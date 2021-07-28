MetaboFix Reviews – Does It Boost Metabolism Or Scam?

MetaboFix is a dietary formula designed to boost metabolism and burn belly fat. The site claims that the natural formula comes with a heap of other benefits for the body. Unlike other supplements, MetaboFix functions naturally by simply using a blend of its natural and pure proprietary ingredients.

Wondering how exactly the MetaboFix dietary supplement functions? What ingredients it has? Is it for you or not? Check out this in-depth MetaboFix review to find out everything there is to know about the dietary formula.

Review of The Supplement MetaboFix

MetaboFix is an oral dietary supplement formulated to melt up to 35 lbs of belly fat as it boosts metabolism and curbs hunger cravings. As claimed on the site, the supplement can help you lose between 35 to 57 lbs in a brief period.

The best part about the supplement is that it doesn’t require you to stick to any strict diets or exercise routines. The supplement simply functions using its highly balanced blend of ingredients that enhance its potency. According to its official site, taking the MetaboFix supplement delivers the following key benefits:

Flattens your stomach quickly without the need for exercise or a strict diet

Energizes the body all day long

Tone the thighs, shrinks your waistline, and slims the hips

Improves mental focus and concentration

Melts away stubborn hormonal belly fat that occurs in individuals over the age of 45

Boosts your confidence and self-esteem

The site claims that the supplement is formulated especially for women and men over 45 years old. As you hit this age, you are more likely to experience an increase in unflattering fat around the belly and elsewhere in the body.

Thus, the supplement is formulated to curb this uncontrollable and stubborn increase of fatty deposits. However, this is not to say that the supplement doesn’t work for people younger than 45. The supplement still delivers impressive results for individuals of all ages and gender.

Each MetaboFix supplement comes filled in a tub in powdery form. A single tub will last you for up to 30 days and only requires a single 2.8g scoop as a daily serving.

Who Created MetaboFix?

The MetaboFix dietary supplement is created by an Gold Vida experienced fitness instructor who watched his wife struggle with weight gain. Motivated by his wife’s weight loss success journey, he formulated this nutritional supplement using a blend of natural ingredients used in the traditional West African diet due to their medicinal properties. The blend of the ingredients in the supplement is known as the MetaboFix 4 second morning fix.

How Does MetaboFix Work?

A superfood, the MetaboFix dietary supplement contains a blend of probiotics, vitamins, minerals, plants, and herbs that work together to aid in weight loss and boost metabolism naturally. These ingredients come in the form of what is known as the polyphenols blend – containing items such as Aronia berry extract, papaya, green mango, and cherry extract.

Polyphenols influence the way mitochondria effectively burn fat. These polyphenols are essential in the entire weight loss process as they affect metabolism and digestion. Additionally, polyphenols come with many other benefits for the body, including blood sugar management and slowing down the cellular aging process.

Polyphenols are primarily found in fruits and vegetables – explaining why these food types are an essential part of the diet. However, as you age, your body loses the capacity to hold all the necessary nutrients, including polyphenols. Therefore, taking the natural supplement helps to replenish it with the adequate polyphenols daily needs.

When you take the supplements, the polyphenols immediately go into work. First, they start by blocking fat absorption at the source, i.e., intestines. Doing so allows the body to store less fat from the food you eat. The polyphenols target the root cause rather than focusing on the belly, thighs, or other secondary parts of the body.

In the intensities, polyphenols block the production of new fat in the intestines – meaning you will not retain a lot of fat from the foods. Next, the supplement functions by boosting metabolism, an essential process for those over 45 years old. As you get older, the body loses its metabolic power, meaning it doesn’t burn as many calories, which leads to weight gain.

The supplement ingredients help restore the body’s metabolic power, increasing fat and calorie burning rate. The polyphenols, on the other hand, boost this process by enhancing the functions of mitochondria. The polyphenols even go further to revive dead mitochondria – eliminating any damage. As metabolic rate increases so does the weight loss process.

MetaboFix Ingredients

As mentioned above, the MetaboFix dietary supplement combines a blend of different polyphenols and other ingredients to enhance the supplement’s potency. In fact, the supplement contains three essential blends, i.e., polyphenols, metabolic, and digestive blends.

Polyphenol Blend

About 2.1g of the total 2.8g single serving of the MetaboFix supplement is polyphenols. Polyphenols are primarily added for their weight loss properties. Among the popular ingredients of the polyphenol blend include.

1. Green mango – A thinning polyphenol, green mango aids in reducing overall body weight, body fat, waist size, cholesterol, and blood sugar.

2. Aronia Berry – Rich in thinning polyphenols, Aronia berry, is also associated with weight loss and overall health. Aronia berry contains compounds that help to lower epididymal fat, blood glucose, insulin, and cholesterol. The compounds also help to decrease fat storage, noticeably around the abdomen.

3. Mulberry Fruit – A popular fruit for tackling obesity, mulberry boosts metabolism-enhancing the fat-burning process throughout the day. The fruit contains what is known as rutin. This compound helps to activate brown adipose tissue and regulates energy metabolism. According to research, eating mulberries alone can help reduce body fat by up to 7.9%.

