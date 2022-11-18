mBit Casino is one of the premier Bitcoin gambling destinations. With around ten years of experience, this crypto casino has definitely made a reputation for itself. Whether or not it’s a good reputation remains to be seen, and that’s what this mBit casino review is all about.

We’ve checked and tested this casino site, so you won’t have to. From the games you can play and the mBit bonuses you can get, we have all of that covered. This is an honest mBit Casino review, so expect to know all the pros and cons of this site.

Here’s a quick rundown:

Pros:

Over 2,700 online casino games

Crypto exclusive titles

Several ongoing crypto promotions

Lightning fast payouts

Solid loyalty program

Supports 7 cryptocurrencies

Cons:

Crypto-exclusive banking

No sports betting

Live casino has several geo-restrictions

Without further ado, let’s look at why mBit Casino might be one of the best Bitcoin casinos today.

Bonus offers available at mBit Casino:

Exclusive Welcome Package : Claim a welcome bonus of up to 5 BTC and 300 free spins for top mBit online slots

Claim a 10%, 20%, or 30% midweek reload bonus which you can use on any non-jackpot slot titles

Get 25% Reloads when you make a deposit on Mondays



Ask a friend to join mBit casino and you’ll both get a 30% deposit bonus and 200 free spins as referral bonus

mBit Online Casino’s Best Stand-Out Features:

Style and Feel of mBit Casino: This Bitcoin casino has a modern dark theme with a bit of yellow and red completing its neat look. As soon as you log in to the page, you’ll be welcomed by all the games you can play. You’ll also meet the site’s coin mascot, Bitty, whom you’ll occasionally see with his friends.

Loyalty and VIP Program: mBit Casino offers plenty of bonuses even if you don’t have Bitcoin. Ethereum, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash users can also enjoy generous bonuses. It’s also one of the best dogecoin casinos you can find.

Aside from the bonuses, the casino also has a loyalty and VIP program. You can earn points the more wagers you make.

These VIP loyalty points can then be exchanged as exclusive rewards.

Game Selection: You won’t easily get bored on this site because it has over 2700 games to offer. Over a thousand of these are slot games, including progressive jackpot slots.

If you’re looking for other casino games, you’ll also find poker, bingo, Blackjack Surrender, Speed Baccarat, roulette, jackpot games, and even keno on this site.

Payment Methods and Payout Speed: mBit Casino only accepts cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and Litecoin. Because of this, it’s fast when it comes to payouts. Payout requests at this casino are processed within a few minutes.

Customer Support: There’s a helpful FAQs page you can check for common concerns, but if you’ll need more assistance, mBit Casino has a support team that you can live chat with 24/7.

Is mBit Casino Legit?

In short: Yes, mBit casino is completely legit and we had no issues playing games here and receiving our payouts from mBit.

mBit Casino is licensed by the Curacao jurisdiction. This is an eGaming license that most online casinos have. So, mBit casino is a safe gambling site. It has also been around since 2014, and it wouldn’t last this long if it’s a shady casino site.

The site is also handled by Dama NV, the people behind other Bitcoin casinos that many veteran players trust, like Bitstarz and 7bit Casino.

While mBit is a legit and trusted online casino site, you should always check if online gambling is legal in your location.

How to Sign Up at mBit Casino and Claim the Bonuses?

1. Create a mBit casino account.

Go to the casino’s home page or click this link .

Click the green “Sign Up” button on the upper right corner of the mBit Casino casino login page.

Enter a valid email address and create a password

Select your preferred cryptocurrency

Check the box to agree to mBit casino’s Terms and Conditions

Click “Create Account.”

2. Make a deposit.

Once your account dashboard has already opened, click “Deposit”

Copy the wallet address where you’ll send your crypto or use the QR code

Select a mBit Casino casino bonus code

Send your deposit using your crypto wallet and wait for your account to be updated

Once you see your deposit reflected on your dashboard, you’re good to go!

