Mobile Phone Security – Overcoming the Gaps

Mobile and internet technology have proved to play a critical role in our day-to-day activities. However, did you know that the same technology has pumped the threat to our privacy to a whole new level? Even the call you make via the 4G network, though encrypted and supposedly tap-proof, are susceptible to cyber-attacks.

Research by security experts from the Horst Görtz Institute for IT Security) at Ruhr-Universität Bochum have demonstrated the existing security gaps. The study confirmed that anyone who intends to intercept and decrypt your call could easily do so if they’re in the same radio cell as you. This shows the industry’s flaw upon which cybercrimes have been thriving for a long time.

Mobile Security Gap

In this virtual era, we can control everything from our hands, which has eased communication and accessibility to information. This enhancement extends to online banking, where if you are an enthusiastic online player, you probably rely on your phone to fund your gambling account. However, such online transactions often leave a digital trail from your bank to your favorite mobile casino. Luckily majority of online gambling sites use SSL encryption and firewall to guarantee the safety of your personal and financial details.

Nevertheless, even with SSL encryption, it’s not fully guaranteed that hackers will not find a way of tapping into your personal information. By taking advantage of security weaknesses inherent in the 4G network, attackers can tell which web pages you visit.

Thankfully, there are several expert measures that you can incorporate to guard against external breaches and secure your privacy.

Mobile Applications: Threat and Remedy

Not all mobile applications are safe to download. Your security is threatened when you download mobile apps with malware spyware. Such malware is designed to skim data from your device.

80% of mobile apps today come with zero security measures. Hackers can easily prey on these unprotected apps and launch attacks or steal data. This compromises the safety of your backend details, digital wallets, and any other essential information. The best way to stay protected against such data leakages is by utilizing mobile application management tools. Such tools allow you to control access permissions on your apps. Furthermore, these tools can alert you when there is a possibility of a threat on a certain app.

Web-based Threats and Remedy

Web-based threats are often subtle and may easily go unnoticed. In most cases, you might download malicious content onto your device when you unknowingly visit affected sites.

Spyware is a scam software used by attackers to collect data or conduct surveys when you click on a malicious advert. Scammers could also trick you into downloading spyware unintentionally. You are always advised to use dedicated mobile security applications like Google Play Protect to avoid such cases. Also, ensure your device operating system is up to date as this helps to lock out the latest spyware threats.

Furthermore, be vigilant in changing your passwords often. According to a 2020 study by Balbix, 99% of people surveyed used the same password in more than one account. This weakens the password’s authenticity and increases your susceptibility to a security breach. This security gap can be mitigated by using a multi-factor authentication system requiring you to log in with an additional identification code.

Mobile Network Threats and Remedy

The risks on mobile networks are more glaring since this is how cybercriminals tap into encrypted data and launch an attack. It mostly happens when you log into an unsecure public WiFi network.

Public WiFi networks generally pose more significant security concerns than private networks. This is because it is hard to verify the network’s legitimacy and whether it is encrypted or who else is accessing the network. All these are loopholes that present a critical threat to your mobile privacy. Attackers set up crime-intended networks to look authentic when they’re just fronts designed to capture any data passing through their system.

The best way to ensure your browsing remains private is by using a VPN which upholds your anonymity when connected to a public network. The VPN hides your IP address and online history, and online attacks can’t access your details.

Mobile Devices Threat and Remedy

These are physical threats that result from the loss or theft of your device. It gives hackers direct access to the hardware into which your private data is stored.

There has been a significant shift in working routines where most employees operate remotely. This has increased the need to work in public spaces like coffee shops or cafes. Moreover, there has been a compelling need to access all your systems from a wider range of devices. In this case, losing your device could easily put your security and that of the company at stake. Therefore, it is essential to know the steps to take if you lose your device.

If your device comes with remote access that allows you to transfer or delete information, then this should be the first step to securing your data. There are also several mobile device management tools that help secure, encrypt, or erase sensitive information from your lost or stolen device. However, these are only functional if the tools were already installed.

Conclusion: Insist on End-to-end Encryption

Always insist on secure end-to-end encryption if you handle extremely sensitive information on your phone or any mobile device. This extends as far as ensuring that the service providers you’re subscribed to utilize the latest encryption technology to prevent external breaches.

The latest technology mobile devices are branching out from typical phones and tablets to wearables such as the apple watches and physical high tech devices like Google Home or Alexa. These innovations come with trackable IP addresses, which hackers can take advantage of to gain unauthorized access. This means your systems are in perpetual danger of being compromised via numerous devices. Vigilance is, therefore, paramount if you want to remain protected as you go about your daily routine.