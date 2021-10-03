Most Exotic Cannabis Strains You Should Definitely Know About

Marijuana use dates back to hundreds of thousands of years ago. If you think about it, it’s pretty amazing just how far Cannabis has come since it was first discovered. For instance, did you know there are at least 779 known cannabis strains in the world? Yeah, you’ve barely scratched the surface with the variety of strains you’ve smoked.



Some popular ones that have proliferated the market include Blue Dream, Gorilla Glue, OG Kush, and Sour Diesel. These and many more are extremely popular among weed enthusiasts, but that’s only a handful of what is out there. There are too many to mention and probably too confusing to know all of them.



And these lesser-known Cannabis strains are the focus of today’s topic. These exotic and rare buds are now in demand more than ever as the legalization of Cannabis has progressed across the United States.

But Why Are These Strains Considered Exotic?

Any less experienced weed user will tell you the exclusivity of these strains is their “strong,” but the true weed lover knows that the smell and flavor rank high up alongside the effects as the most important thing.

Smoking cannabis begins with a sensory experience that doesn’t depend on the effects of the strain alone. The distinctive smell and taste of the first puff, even the color of the smoke, is part of the appeal. All these happen because of top-tier genetics.



Not to discredit the normal and readily available cannabis strain, after all, strains like Sherbet weed are incredible and offer so much. But the excitement of finding an unusual strain is something else.

And if you consider yourself a lover of Cannabis, you should try at least one exotic strain in your life. So, if you’re looking to try out some exotic strains, here are some of the best you’ll find out there.

Malawi Gold



Malawi Gold is native to Central Africa and is most likely one of the hardest to come by exotic strains. It’s a pure Sativa strain and originates in the Salima region of Malawi. The buds on this strain are big and golden, thus the name.

If you manage to find it, it’s more than worth the hassle because its THC levels are a staggering 16%, and it will give you a cerebral high that’s great if you have any mood disorders. The CBD levels of this strain are, however, very low, and you should exercise caution if you suffer from anxiety. The high levels of THC with low CBD may promote mild anxiety.



The flavors of this strain can be described as woody, earthy, and flowery, with a delicious citrus overtone that makes it very tasty and fresh.

Bubba Kush



Like many Kush strains, Bubba Kush is famous because of its strong tranquilizing effects. Smoking will leave you in a calm state of relaxation. It’s an indica strain and a prize-winning bud and packs a punch with its 27% of THC.



Word to the wise; don’t mess with this strain if you’re sure you can’t take it. It will deliver a strong high that will leave you sleepy and pinned to the couch for hours, making it great if you have insomnia or stress. Bubba Kush is a perfect strain if you’re planning to have a lazy day or weekend.

It has a wonderful chocolatey flavor accompanied by a spicy but sweet aroma, and it’s pretty comforting. The buds on these strains are bully and a mix between deep green and purple color.

Pinkman Goo

Pinkman Goo is probably the most exotic strain on this list, and it has been baffling cannabis lovers all over the world. Apart from its fascinating discovery story, this Indica strain is one of the most unusual strains you’ll ever find— if you ever find it.



A woman first discovered the seeds of this strain behind a refrigerator in her family home. She planted them, and that’s how Pinkman Goo came into existence. It’s unique in every aspect, including its color, which is pink and purple hues.



But perhaps the most surprising and exciting bit about this strain is the “goo,” which made it so famous. It produces a pink “goo-like” substance, which is a resin. The sticky resin has been revealed to contain a higher THC content than the buds, around 18%. Overall, this unique strain has an earthy taste and offers a peaceful, restful high.

California Dream

California Dream is one of the best exotic strains ever to exist. It’s a hybrid strain that is Indica-dominant — its genetics are 70% Indica and 30% Sativa. It is a cross between Mexican and Afghani-originated strains.



California Dream holds an impressive 24% of THC, and it will offer you amazing mind-energizing effects. Smoking it will also leave you pleasantly relaxed and bursting with creative energy.

Frisian Duck



The Frisian Duck is a 50% – 50% hybrid between Indica and Sativa but, above all, 100% a master of disguise. It’s bred deliberately to hide the fact that it’s a cannabis plant with its deformed leaves. It may be the most discreet exotic strain because it doesn’t look like the cannabis plants we all know and cherish.



The THC levels on this strain lie between 14-17% THC with 5% of CBD. If you love spicy strains, you’ll love the Frisian Duck. Its taste is peppery with a pine-like aroma.



It’s an excellent strain for any bodily pains and aches, and it will give you an instant hit of tranquility and clear-headedness without any sleepiness at all. Expect to feel energized and relaxed after trying this strain.

Conclusion



Some of the top exotic cannabis strains are worth your time. There are numerous exotic strains out there, and you don’t necessarily have to go with any of the above ones. Choosing the perfect strain is a personal choice that differs on the user’s mood, condition, and character.