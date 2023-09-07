Monument Traders Alliance Review 2023

Searching for an edge in the stock market world? Monument Traders Alliance (MTA) says they’re the advising team designed to assist you in this endeavor.

Spearheaded by the remarkable pair of Bryan Bottarelli and Karim Rahemtulla, the alliance aims to improve your chances of increasing your daily wealth through its services.

In this Monument Traders Alliance review, you’ll learn about what MTA offers. You’ll get details on their advising services, educational materials, and even the cost to see if this could fit your trading pursuits.

A Closer Look at Monument Traders Alliance

Co-founded by Bryan Bottarelli and Karim Rahemtulla, this virtual company promises to make the world of options trading more accessible.

Bryan Bottarelli is more than just a name; he’s an accomplished trader with a business degree from Indiana University Kelley School of Business.

His advisory service, Bottarelli Research, made waves, especially with an impressive 1,400% return on Taser International. That’s proof of his trading skill, wouldn’t you agree?

On the other side is Karim Rahemtulla. He is a seasoned investor who has made his mark in the U.S. and internationally. He specializes in LEAPS trading, a more long-term options trading strategy.

Karim has been a significant voice in financial publishing, contributing to The Oxford Income Letter. Moreover, he has served as the chief options strategist for Wall Street Daily, bolstering his professional reputation.

Features of Monument Traders Alliance

1. Trade Recommendations and Alerts

The main thing you get from Monument Traders Alliance is advice on what to trade. This is pretty special because they tell you about trades that could make you win. You get messages about stocks during the day. These messages help you decide what to do next. If you ask yourself, Is Monument Traders Alliance right for you? This feature might help you decide.

2. Community Chatroom

Another cool thing is a chatroom. This is a space online where you can talk to other people who are also trading. This is the Monument Traders Alliance War Room; you can learn much from others here.

3. Training Videos

They have videos if you’re new or just want to learn more. These videos help you understand the basics of trading. They are a good starting point for anyone new to this.

4. Paper Trading Account

Trading can be risky. So, it’s good to practice without using real money. They tell you to set up what’s called a paper trading account. It lets you try things out before you risk money. This aligns well with the Monument Traders Alliance Trading Strategies they offer.

5. Exclusive Members-Only Reports

If you join, you get more than just the basics. You get special reports and market analysis. They even give you cheat sheets to help you trade better.

6. ProfitSight

They have a tool called ProfitSight. This tool is designed to help you make smarter choices in trading. So, if you’re wondering if Monument Trading Alliance is legit? This tool might give you some confidence in them.

Pricing & Plan of Monument Traders Alliance

When you’re considering joining, knowing how much it will cost you is essential.

Here’s how the pricing works:

The War Room: This is the top service that Monument Traders Alliance offers. For an annual fee of $7,500, you get a lot. This includes real-time alerts and premium reports. If you act fast, you could save a good amount of money, up to 76%!

Insider Matrix: Want to trade like someone who’s been doing it for years? This plan might be good for you. It costs $5,000 for a whole year. What do you get? You get trade advice, access to a chat room, weekly summaries of how things are going, video lessons, and even some cheat sheets to make trading easier.

ProfitSight: This is a special tool they have. It helps you find good trading opportunities. How much for this? It could be between $3,000 and $5,000 each year. So, if you’re wondering about Monument Traders Alliance Pricing & Plan, these are your options.

Is Monument Traders Alliance the Right Fit for You?

So, who is this service best for? Well, let’s look at a few types of people who might benefit:

Experienced Options Traders: If you already know a lot about options trading, this could be a helpful resource for you. It offers a way to get new ideas and fine-tune what you’re already doing.

Beginners in Options Trading: If you’re new to all this, don’t worry. If you’re new to all this, don’t worry. Monument Traders Alliance is not just for the experts. They offer plenty of ways to learn the ropes.

People Who Want Community: This might be a good fit if you like talking to other traders. You get to join a community online where people share their ideas. Here, you might learn both from wins and losses that others have experienced.

Hands-On Investors: Do you like being active in your trading? If so, this service might work for you. They keep you updated all the time. This means you can choose based on what’s happening in the markets.

Conclusion

When it comes to education, this platform doesn’t cut corners. From videos to written reports, there’s much to help you learn. If you’re willing to put in the time and effort, this platform has a lot to offer in helping you become a more knowledgeable trader.

Now, it’s essential to understand this isn’t a place for those looking for a “set it and forget it” investment strategy. If you like to monitor your investments and make active decisions closely, Monument Traders Alliance could be a suitable option for you.

It caters to those who want to be hands-on in managing their assets, offering real-time updates to help you make informed decisions. Click here to get started with Monument Traders Alliance today.

