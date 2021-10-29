Metal Fabrication: What Are The Benefits Of Powder Coating

Are you thinking of renovating or buying your workspace appliances or household equipment? We suggest the third option here. You can try to use spray painting services for one of your rooms and see the trick work. It will be kind on your pocket as well as eco-friendly.

There are various hazards associated with the wet painting method which are reduced or removed by the abrasive blasting or powder coating techniques. In comparison, the powder coating method is found to be more reasonable in the budget, durable, environment-friendly, safer to handle, attractively finished, uniformly finished, safer for operators’ health, cleaner option, time-friendly and user-friendly than wet painting. Let’s see how it’s more beneficial than the conventional way of wet painting.

What Is Powder Coating?

Sandblasting is a technique where the dry finishing process is used to spray a dry coating matter. This matter consists of finely ground particles of resin and pigments, which is used for colour. Along with this, a few other additives are mixed in order to get definite and desired to finish like hard, rough or gloss.

This process has become exceptionally popular since its introduction in North America during the 1960s. Powder coating takes a major chunk of about 15 per cent in the all over industrial finishing market. This is the reason why even reputed multinationals, manufacturers of common household and industrial products and surface treatment companies prefer this method on a wide range of their products instead of the conventional wet paint.

Powder coating can also be used for its decorative finishes, along with its protective ones, as it comes in unlimited hues of shades and colours along with textures and glosses.

Reasonable Budget

Due to less wastage because of covering a greater surface area and no dripping, the quantity required to get the powder coating done is minimal. Powder coating can be easily automated, which results in less supervision and reduced labour costs. This method ensures reduced energy costs, less wastage of the materials used, lowered disposal costs along with minimal act of redoing the task since there are fewer rejections with powder coating.

The durability Of Powder Coating

Powder coating finishing can last up to 20 years or even more in some cases. It provides resistance from the harm caused by moisture, a heavy impact, ultraviolet light, extreme weather conditions and chemicals. Powder coating offers all these factors along with quite a striking finishing.

This could leave your worn-out products to look as good as being new. The processing time required for curing such machinery is much faster than its wet paint counterpart.

Environmental Advantage

Powder coating contains no solvents and releases negligible or no amount of VOCs (Volatile Organic Compounds) in the environment. VOCs are one of the major industrial pollution contributors. This component is found to be high in wet painting, as opposed to the dry painting methods. Thus, powder coating is friendlier to the environment than its alternative.

Water wash spray booths often use liquid paint systems. The excess sprayed paint either is emulsified with water or put directly into the drain or, in some cases, let into sludge tanks to settle. Coating powders do not cause such wastage, thus, there are insignificant disposal costs used for it.

The non-liquid method also follows the ‘reuse’ rule, as any excess of powder coating can be saved and reused. Theoretically, 100 percent of the powder overspray can be recovered and reused. The unused powder can be put back in the hopper and be reprocessed through the system with minimal wastage. On the flip side, the majority of the liquid coatings contain huge amounts of volatile ingredients, which is lost during the process of painting itself. This leaves about only 50 per cent of the content of the container being used, making the rest of the material get mixed with the atmosphere.

Safe To Handle

Since there are no solvents or harmful chemicals present in the powder coating system, it becomes safe to handle it, along with lesser chances of clothing contamination. On the other hand, wet paints are carcinogenic, inflammable and replete with VOCs, which makes it risky to handle them.

Finishing

As powder coatings are dry, they are more resistant to chemicals, corrosion, detergents and abrasion. Such surfaces which are treated by dry means tend to grant resilience against chipping, scratching and our general wear and tear. This is caused due to the thermal bonding process that takes place during its curing time.

In contrast to the liquefied method of painting, the powder coat does not drip, run or sag, which goes without saying that there is minimal to zero wastage.

Uniform Thickness

One can gain a more controlled, uniform and higher film thickness in a single application with a non-aqueous method rather than the older way of the liquid paint system. There is also thin films’ availability in the industry for powders, depending upon the customer’s needs and demands.

Reduced Health Hazard To Operators

Due to no solvents being used in the manufacturing of these powders, there is a marked reduction in mouth, throat, nose and skin irritations. But the liquid paints need to be washed off with solvent first, followed by rinsing of the exposed skin with the solution of emulsified soap and hot water. At times, special industrial hand cleaners need to be used to get rid of the stains. On the other hand, the powder can be easily taken off from the skin by washing with warm water.

The powder Is A Cleaner Option

For all the perfectionists out there, there is great news! Application of powder is much cleaner and easier than wet paint application. A spray booth can be cleaned in a much faster and efficient manner than wet paint equipment. Moreover, the spillages of powder outside the booth can be cleaned with the use of an industrial vacuum cleaner. This again results in the lowering of expenses on cleaning equipment such as additional solvents.

Reduced Time For Processing

The processing time for powders is usually lesser than that for wet paints, as there are no solvents involved, which results in no requirement for the flash-off duration. Rather the powder-coated items can go directly into the oven. This gives ample savings in time and space.

Easy To Operate For All

You do not need to be a professional or hire one for powder coating your home space. Since this technique does not require any balancing of solvents in order to get a uniform film coating, as is the case with the aqueous method, you can do it yourself at home as well. In fact, the powder system gives a superior film property such as adhesion and deterioration resistance compared to the polymers deposited from liquefied systems.

Also, the powders are ready to be used immediately, as there is no need to blend them with anything else like catalysts or solvents.

There are many powder coating specialists in the market. All you need to do is compare them and come up with the one suiting your needs the best.