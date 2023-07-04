Mikhail Shelkov is an entrepreneur who made a fortune in the metallurgy sector. He is the majority shareholder of VSMPO-Avisma corporation, the world leader in titanium production, and the owner of Samara Metallurgical Plant (SMZ), one of the largest aluminum producers on the global market.

The businessman was born on June 6th, 1968 in Moscow. He has been interested in science and technology since he was young. After graduating from high school, he enrolled in Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology where he studied molecular and chemical physics. In 1991, he graduated with honors and began his career at Eurosibbank, where Shelkov quickly rose through the ranks and was soon promoted to head of the bank’s investment division.

In 1996, the aspiring manager of the Russian Bank for Reconstruction and Development (RBRD) appointed him as president. In 2001, he left RBRD to become the head of Prominvest investment holding. In 2014, Mr. Shelkov acquired a controlling interest in the titanium holding VSMPO-Avisma and joined its Board of Directors as Vice Chairman. Later, in 2022, he purchased Samara Metallurgical Plant and became a new competitor in the aluminum market sector.

While many people know Mikhail Shelkov as a high-profile businessman and an investor, for others he is famous for his charitable projects, who for many years has been supporting community-oriented initiatives. The entrepreneur shows appreciation to his alma mater by granting scholarships for talented students who study physics as well as by helping schoolchildren from remote regions of Russia to learn from MIPT professors. The program is called “Science to the regions”. Another project is aimed at supporting students who pursue their career in international affairs.

Empathy Foundation

In 2019, Mr.Shelkov launched Empathy Foundation, a non-profit organization that supports school teachers and talented children. One of its largest hallmark programs provides a monthly 50% salary increase for all teachers in the towns of Verkhnyaya and Nizhnyaya Salda (the Sverdlovsk region). During its first year, the foundation allocated 63.2 million rubles to help 530 teachers from 16 schools. In the following year, the number increased to 552, and the funding went up to 80 million rubles. Starting 2022, the Foundation also provides a monthly support to 600 daycare teachers. Mikhail Shelkov’s vision for Empathy Foundation is to create a world where every child has access to high-quality education. His philanthropic work and support of education professionals through Empathy Foundation is commendable and has made a positive impact on the lives of many children.

The “Psychological Workshop” project launched in the same geographical location, was designed to improve the psychological literacy of parents and ensure a favorable psychological climate in schools. In Verkhnyaya Salda, more than 180 teachers, parents, and schoolchildren attended the meetings.

During the pandemic, the foundation organized free professional development courses for teachers of the Urals region dedicated to the digital environment, functional literacy, and psychology. In 2020, 199 teachers showed interest in these courses; while in 2021 the number of attendants jumped to 332.

One of the most notable projects of the Empathy Foundation is the “Teaching as a Calling” award. This award recognizes outstanding teachers who have made a substantial difference for their students. The award includes a cash prize and a certificate of recognition.

Oktava Сluster

Oktava Cluster is a project dedicated to art, education and technology carried out with strong support from the Tula local community and Mikhail Shelkov as its private investor. This creative industrial cluster is located in the center of the city of Tula and offers a space for concerts, master classes, lectures and exhibitions. The cluster is also famous for its library, the Higher Technical School where managers of industrial enterprises from all over Russia receive advanced training and career development courses, the Oktava Lab recording studio, a café and a coworking center.

The Oktava Cluster aims to create a modern ecosystem for innovation and creativity by bringing together entrepreneurs, startups, investors, and many other stakeholders. The project is aimed to generate new jobs and stimulate local economic growth.

The Machine Tool Museum is one of the highlights of the Oktava Cluster. The museum showcases the history of Tula’s machine tool industry and its overall contribution to industrial growth over time. Visitors can also enjoy delicious coffee at the museum’s cafe while admiring the exhibits.