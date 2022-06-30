MetLife Stadium has served as one of the most happening venues for major sports and concert events for more than ten years. It is a multi-purpose stadium located at 1 MetLife Stadium Drive, East Rutherford, New Jersey, accommodating 82,500 guests. If you’re thinking of visiting the stadium in the coming days, don’t leave your home without a MetLife Stadium parking ticket!

NFL fans know the stadium best as the home of the New York Jets and New York Giants. It completed construction and opened on 10 April 2010, making it one of the only two National Football League stadiums that provide home to two teams. If you’re looking forward to their games, you can now book MetLife Stadium parking passes online from a reliable ticketing website.

There are different types of MetLife Stadium parking permits that you can get for parking in the stadium’s spaces. Getting a Gold permit allows visitors to park their cars in Deck A and Lots B, D, K, J, L, M, and P. A more expensive option called a Platinum permit gives guests the access to Lots E, F, and G. Those looking for MetLife Stadium club parking and VIP parking might be allotted a spot here as they are some of the closest to the venue.

The official parking lots typically open 5 hours prior to the scheduled events and close 2 hours after they end. It is important to note that getting a MetLife Stadium parking permit doesn’t guarantee a specific spot in the lot. You’ll need to reach the venue early and secure your preferred spot.

The stadium also features an off-site parking facility in the area that offers parking spaces to its visitors. It is situated at 20 Murray Hill Parkway, East Rutherford, NJ, and can be booked using cash or credit card. Although the off-site MetLife Stadium parking lot is situated about 1.5 miles away from the ballpark, you wouldn’t need to worry about walking that far as shuttle services are provided for NFL games.

Fans with disabilities can find accessible MetLife Stadium parking spaces at Lots E, F, and G. You can also use the special drop-off zone in Lot C that is provided for guests using the accessible lots. Make sure to carry your disabled parking permit, placard, or license plate while entering these spaces. In case of any queries or assistance required, you can talk to one of the friendly parking staff members in the lots.

One of the best things about attending a game or concert at MetLife Stadium is that visitors can have a great time tailgating in the parking spaces. However, to ensure everyone’s safety, remember to follow the rules and regulations set by the venue. Using heating devices and grills near buildings and parking decks isn’t allowed; you can take only one parking space, drink responsibly, and dispose of trash properly.

There are several events happening soon in the stadium, including the NFL games and concerts by Coldplay, Paul McCartney, Grupo Firme, The Weeknd, Elton John, Lady Gaga, and Swedish House Mafia. Even if you don’t have anything planned yet, you’re sure to find something exciting to see at the stadium this time. So, check out the full schedule and make sure to get your MetLife Stadium parking tickets as you secure your seats at the events.

Whether you want to secure a MetLife Stadium garage parking space, an open-air spot, or any other area, you’d be sure to find what you need within your budget if you look early. It’s best to look when you have options and not forget to compare different ticket-selling platforms to know that you’re not paying extra unnecessarily.

You can take public transit to reduce parking stress and get to the venue without worrying about your vehicle. You can take the Meadowlands Rail Service provided by NJ Transit to get to the stadium during all major events. The 351 Meadowlands Express bus service is also another great option for visitors to get to the venue for all NFL matches. Lastly, Lyft and Uber vehicles are allowed in Lot E (Verizon Gate) for picking up and dropping off passengers. With these options, you wouldn’t have to worry about MetLife Stadium parking!

Besides NFL games and concerts, the stadium has hosted the Super Bowl XLVIII, Wrestlemania, college football, soccer, Monster Jam, and a plethora of events. There’s always something exciting to look forward to when it comes to the MetLife Stadium. If you’re going to an event, there will surely be a thousand others coming too, sometimes making parking at MetLife Stadium difficult. But you don’t have to go through any issues if you have a pre-purchased pass.

When it comes to NFL games, the arrival of teams like the New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Dallas Cowboys, Washington Redskins, Arizona Cardinals, and Green Bay Packers bring in huge crowds.

Matches between the Jets and the Oakland Raiders, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs, and LA Chargers also draw huge audiences. On the other hand, games between the Giants and the Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints, Chicago Bears, and Philadelphia Eagles get the stadium chanting! So make sure to have your MetLife Stadium parking reserved when you see such exciting games!

MetLife Stadium VIP Parking

Grab a MetLife Stadium VIP parking pass to explore all the perks and advantages visitors holding these tickets enjoy. You’re up for some exclusive and luxurious services with these options. Typically, VIP parking tickets offer valet parking services and a parking spot close to the venue. You can learn all about them as you check them out online.

How Much Does MetLife Stadium VIP Parking Cost?

MetLife Stadium VIP parking passes are available at a starting price of $19. You can choose a reliable platform from which you can purchase these tickets at the best prices. Make sure not to wait too long as many others might be looking for the same. VIP parking passes have grown in popularity over time due to their many benefits.