How Does mBit Casino Treat its Players?

It doesn’t matter if you already have a mBit account or are still deciding to have one. The customer support team at mBit will assist you with any of your concerns via the site’s live chat feature.

There are casino sites that require an account before they assist new customers, and we find that to be inconvenient. So, kudos to mBit casino for not doing the same!

mBit Casino only accepts players at least 18 years old (or 21 years old in some regions) to ensure that no minors can play games on the site.

The casino reserves the right to ask for proof of identity. So while it’s quick and easy to sign up at mBit, verification may still be necessary before withdrawing money from your account.

This is where the KYC process comes in. For this, the following documents will be requested by mBit Casino:

Proof of ID: Passport, driving license, or any official government-issued ID card.

Proof of Address: Utility bill, phone bill, or bank statement that shows your name and complete address.

Proof of Deposit: Screenshot or photo from other online banks, bank statement, Skrill account, etc. that shows that you made the deposit.

Now, the casino also wants to ensure everyone’s safety and acknowledges the risks that come with gambling. So players registered at mBit can request self-exclusion and help you withdraw the balance on your account.

However, there is no way to limit the deposits you make to your mBit account. If you need more help, the site has info on specific organizations and support groups that can help you on its Terms and Conditions page.

In-Depth mBit Casino Review

Game Selection and Variety: 4.8/5

mBit Casino is king when it comes to variety. It has over 2700 games on its online gaming catalog, and over 1100 of these are slot machines. Aside from online slots, the site also has casino table games you can enjoy, like poker, roulette, video slots, and blackjack.

You can also find Provably Fair Games like Aviator, Keno, Mines, Mini Roulette, and Plinko. With so many games to offer, mBit has teamed up with numerous casino software providers to make sure the games are all high quality.

Most games you’ll find here are from developers like BGaming, Booming Games, Nolimit City, Endorphina, Game Art, BetSoft Gaming, Play’n GO, Spinomenal, Belatra Games, Reflex Gaming, iSoftBet, Pragmatic Play, 4 The Player, Red Tiger Gaming, and many more.

You’ll need to look elsewhere if you’re also looking for the best esports betting sites since this isn’t offered by mBit. But, overall, this is still an excellent choice for game variety as there’s simply no way that you can go through all 2,700 games fast enough to get bored of this casino.

Bonuses and Rewards: 4.3/5

The different mBit casino bonuses you can get should tell you how generous the site can be. Even if it’s advertised as one of the best Bitcoin casinos, other cryptocurrency holders can still be rewarded.



As soon as you sign up at mBit Casino online casino, you’re qualified to get a welcome package with multiple bonuses that you can get from your first few deposits.

One of them is getting up to 5 BTC and 300 free spins on your first three deposits. Just imagine what you can win from that 300 free spins!

Aside from the welcome bonuses, you can earn loyalty points the more wagers you place on the site. The casino also has exciting tournaments and races that allow you to win great cash prizes that you can use to play on the site.

Banking: 4.2/5

mBit is exclusively a crypto casino and doesn’t accept fiat currencies like USD. So, unfortunately, you’ll need to get crypto before you can play on the site.

Here are all the cryptocurrencies accepted at mBit when making deposits and the required minimum deposit amount:

0.00035 BTC

0.010 ETH

0.05 BCH

0.14 LTC

115 DOGE

10 USDT

25 XRP

For payouts, there are withdrawal limits to keep in mind:

Bitcoin: 0.00035 to 10 BTC

Ethereum: 0.010 to 100 ETH

Bitcoin Cash: 0.05 BCH to 100 BCH

Litecoin: 0.14 LTC to 100 LTC

DogeCoin: 115 to 1,000,000 DOGE

Tether: 10 USDT to 4,000 USDT

Ripple: 25 XRP to 7,500 XRP

Withdrawals at mBit are processed within 10 minutes of being requested. Once approved, your money will be transferred to the wallet address you entered when you made the payment request.

mBit Casino also doesn’t charge any deposit and withdrawal fees, but your crypto wallet may charge Blockchain fees, so be sure to check.

