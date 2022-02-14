With simplified methods for developing a completely functional website in a few hours now available to you, there is no reason not to migrate your ecommerce store if necessary. This article will walk you through the process of migrating from WooCommerce to Shopify.

Who should opt for Shopify?

Persons with no technical experience

Because Shopify is simple to set up and operate, even non-technical experts will find it simple to use.

Small Businesses

Due to Shopify’s reasonable pricing, small businesses are often lured to it as a low-cost option to get started.

Brick and mortar stores

Our already established business may combine Shopify’s offline software with y to create this type of store. As a result, it is ideal for brick-and-mortar retailers.

Expanding Business

If you want to grow your store, Shopify is the best solution.

What data may be transferred from WooCommerce to Shopify?

You are permitted to send the following data:

Products & Product Categories

All information on a product, including its name, SKU, full description, photographs included in the description, status, manufacturer, price, special price, URL, meta title, meta description, weight, variants, and the base image.

Product Visuals

The product’s details, such as its shape, size, and color.

Order data

This includes purchased goods list, the purchase amount, the payment details, the customer data ID, the order date, the order status, the order products, the product price, the quantity, the subtotal price, the discount price, the tax price, the shipping price, and the total price, the order comments, the customer name, the billing address, and the shipping address.

Page content

Comprises of; about us, contact us, blogs, and other content management system (CMS) pages.

Illustrations

Images on the main pages and throughout the text.

Integrations

All customer-related data, including name, phone number, email address, and location.

Discounts and other incentives

Steps to ensure a smooth migration from WooCommerce to Shopify

Step 1: Export the data from your WooCommerce store.

You must first export your existing store data from your WooCommerce store before importing it. When the export process is complete, your computer downloads an XML file with the data from WooCommerce, which you can subsequently import into Shopify.

Process:

In the WooCommerce admin, choose Tools > Export.

Ensure that you have selected all of the information.

To download an export file, click the Download Export File button.

Step 2: Upload the information about your store to Shopify.

After exporting your WooCommerce store data, you’ll need to import it into Shopify.

Process:

In your Shopify admin, navigate to Apps > Store Importer.

To import your data into the Shopify page, select WooCommerce from the drop-down selection.

Select your exported files by clicking Add file under Upload files. There is no limit on the number of CSV files you can select. When importing items, you must include the produced files in the Default and Bulk Edit templates.

Select the WooCommerce XML file that you downloaded.

Proceed with Importing > Import.

If the platform provided on the Store Importer page does not match your store, scroll to the bottom and click Select a different platform. Then, select WooCommerce from the drop-down menu.

Step 3: Review and correct any errors in your imported data.

If your data import was successful, you should now access your product and customer information in your Shopify admin. If some of your items or customers did not import correctly, you could add them manually. Following your data import, you can manually add a product or a customer.

How much does it cost to migrate to Shopify?

The ability to choose from a variety of plans is one of Shopify’s advantages for most small business owners. With so many Shopify options to choose from, you’re sure to find one that meets your needs and budget.

Pricing plans

Plan: Shopify Lite

Pricing: $9 per month

Transaction fees: 2.7% per in-person transaction

Ideal for businesses that are just getting started selling online.

Plan: Basic Shopify

Pricing: $29 per month

Transaction fees: 2.9% + 30 cents online transaction; 2.7% per in-person transaction

Ideal for businesses with small-scale selling needs.

Plan: Standard Shopify

Pricing: $79 per month

Transaction fees: 2.9% + 30 cents online transaction; 2.5% per in-person transaction

Ideal for businesses that are expanding with minimum sales needs.

Plan: Advanced Shopify

Pricing: $299 per month

Transaction fees: 2.4% + 30 cents online transaction; 2.4% per in-person transaction

Includes advanced features to help you expand your business.

Plan: Shopify Plus

Pricing: Quote-based

Transaction fees: Based on your credit card sale volumes

Provides enterprise-level solutions for firms with a significant volume of transactions.

Bottom line

Migrating your shop can seem overwhelming and daunting. However, the right information to guide you on what to do can make the process so much easier for you. You will not risk losing valuable data during the move, and you can be assured to receive help any time you are stuck.