficient bridge between both networks. Mina is Layer 1 chain whereas Ethereum is Layer 2 solution. However, the lines between Layer 1 and Layer 2 solutions will get clouded in the coming years. It will give birth to a new kind of network – one Mina will be at the forefront of.

Mina Protocol is well-positioned and expected to grow higher in 2022. Mina was capable of a surge of more than 100% this year.

Best Cryptocurrency Games and Metaverse Coins to Invest in (Included Upcoming Games)

Battle of Guardians, a real-time multiplayer NFT PvP game developed with the Unreal Engine and created on the Solana network. Players engage in fierce battles in different areas of the vast SciFi game world. BOG is a comprehensive skill battle game where the best players constantly combat to defeat other players for more rewards. BOG is being developed for PCs with cross-platform multiplayer on iOS and Android in the future.

BOG believes in the future of the metaverse and strives to evolve within it as quickly as possible. With each new game released against the backdrop of the GameFi and play-to-earn trends, the BOG team found a pattern. All these blockchain games are about making money, not just playing.

Features of Battle of Guardians

NFT Marketplace – Users/players and BOGs can both buy and sell NFT characters (fighters), and in-game items, or rent them. All NFTs traded in this market have high utility in the game. In-Game Currencies – BOG includes two tokens: Battle of Guardians Share ($ BGS), and Fighting Points $ FP. Both are useful for participating in in-game modes, purchasing NFT characters and in-game items, and betting. NFT Renting – Our rental mechanism adds another opportunity for everyone to earn money through BOG. Owners can rent NFT assets to experienced players who want to make money in the game. This is a win-win solution. Scholarships – As guilds grow in popularity and game center projects begin to grow among our players. BOG understands the situation and offers a scholarship program built into the smart contract. Guilds and Scholars can negotiate a sharing agreement before renting an NFT character, and the revenue is distributed automatically.

Idle Cyber is a Play-to-earn idle game that combines a unique form of frontier defence and RPG hero collection with blockchain technology. The game is a new breed of frontier defensive system mixed with distributed ledger blockchain technology. Its appealing game structure and even the social aspects of the play-to-earn model keep players coming back for more.

With stunning graphics, players create their own Cybers and use their gaming skills to win battles. With the increasing trend of cryptocurrency, the concept of play-to-earn games using non-fungible tokens on digital platforms has evolved on the blockchain. And, according to blockchain experts, the NFT trend will most likely continue for the next decade. This project is also usually made for a younger crowd of gaming enthusiasts who will contribute new ideas and be the first to try out new launching techniques.

This play-to-earn (P2E) model game will be developed on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) platform and will be endorsed by Starpunk. Its main token is $AFK; the game’s alpha version was launched in Q4–2021, and World Bosses and Market Tower Rush are scheduled to be released in Q1–2022.

The current Idle Cyber price today is $0.264597 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $762,984.33 31.93%

The Sandbox is a blockchain-based virtual community wherein users can create, design, and build, as well as buy or sell digital assets in the form of games. It is built on a decentralized platform for a thriving gaming market by combining the powers of (DAOs) and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). If you want to buy digital land and real estate, this is one of the ideal games to play, and will likely have a strong presence in the metaverse. The sandbox is based on the Ethereum network and has its own cryptocurrency, called SAND.

According to our forecasts, Sandbox will see a long-term increase. Its price forecast for 2026-11-14 is 8.341 US dollars. The revenue is expected to be around +103.79 % after a 5-year investment. In 2026, your current $100 money invested could be potentially worth $203.79.

The project’s main purpose is to establish blockchain technology in gaming and allow its users to be both creators and gamers simultaneously. It carved out a niche in the global gaming industry by developing a unique “play-to-earn” model.

The SAND token is an ERC-20 standard token, which implies that owners can stake it and earn by staking rewards. Sandbox’s current price is $4.09 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $4,656,535,871 USD.

If you’re trying to decide where to buy The Sandbox, currently Binance, Mandala Exchange, OKEx, CoinTiger, and FTX are the top cryptocurrency exchanges where you can benefit from trading smoothly.

If you are looking for virtual currencies with good returns, MANA can be a profitable investment option. There are currently more than 1.8 billion MANA coins in circulation in Decentraland (MANA), with a total supply of approximately 2.1 billion coins. Its current market price is $3.56 USD, with a 24-hour trading volume of $2,119,356,663 USD.