User Interface and Mobile Compatibility: 4.5/5

This online casino is pretty user-intuitive and easy to navigate. You can access the games based on category and filter them based on the software provider. There is also a search bar that you can use to look for slots titles or certain niche casino games.

With over 2700 games, those features definitely help make navigation smooth and convenient. The site also runs smoothly on mobile; you can access the casino games here without needing a PC or laptop.

We wish there was a mBit Casino casino app that players on the go could download, but there’s no need for it since the casino is optimized for mobile usage.

So, even if it’s a web-based platform, it works smoothly on mobile since most of the table games here are instant play.

Customer Support: 4.5/5

It’s standard to have an FAQs page or Help Center where players can consult with general inquiries. Thankfully, mBit Casino has a pretty detailed and organized page for this.

Unfortunately, if you don’t find the answer you’re looking for, there’s no phone number you can call. Still, you can chat with the casino’s customer support team, and this option is available 24/7.

We’ve tried reaching out to the customer support team, and they respond fast, so the help you can get here is outstanding.

mBit Casino Review Score

With all those factors in mind, we’re giving mBit Casino an excellent score of 4.6/5. This reflects what we really think of mBit Casino. It’s a great gambling site for cryptocurrency users. Of course, we wish that fiat players are also allowed, but anyone can easily get Bitcoin nowadays.

The casino’s main strength is game selection and variety. You won’t see plenty of gambling sites with over 2700 games that you can play.

Sure, it would be better if the site also had virtual sports, sports betting, or a less restrictive live dealer casino.

Next to this is the generous bonuses you can get. Both new and existing customers at this casino have something to look forward to when it comes to this.

Aside from the attractive welcome bonus of up to 5 BTC, the casino also has reload bonuses and daily cashback!

Things to Keep in Mind Before Signing Up at mBit Online Casino

So, mBit Casino only accepts adult players. The minimum age to be allowed at the casino is 18 (or 21 in some areas), and you should be from a country where online gambling is permitted by law.

Since mBit is also careful about minors being able to play on the site, the casino might verify your identity first. It may happen a few days after you sign up or as soon as you request your first payout, so be ready with your proof of age, ID, and address.

The casino also has a “Restricted Countries” list. Even if you were able to access the site despite being restricted, the casino doesn’t guarantee that withdrawing your funds or winnings will be successfully processed. Furthermore, bonuses aren’t available to players in Sweden. Certain table games may not be available in particular countries.

All game restrictions are listed on the site’s Terms and Conditions page.

Always be prepared to pay for Blockchain fees even if mBit Casino doesn’t charge for deposits and withdrawals. Make sure you have enough coins in your account before making a deposit.

Best mBit Bonuses You Can Claim Right Now

We promised that we’d dive deep into bonuses that you can get at mBit Casino, so let’s get to that right now:

New players at mBit can get a welcome bonus of up to 5 BTC on their first three deposits and 300 free spins. Here’s how it works:

1st deposit: 110% bonus up to 1 BTC and 300 free spins

2nd deposit bonus: 100% match up to 2.5 BTC

3rd deposit: 75% reload bonus up to 1.5 BTC

You need to opt-in to this bonus when you make your first deposit so that the other bonuses will be automatically applied to your next two deposits.

The 300 spins will be given to you in six daily installments. So, you’ll get 50 free spins daily once you get your first deposit bonus and until you get 300 free spins.

Start your week right at mBit casino with this frenzy bonus that you can claim when you make reload your funds on Mondays. You can get as much as 25% of your deposit amount which you can use on all slot games. Wagering requirement is 40x for reload bonuses.

