Metlife Stadium VIP Box & Suites

Imagine being seated in the best seats at the stadium with the best view while enjoying luxurious amenities. Yes, we’re talking about MetLife Stadium suites and VIP boxes. These luxury suites come packed with premium perks and have something for everyone that offers the ultimate entertainment experience. With over 230 MetLife Stadium suits available on four levels, each ticket provides first-class amenities, beautiful surroundings, and exceptional sightlines, making it an excellent place for any entertainment. MetLife Stadium VIP box and suites are available for 12 to 30 guests with mind-blowing catering options that you and your friends won’t want to leave. Guests looking forward to having an unforgettable experience will be highly impressed with the extra-wide comfortable seating, spacious interior, and in-suite restrooms when you attend an event from the luxurious comfort of MetLife Stadium VIP box seats.

How To Buy MetLife Stadium Suites & Boxes

Buy Suites here > MetLife Stadium Suites

Or

Buy VIP Boxes here > MetLife Stadium VIP Box

Opened in 2010, the multi-purpose stadium located in East Rutherford, New Jersey, is home to two NFL teams, New York Jets and New York Giants. With a seating capacity of 82,500, MetLife Stadium is the most expensive stadium in the US, costing approximately $1.6 billion. Whether you’re at the venue to attend a concert, watch a game, or attend other special events, being a guest at MetLife Stadium suites can make you feel like you’re on top of the world, viewing the field from the comfort of your suite from the exclusive viewing area. Take out your friends and family for a lifetime experience by purchasing tickets for MetLife Stadium VIP box seats and suites. It will be a day to remember! You can expect nothing but the best when you have tickets for the exclusive suites at the stadium. After all, the stadium was awarded “Venue of the Year” by the Stadium Business Summit in 2017 and was also named NFL’s “Greenest Stadium” by the EPA. Of course, with your VIP tickets, you will be seated away from the general seating, and the experience will be unforgettable. Premium perks are what make suites and boxes special, and some of the most common perks include VIP parking, in-seat attendant, private restrooms, and VIP event entrance.

Fans seeking to experience the luxury of MetLife Stadium suites would love the President’s Circle Suites and Hertz Five Star Suites. Each suite can accommodate 30 guests, but the perks vary slightly. President’s Circle Suite is above the 100-level seating and features private indoor and outdoor seating. These suites are located on the lowest suite level, and there are 60 President’s Circle Suites on the east and west sides that vary slightly in size. It comes with 18 to 24 tickets with an option to purchase 6 more tickets. This suite features 6 VIP parking passes, VIP entrance, private restrooms, a wet bar, and in-suite catering. Hertz Five Star Suites make a perfect choice for those who want a panoramic view. Located above the 200-level seats, right in the middle, you can get the perfect view of the field and can have the best time. It also comes with 18 to 24 tickets with an option to purchase 6 more tickets and also features private indoor and outdoor seating and 6 VIP parking passes. It has a wet bar, HDTVs, WiFi, and a VIP entrance. It features 4 to 6 VIP parking,

Commissioners Club Suite is ideal for those looking for MetLife Stadium VIP box seats. It’s the most exclusive suite in the stadium, located behind the 100-level seats, 32 rows off the field, and guests can experience the finest treatment. It comes with 12 tickets and can seat 20 people. Its features include 4 to 6 VIP parking passes, private entry, all-inclusive food and beverages, and an in-suite attendant. The climate-controlled Gold Plus Rewards Suites are suitable for people looking for MetLife Stadium VIP club seats. It’s located between the 200 and 300 level seating and comes with 18 tickets, 4 VIP parking passes, and 6 additional tickets can be purchased for any event. It features a wet bar, refrigerator, in-suite catering, and private restrooms. All MetLife Stadium suites offer the best perks, and the exclusive VIP amenities can make your experience worthwhile.

Since the stadium was opened, it has hosted several notable events from sports to concerts, including Super Bowl XLVIII, Soccer, WrestleMania, College football, Monster Jam, and more. Over the years, the stadium has also hosted a long list of concerts, including performances from legendary artists like Bon Jovi, Kenny Chesney, Eric Church, Paul McCartney, and more. The stadium is also set to host concerts for artists like Coldplay, Elton John, The Weeknd, Lady Gaga, and more. So if you’re a concert goer and are preparing to attend the concert to see your favorite idols or want to attend any event at the venue, you can book your MetLife Stadium VIP box seats or suits for your friends and family for a wonderful time. It has the best of everything, and you’ll love it!

Metlife Stadium VIP Box & Suite Prices And Details

How Much Do Metlife Stadium VIP Boxes & Suites Cost?

Metlife Stadium VIP boxes and suites can range from $4,200 to 14,500 for most events. However, prices can vary based on the event, suite location, day of the week, and suite size. Those looking for single tickets in a shared VIP suite or box may find them ranging from $150 to $170 or more, depending on the type of event.

How Many Guests Can Fit In A Metlife Stadium VIP Box Or Suite?

Metlife Stadium VIP box and suite has varying seating capacity depending on the suite level and can accommodate between 12 to 30 guests. A suite with the smallest seating capacity is the Commissioner’s Club suite which can seat 12 people, with an additional purchase of 6 tickets. President’s Circle Suite and Hertz Five Star Suite can seat 13 people with a maximum of 30 guests, and Hertz Gold Plus Rewards Suite can seat 18 people, and additional 6 tickets can be purchased.