Mastering AC Efficiency: Tips and Tricks for Energy-Saving Cooling

If you want to reduce your energy consumption and maximize your system’s cooling performance, you should master your AC’s efficiency. According to activeplumbingandair.com, various tips and tricks can help you save energy while keeping your space comfortably cool. Here is what you should consider!

Set Your Thermostat Temperature Wisely

Many people adjust their thermostats wrong during the hot summer months. The trick is finding the highest temperature setting that is comfortable since each degree lower will increase energy usage.

You can take it one step at a time and adjust the temperature gradually while implementing some of the other tips and tricks mentioned below. You should reach 78 degrees Fahrenheit or higher to notice a drastic difference in your energy consumption.

Also, consider investing in programable thermostats. They are affordable and will help increase your AC’s efficiency. The great advantage of these types of thermostats is that they will adjust the temperature based on your schedule and lower energy costs since your system will be more efficient.

For example, the thermostat will increase the temperature when you are not at home and decrease it before you arrive. This will help in reducing energy waste, and at the same time, it will ensure your comfort before you get home. You can also access your AC remotely and set whatever temperature best suits your needs before arriving home. There’s nothing like a cooled room waiting for you in the hot summer months.

Use Natural Ventilation and Close Curtains and Blinds

Not all summer nights are hot, and you should be alert for cooler nights or when there is milder weather. On such nights, you can turn off your AC and open your windows to allow natural air into your home.

This will give your AC a much-needed break, and it will also help you save energy. Sometimes, you can use ceiling or portable fans to enhance air circulation and create a comfortable breeze.

When the sun’s rays shine on your house, you should consider closing your curtains and blinds. You can also use shades to block sunlight and prevent heat buildup. This will prevent your home from warming up quickly and help your AC manage temperatures more easily.

Regular Maintenance

Among the best ways to increase your AC’s efficiency is to schedule routine maintenance and cleaning. No matter what type of AC you have, it won’t work optimally without regular maintenance and cleaning. The unit must work harder if it is poorly maintained, resulting in higher energy bills.

Usually, you have to clean or replace air filters every one to three months. This will ensure proper airflow. However, some filters might need to be changed more frequently. For example, if you have pets, live in a polluted area, or have many occupants in the home, air filters might need more frequent replacement.

Speak with a professional to learn more. When it comes to cleaning, the most important aspect is to ensure debris is cleared around your outdoor unit and keep the indoor vents unobstructed.

You should schedule professional AC maintenance yearly to check refrigerant leaks, clean coils, and ensure maximum efficiency. Usually, it’s best to have your unit serviced before the summer heat arrives. This practice won’t just ensure that everything is good to go with your AC, but will also prolong its lifespan as inspections will sort out any issues before they cause trouble. Remember, repairs or replacements are more expensive than prevention.

Optimize Insulation

One of the best tips for saving energy is insulation. The best part about having good insulation is that it won’t just help you keep your house warm during winter, but also cool during hot summer months.

If you properly insulate your walls, attic, and ductwork, the cool air in your home won’t escape easily. This way, your AC won’t have to work hard to keep your house cool, and you will also have the advantage of keeping your home warm in the winter. In both instances, you will save a lot on energy consumption. When you minimize heat transfer through proper attic, wall, ceiling, and ductwork insulation, you will notice a significant change in your energy bills.

Also, remember that ductwork may not always remain sealed and will result in energy loss. Regularly seal and insulate your ductwork with appropriate materials and inspect it for leaks.

Minimize Heat Sources

Every property has various appliances, electronics, and lighting that generate a lot of heat. Even if you do not notice it, your AC will struggle to keep your home cool. One efficient way to minimize the energy consumption of your AC and other appliances in your home is to turn them off.

Consider all the unnecessary lights that are on in your home. Do you really need them on all the time? If so, consider replacing them with LED bulbs. LED bulbs aren’t only cooler than incandescent light bulbs, but they are also more energy efficient.

Try to use heat-generating appliances such as ovens, dryers, or dishwashers during the cooler parts of the day. By following these practices, you will ensure that you put less stress on your AC system during the hot summer months and reduce energy consumption.

Cool Specific Areas of Your Home

Multiple thermostats or ductless mini-split systems can reduce unnecessary cooling in unoccupied areas. ACs often consume a lot of energy in cooling the entire home, but when you implement a zoned cooling system, only specific areas of your home will be cooled, which will reduce energy costs.

Upgrade Your Unit

Sometimes, you cannot achieve lower energy consumption no matter what tips and tricks you use. In these instances, an old AC unit is usually to blame. Consider replacing your old AC unit with an energy-efficient model. Usually, ACs with high Seasonal Energy Ratio (SEER) ratings or ENERGY Star certifications will do the job.