4. Cinnamon Bark -Also a thinning polyphenol, cinnamon bark regulates the enzyme AMPk – helping to prevent cells from accumulating fats. Unlike regular cinnamon, this cinnamon bark has no coumarin, which is a harmful compound.

Metabolic Blend

The metabolic blend is the second most dominant blend – about 465mg per serving of the supplement. As the name suggests, this blends aids in metabolism while delivering powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Ingredients include shilajit extract, ginger root, cinnamon bark extract, green tea extract, white tea, turmeric extract, bitter melon extract, and black pepper fruit extract.

Digestive Blend

About 100mg of a single serving of the MetaboFix supplement is made up of the digestive blend. This blend contains the probiotics bacteria that help break down and digest the food we eat while marinating a balanced gut environment.

The digestive blend also contains prebiotics. Prebiotics are the fibers that essential gut bacteria feed on. Having the prebiotics in the supplement helps to keep the probiotics bacteria healthy and thriving.

MetaboFix Pricing

According to its official site, the MetaboFix dietary supplement is exclusively available on metabofix.com. Therefore, you will not find the supplement in marketplaces such as Amazon or Walmart.

A single bottle of MetaboFix is available for $69. However, the prices drop to as low as $39 per bottle if you opt for up to six bottles at a time. At the moment, the prices on metabofix.com are as follows.

1 bottle: $69 + $9.95 shipping

3 bottles: $147 + $9.95 shipping

6 bottles: $234 + $9.95 shipping

After placing your order and paying for the supplements, it will take about 24 hours for the package to be shipped out. Delivery typically happens between 5 and 7 business days for US customers and about 5 to 15 business days for international customers.

Each MetaboFix tin is filled with powder form supplements and should last you for 30 days on a single 2.8g scoop of daily serving. You want to take the powder and mix it with water or your favorite beverage in the morning so you can enjoy optimal results throughout the day. Alternatively, if you want to enjoy even bigger results, you can take the supplement three times a day – during breakfast, after lunch, and after dinner to get an extra fat burning boost.

The MetaboFix dietary supplements really don’t have a timeline for you to follow to experience its results. However, it is recommended to take the supplement for at least 90 to 180 days non-stop to ensure maximum and long-lasting results.

After all, you can take advantage of the significant price drops when you opt for both the three bottle and six bottle packages. As a single bottle, you pay around $69 for the supplement. If you opt for the three-bottle package, you will only pay $49 per bottle. For the best value, the six-bottle package is available at just $39 per bottle!

In addition to the significant price drops, each package comes with three free bonus gifts, too – even if you opt for a single bottle! The bonuses come in the form of books that help to complement the supplements. The first bonus is the 7-Day Rapid Fat Burning Protocol book.

This book complements the MetaboFix and can be used concurrently with the supplement as it offers vital tips during the first seven days of your weight loss journey. The book offers a seven-day rapid fat burning plan along with slimming benefits to improve metabolism and, of course, fat burning!

The second bonus is the 12-Hour Flat Stomach Detox book. The book offers a quick jumpstart to help flatten your stomach through a series of fast and quick 12-hour steps to follow before you go to bed. The best part – you don’t have to fast or starve yourself!

The third and final bonus is the 30-Fat burning Bedtime Desserts book. Just because you are trying to lose weight and enhance metabolism, who said you couldn’t satisfy your sweet tooth? However, instead of eating a 1,000-calorie tub of ice cream, the recipe book shares up to 30 different dessert recipes that are not packed with so many calories.

However, the result is still the same – rich and flavorful, mouthwatering recipes! In fact, you will still find recipes for your favorite food items, such as chocolate lava cake, chocolate chip cookies, and even a triple chocolate ice cream.

MetaboFix Refund Policy

Each MetaboFix package comes with a 60-day refund policy that backs your purchase – even if you purchase a single bottle of the supplement. So, for the first two months, you can use the supplement risk free. Meaning, you can try out the supplement for about 60 days after purchase.

MetaboFix Final Word

Overall Metabofix reviews conclusion, The MetaboFix dietary supplement doesn’t only address weight gain. Its functions encompass a well-rounded solution. Ultimately, you will shed off unwanted weight, improve metabolism and the fat burning process, improve your appearance by cutting off belly fat, and even enjoy a clearer mind. Just because you are getting older, your life shouldn’t end there!

After all, the MetaboFix supplement comes 100% risk-free thanks to the 60-day money-back guarantee . However, it is key to note that the MetaboFix formula is simply a dietary supplement. Therefore, you should never use it as a replacement for your medication.

Plus, if you have an existing condition or are currently taking prescribed medication, it is advised that you consult a physician to receive an all clear. On the other hand, pregnant women, breastfeeding women, and individuals under the age of 18 are advised against taking the supplement.

Click Here to Order MetaboFix Supplement from Official Website metabofix.com