Enjoy more bonuses in the middle of the week with mBit casinos midweek madness. You can claim a 10%, 20%, or 30% reload bonus depending on your minimum deposit amount. You can use these bonus funds on any slot games that do not have a jackpot feature. This comes with a 40x wagering requirement.

mBit Casino referral bonus is a solid 30% deposit bonus and 200 free spins. You’ll both get the same bonus when you invite a friend and they sign up with the minimum qualifying deposit amount.

Other Crypto Casinos Similar to mBit Casino You Should Also Try

If you feel like mBit Casino is still not right up your alley, that’s completely fine! There are still many online casinos out there, and we found more great Bitcoin casinos that we think you may like:

Ignition is known for its competitive poker rooms and tables. It’s one of the best BTC poker sites to join if your main game is poker and you’d like to get exclusive bonuses for poker. Unlike mBit, it accepts crypto or fiat currency.

This also has many of what mBit casino offers in terms of game variety. You can play slots, roulette, and blackjack here too. Ignition also has exciting live dealer games.

You won’t feel like you’re missing out on mBit’s Loyalty Program and VIP bonuses when you choose this site instead because this casino also lets you earn Ignition Miles the more games you play on this site.

These Miles are exchangeable for exclusive rewards or cash bonuses.

Join Ignition today and enjoy up to $3,000 worth of poker and casino welcome bonuses!

BC.Game is a top online casino site worth checking out. It’s a fun site where you can play unique online casino real money games. Not only that, but this casino has what mBit is missing: sports betting. In fact, it’s easily one of the best offline sportsbooks casinos around.

BC.Game has lotteries, too, and there are also exclusive games you can play here or the BC Originals like dice games, Towe Legend, Ring of Fortune, Sword, Cave, Beauties, Crash, and so much more.

Another good thing about BC.Game is that it has an app for Android and iOS devices. Just be sure to access the site with your mobile so you can see the option to download the app. You can also use this app to play live dealer casino games by BC.Game.

There are also fun bonuses that you can get from this casino. New players can get a welcome bonus applicable on their first four deposits—no need to use a code. Sign up on this site and redeem up to a 180% bonus on your first deposit.

The deposit percentage will depend on your deposit amount. You can get up to a 200% match bonus on your second deposit. On your third deposit, you get up to 220%; on your fourth, you can get up to 240%.

Sign up for a BC.Game account and start betting on your favorite sports and sports teams!

Las Atlantis is a casino site that accepts cryptocurrencies and USD. It’s the better choice if you’re looking for bonuses that you can use on specific casino games, especially free spins. It’s a fairly new casino site with over 200 games.

It may not be as much as what mBit casino offers, but if you don’t want to be overwhelmed by too many game choices, Las Atlantis is a good fit. This is also where you can find free online casino games and free slots, as it allows you to experience free play.

This is one of the best tether casinos that accept Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin. But aside from crypto, you can also use your Visa and MasterCard credit cards, Flexepin, and Neosurf. This casino also allows bank wire transfers for payouts.

If you sign up on this site, you can use the code LASATLANTIS to get a 280% slot games bonus of up to $1000. You can use this code five times or on your next five deposits for a total bonus value of $6,000.

The wagering requirements are 35x bonus plus deposit amount, and the max payout is 30x your deposit amount.

Enjoy a generous crypto welcome bonus when you register for a Las Atlantis account now!

mBit Casino Review Online from Other Players

While it’s good to read reviews like ours, nothing will beat mBit casino reviews from real customers. Here are some:

Ready To Give mBit Casino a Chance?

That’s all the things you should know about mBit Casino. We hope this helped you decide whether this Bitcoin casino site suits your gaming style and needs.

Before you start playing at mBit Casino, take advantage of any bonuses available on the site to improve your chances of winning big.

It’s worth getting a bonus when you join this casino because of the insane number of games you can play here. The 300 free spins on top of the deposit bonus you can get will surely be put to good use.

Good luck on your gaming journey, and gamble responsibly.