According to our estimates, a long-term increase is expected; the price forecast for November 14, 2026, is 9.427 US Dollars. With a 5-year investment, revenue is expected to increase by around +173.88 %. Your current $100 investment could be worth up to $273.88 in 2026.

For the last 24 hours, MANA has been rallying at a great pace. But why is the price rising?

Decentraland (MANA) is a blockchain-based decentralized VR (virtual reality) platform that allows users to create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Here, Binance coin bnb is currently the most active exchange for buying and selling Decentraland tokens.

The model was developed for content creators, businesses, and individuals seeking a new artistic medium, business opportunity, or source of entertainment. It is among one of the increasing numbers of projects that use a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) structure for governance decisions.

Here, the primary tokens used by the Decentraland blockchain system are MANA and LAND. This land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving its users absolute ownership over their own creations. Aside from being a creative environment, many users also can monetize their LAND through leasing, advertising, and paid experiences. Whereas, here other users can earn money by creating and selling items on the Decentraland marketplace for MANA tokens. If you want to interact with the Decentraland smart contracts, you can use wallets like Metamask, MyEtherWallet, or MyCrypto.

Axie Infinity is a ‘play-to-earn’ (P2E) game inspired by Pokemon that is built on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. Players can collect, raise, breed, and battle digital pets known as ‘Axies’. Cryptocurrency investors can trade the Axie Infinity universe’s two in-game currencies, Axie Infinity Shards (AXS) and Small Love Potion (SLP).

So, what exactly is the game’s attraction?

Here, game enthusiasts can “earn” by trading their pets on its marketplace and selling its own unique governance token known as AXS on crypto exchanges. To begin playing, users must connect a wallet to the platform, such as MetaMask or Trust Wallet to deposit cryptocurrency. The game has received a lot of attention and is very popular in Latin America and Southeast Asia. Axie Infinity continues to attract over 250,000 gamers nearly every day.

It currently holds a price of $124.45 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $626,402,583 USD. If you buy Axie Infinity today for $100, you will receive a total of 0.8056 AXS.

According to our estimates, a long-term increase is expected; the bitcoin’s price forecast for November 14, 2026, is 1885.700 US Dollars. In 2026, your current $100 investment could be worth up to $1519.17.

The game has given rise to its own blockchain economy. Axie Infinity’s creators intend to introduce staking in the future, which entails investing AXS into special addresses to authenticate transactions and generate income.

Axie Infinity can be traded on a variety of exchange platforms including Binance, Huobi Global, Coinbase, FTX, Bithumb, KuCoin, Gate.io, and Kraken.

Best DeFi Cryptocurrencies and Projects to Invest in

Colony Lab is one of the market-leading defi cryptocurrencies. Let us tell you about the colony lab and why it is on this list. Colony lab is a community-driven Avalanche ecosystem accelerator that is powered by its own native token CLY. Colony Lab provides early-stage funding to Avalanche-built projects, liquidity to existing Avalanche DeFi protocols, and purchases selected Avalanche projects to form an index.

Colony Lab is investing in projects which are being built on Avalanche by the fund governed by their own community. Colony’s vision is to rethink outmoded systems by bringing in the new ones in order to bring the structural integrity of traditional finance to DeFi, especially the Avalanche ecosystem.

Having key features like open governance, rewards staking, liquidity provider rewards, and multiple airdrops, Colony Lab has a big impression on the market. Colony is set out to construct a properly incentivized foundation for the next generation of applications built on the Avalanche platform. Powered by its one of a kind funding mechanism, Colony will implement a DAO structure to decentralize itself.

Second on this list comes AAVE, it is an emerging DeFi cryptocurrency. AAVE is a decentralized platform which provides services like lending and borrowing crypto assets without anyone in between the process, which means you can make these transactions without having a regulatory body like in traditional banking systems. It runs its functions on the Ethereum blockchain. AAVE is a system of smart contracts that enables virtual assets to be managed by a distributed cryptocurrency network that is running its software. Due to this process, an AAVE user does not have to rely upon and trust someone to manage their funds instead they only need to trust the code which is executed as written. AAVE software makes it possible to create lending pools through which it enables lending and borrowing of 17 different cryptocurrencies including the ETH, BAT, and MANA.

Like the other decentralized lending systems that are running on Ethereum, AAVE, makes you post collateral to borrow crypto currency. You can only borrow up to the value of the collateral posted. Funds are received in a form of a special token which is known as ‘’aToken’’.

AAVE is about to introduce special features like instant loans and other forms of issuing debts and credits using the unique design of the blockchain. AAVE market cap is $3,716,724,296.09.

