Maverick Trading Review 2023: Assessing If It’s the Right Match for You

Growing your forex trading account is no trivial task. You might feel the challenge most keenly in the form of inadequate trading capital. This is where proprietary trading firms can offer you a lifeline.

These companies grant individual traders access to substantial funds for trading. The crucial question in a crowded marketplace with over 30 companies is: Which one aligns with your specific needs?

In this Maverick Trading review, we’ll look at its pros and cons and how it offers a generous 70-80% profit-sharing model. This raises a critical question: Is Maverick Trading tailored for you? We’ll dissect the firm’s workings, offerings, and features to aid your decision-making.

What is Maverick Trading?

This firm focuses on two main streams of financial markets: Stocks and Options Trading, with a strong leaning toward options, and Forex Trading via a specialized division known as Maverick Currencies.

What sets Maverick Trading apart from many other best prop trading firms is its commitment to educational development. The firm offers highly individualized mentoring programs that equip traders with exclusive trading strategies, advanced software, and stringent rule-based trading methods for consistent profitability.

One of the most appealing aspects of Maverick Trading is its flexible geographic requirements. The firm opens its doors to remote traders from diverse global locations, nullifying the need for physical presence at a central office.

How Does Maverick Trading Work?

Understanding Maverick Trading’s operation requires a step-by-step overview:

Recruitment Phase: Maverick Trading initiates its recruitment process through simple online job boards and social media platforms. Interested candidates apply, followed by an assessment phase scrutinizing their trading history and expertise. Only a selective 3-4% cut and these may undergo a paid training program if they aren’t already proficient in trading.

Training and Certification: Every recruit must complete a Maverick Qualification process. This phase doesn’t necessitate swift completion; it stresses thorough understanding and competence. The training period spans at least two months, involving simulated trading, homework assignments, periodic assessments, and comprehensive reviews.

Capital Sharing: Post-qualification, traders participate in a capital-sharing program. Some traders may be required to place a risk deposit to leverage higher trading capital. A few of the Post-qualification, traders participate in a capital-sharing program. Some traders may be required to place a risk deposit to leverage higher trading capital. A few of the best forex prop trading firms , like Maverick Trading, assign risk managers to supervise trading activities. For a monthly fee of $200, traders benefit from features such as continuous mentorship, risk assessments, webinars, and other educational tools.

Features of Maverick Trading?

Among the myriad proprietary trading firms, Maverick offers some unique features:

Professional Trading Program: This program is designed for expert traders, offering access to Maverick Trading’s proprietary systems and sharing a portion of the profits generated.

Forex Program: Specifically designed for forex traders, this program allows traders to trade forex markets using Maverick’s capital and retain a share of the profits.

Options Program: This one caters to options enthusiasts, allowing them to trade options markets with Maverick Trading’s capital and retain some of the generated profits.

Maverick FX Fund: This hedge fund managed by Maverick Trading is open to individual and institutional investors. It offers benefits like portfolio diversification and professional fund management.

The backbone of Maverick Trading’s successful model is its proprietary trading system, rich with smart algorithms, making it one of the best crypto prop trading firms.

Maverick Trading Pricing

The first thing you’ll encounter is a lifetime membership fee that costs $4,000. Think of this as your ticket to enter the platform. After that, you’ll need to pay a desk fee of $199 every month.

Before diving into real, live trading, there’s another step. You have to put down a $2,000 risk capital deposit. When you start trading, you won’t handle a huge account. You’ll begin with a $4,000 trading account. Why so? It’s all about being careful with your money and the company’s. They call it ‘prudent risk management.’

Now, if you do well in trading, good news will follow. You can go from a $4,000 account to trading with $10,000. But this upgrade isn’t handed out like candy; you’ve got to earn it.

For those with big ambitions, Maverick Trading offers what’s known as a top-tier account. It holds $300,000. Imagine being responsible for trading up to $15 million in FX. If that seems overwhelming, don’t worry. You’ll have access to more than 100 hours of in-depth FX tutorials.

Pros

Comprehensive educational tools for all skill levels

Flexible trading simulator and journal features

Dedicated risk management support

Staff are highly approachable

Over 20 years of industry experience

Remote trading supported

Cons

High program fees

Stringent risk deposit prerequisites

Long and demanding onboarding process

Low acceptance rate

Wrapping It Up

So, where does Maverick Trading stand among other trading firms? It has set a certain standard and is often compared with the best forex prop trading firms.

If you want to take your trading skills to the next level and need more funds, Maverick Trading could be a place to consider.

However, getting into Maverick isn’t a walk in the park. You’ll have to invest a lot of time into their training modules. It’s not for everyone, and that’s okay.

So, if this sounds like something you might be interested in, click here to get started with Maverick Trading today.

