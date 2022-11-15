Merck KGaA Darmstadt Germany Innovation Cup 2023

Dear Ladies and Gentlemen,

From June, 10th – June, 16th 2023, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany will be hosting the Innovation Cup Summer Camp (http://innovationcup.merckgroup.com, http://innovationcup.emdgroup.com). The Innovation Cup is an initiative for post-graduate students in natural sciences, computer sciences, and business administration to attend a training program near Frankfurt, Germany. All travel, food and accommodation expenses are paid by us.

The Innovation Cup is designed to support the professional development of post-graduate students interested in the pharmaceutical and chemical industry. Participants learn how R&D in the industry works by lectures from Merck managers and scientists. The students will also advance an idea to a full project plan with their teams. The event brings together a promising new generation of talent with senior managers and researchers and accomplished retirees in a meeting of the generations. It also provides a unique chance to network with the brightest students from all around the world. Teams will work on innovative projects in the areas of: Oncology, Autoimmunity, Medicinal Chemistry, Protein Engineering, Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning, Neuromorphic Computing and Smart Manufacturing. At the first day of the summer camp a conference with alumni from previous editions will be organized.

Postdocs and post-graduate students on their way towards a PhD in biology, chemistry, physics, medicine, biotechnology, computer sciences, data sciences, biochemistry, pharmacy, engineering or related fields are invited to apply. In addition, advanced MBA students or recent MBA graduates with an interest in the pharmaceutical and chemical business and a background in natural sciences or computer and data are also eligible.

The participating teams have the chance to win the Innovation Cup award endowed with EUR 20,000 for the most convincing project plan, plus EUR 5,000 and EUR 3,000 for the runner-ups.

Please make this unique opportunity known to students in your organization. Thank you for your support!