Just like the other AAVE Fantom is also a smart contract blockchain platform. It is a decentralized platform which means it does not require any central governing body. By the help of smart contracts, developers can create decentralized apps that power DeFi platforms through artificial intelligence.

Fantom was built as an alternate bitcoin network to Ethereum, it is an open source platform which offers a built in suite for DeFi tools and resources. In 2018, the Fantom foundation was formed to oversee the Fantom product offerings. In December 2019, they deployed their mainnet Opera.

What is Fantom opera?

It is a secure and fast environment which is launched to create decentralized apps. It is fully permission-less and open-sourced and is powered by Fantom’s aBFT consensus algorithm. This algorithm empowers its speed and makes it ready for the real world apps with no risks of congestion and slow confirmation time.

Fantom’s market cap is $5,138,105,580.

It is one of the most secure decentralized finance protocols. It functions on the Binance smart chain. Pancakeswap is a DEX which is known as an automated market maker (AMM). This directly means that there are no order books present, nor is there a bid/ask system and limit/market orders. Users on this platform automatically draw liquidity from one or more pools which then is balanced at the time of trading.

Now the question arises what is Pancakeswap used for?

Users can buy and hold crypto which is called CAKE in Pancakeswap for a long term investment. Either they can stake this cake or use it to provide trading liquidity that can lead them to gaining hefty rewards.

It has a market cap of $3,853,172,849

The Graph is an open-source software which is being used to collect, process and store data from various blockchains to ensure their smooth functioning. It was originally launched on Ethereum blockchain. The main motive of The Graph is to provide developers with relevant data for efficiency of their decentralized app.

The Graph functions by collecting public blockchain data and slicing it into various indices that are called subgraphs. This leads to any application sending a query to its protocol and receiving a reply immediately. The Graph’s native cryptocurrency is ‘’GRT’’. It is a great way to ensure the integrity of the data secured within its network. Any user, no matter who it is, whether it is the indexers, curators or the delegator, they must stake GRT to perform the relevant actions of trading and earning from the network.

The market cap of The Graph is $4,401,532,284.

How to Start Investing in Cryptocurrencies Safely?

As you know, you can’t buy digital currencies at a bank or even a brokerage firm. Investing in crypto assets is still classified as tech-savvy in the field of financial organizations. Because it is poorly defined and practically unregulated, the majority of financial institutions are unwilling to deal with it, presently.

Now that you've decided to invest in the cryptocurrency market, you must do your research beforehand, just like you do before any other virtual currencies investment.

Consider Why you are Investing in Cryptocurrency or Digital Assets

Is it just the current crypto craze that has captivated your interest? Or will there be a better outcome to invest in one or more specific digital tokens? Of course, different investors have different personal financial goals. And for some, analyzing the new cryptocurrency market may work better.

Get to Know the Project you are Interested in

Cryptocurrency is a decentralized market, just like any other stock or real estate market, but without a regulatory body. There are numerous coins and tokens available for investment in the crypto world, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple and many more. Take the time to understand the various currencies available. Explore cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology to get a sense of how this works. There are many primers on the subject for a non-expert to understand.

Join a Cryptocurrency Enthusiast Online Community

Join the crypto community to learn about the buzz and stay updated with the latest developments and trends. There are numerous active communities of digital currency investors and enthusiasts who are constantly communicating with one another. Although Reddit has become a central hub for digital currency enthusiasts, there are numerous other virtual forums with ongoing discussions at all times, which can provide an insight and keep you upgraded on the market.

Read Project’s White Paper

The specific details of a digital currency are, however, more important than word-of-mouth. When considering an investment, look for the project’s white paper. It gives you a comprehension about what the project developers intend to do in their work, including a timeframe, a general overview of the project along with precise details.

Conclusion: Should you Invest in Cryptocurrency?

By now, you have most likely gained enough knowledge about the cryptocurrency craze.

Its transparency and secure mechanism make it the best option for investment. Also, the trading window in crypto has 24×7 accessibility that makes it flexible for trading at any time of the day or night. Cryptocurrencies have a limited supply that makes them a deflationary asset which means the purchasing power increases with time just like fiat currencies.

Despite advancements since their launch, cryptocurrencies evoke both ire and admiration from the general public.

No doubt the crypto market is volatile. But, we also can’t deny the fact that it is the best platform to earn instant money. If you further have the zeal to accept bitcoin challenges and risks, crypto is the next platform you are looking for.