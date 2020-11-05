Merck Innovation Cup 2021

From June 26th – July 2nd, 2021, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, a vibrant science & technology company with a more than 350 years long history, will be hosting the 11th edition of the Merck Innovation Cup (http://innovationcup. merckgroup.com) (http://innovationcup. emdgroup.com) near Frankfurt, Germany. In case the pandemic situation would not allow in-person meetings, the event would take place online.

We are inviting post-graduate students and young professionals to apply now – deadline January 31st, 2021.

The Innovation Cup is an initiative for post-graduate students and young professionals in natural sciences, computer sciences, and business administration to attend a training program near Frankfurt, Germany. All travel, food and accommodation expenses are paid by Merck.

The Innovation Cup is designed to support the professional development of post-graduate students interested in the pharmaceutical and chemical industry. Participants learn how R&D in the industry works by lectures from Merck managers and scientists. The students will also advance an idea to a full project plan with their team.

The event brings together a promising new generation of talent with senior managers and researchers and accomplished retirees in a meeting of the generations. It also provides a unique chance to network with the brightest students from all around the world. Teams will work on innovative projects in the areas of: Oncology, Immuno-Oncology, Autoimmunity, Drug Discovery Technologies, Digitalization, and Pandemic Preparedness. At the first day of the summer camp a conference with alumni from previous editions of the Innovation Cup will be organized.

Postdocs and post-graduate students on their way towards a PhD in biology, chemistry, physics, medicine, biotechnology, bioinformatics, computer sciences, data sciences, informatics, biochemistry, pharmacy, engineering or related fields are invited to apply. In addition, advanced MBA students or recent MBA graduates with an interest in the pharmaceutical and chemical business and a background in natural sciences are also eligible.

The participating teams have the chance to win the Innovation Cup award endowed with EUR 20,000 for the most convincing project plan, plus EUR 5,000 for the runner-up.

Most convincing project plans might potentially be implemented and top performing participants be offered a permanent position at Merck.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Please click on the links below to download the Poster and Flyer of the event:

https://drive.google.com/file/ d/1E1eyMy9b05ygXOYPuEqLM92y_ 5Sg4RyL/view?usp=sharing

https://drive.google.com/file/ d/ 1u5t74DcqDz699m7zhuVpEA9yoT38A ijf/view?usp=sharing