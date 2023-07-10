Everyone knows that Maryland has some of the most passionate sports fans! Whether you are a fan of the Baltimore Ravens and Orioles, or Maryland Terrapins, the best Maryland sports betting sites are there to make things even more exciting for you.

After taking a closer look at the best Maryland sports betting sites online, we managed to find all the best options available right now, with BetUS being our #1 pick today. But there are so many more that we would like to share with you below!

Let’s dive right in.

Best Maryland Sports Betting Sites

BetUS : Best overall

BetOnline : Best live betting experience

Bovada : Most generous welcome bonus

MyStake : Exciting cashback offer

MyBookie : Most competitive odds

EveryGame : Best for parlay bets

SportsBetting.ag : Best for eSports betting

1. BetUS – Best Maryland Sports Betting Site Overall

Pros:

Best sports betting odds

Massive bonus up to $3,125

$2,500 dedicated sports bonus

Fair 10x sports wagering

All popular markets

Many betting options

Cons:

Cluttered websites

If you want to use the best Maryland sports betting app, BetUS is a clear frontrunner. Sports betting here comes easily – with up to $2,500 in free bets as a new user! There is also a total bonus of up to $3,125, leaving you some bonus cash for other games.

Stop wasting money on the Maryland lottery – and start wagering on more calculated betting markets – like the ones available at BetUS. It gives you access to all popular sports, the highest number of betting options, and consistently-great betting odds.

Sportsbook Quality: 5/5

All popular sports betting markets can be found here – including basketball, football, baseball, hockey, and of course, your favorite Maryland sports teams. For almost all matchups, there is also a full prop builder where users can forge the perfect betting slip.

The bottom line, though, is the competitive odds available here.

We consistently find better deals here than in other Maryland online sportsbooks. There are also various futures markets for each sport and the financial and entertainment industries. At the time of writing, users could bet on the price of Tesla stock when markets closed for the day.

Casino Game Library: 4.9/5

Once all your bets are placed, you might have some extra funds left in your balance. If so, and another bet doesn’t seem to be the best option, you can still play casino games like slots, jackpots, blackjack, roulette, video poker, and live games.

We recommend heading over to the video poker section first. Some of our favorite variants are Aces and Eights, Deuces Wild, and Double Double Bonus Poker. We also enjoyed the library of over 25 blackjack variants like Double Exposure, Multi-Hand, and Double Deck.

Banking: 4.8/5

There are various deposit methods supported here. Typically, using cards or cryptocurrency is the best way to get transactions done quickly.

Remember that the only cryptocurrencies supported here are Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and Litecoin. You can get deposit assistance over the phone if you run into issues.

Bonuses: 4.9/5

The massive 125% deposit bonus with up to $3,125 in prizes is the best sports betting bonus available. A whopping $2,500 of this bonus is reserved for the sportsbook and comes with fair 10x wagering requirements.

The other $625 generated from the bonus can be used on casino games like slots. The wagering requirement for this offer is 30x. In any case, be sure to get all of your wagering requirements met within 14 days, or you will lose any winnings from the bonus cash.

Click here to learn more about the latest promotions at BetUS.

2. BetOnline – Best Maryland Sports Betting Site for Live Betting

Pros:

Welcome bonus up to $1,000

All popular sports markets

Great odds on most bets

Amazing live betting section

Instant live chat support

Cons:

High fiat transaction fees

If you want to get the best possible experience for live sports betting – look no further than BetOnline. Here, we find a special live betting interface where users can bet on sports online – right during the middle of the action.

Of course, the bet odds change as the matchup evolves, making the outcome a little easier to predict. However, this is a great way to continue placing bets during a matchup and add extra fun to your betting experience.

Sportsbook Quality: 4.9/5

From college sports to professional matchups – most online sportsbooks don’t offer as many sports wagering options as we find here. With over 30 markets, including rare sports like surfing, rugby, and handball, you find it all here!

As mentioned, the live betting experience here stands out the most. There is a dedicated page where you can observe the latest stats, place new bets, and even sometimes watch the game live from the same page.

Casino Game Library: 4.8/5

We think the slots and progressive jackpot experience here are very impressive when matched up to the other top MD sports betting websites. Our favorite games include Buffalo Bounty, Golden Dragon Inferno, and Dazzling Mardi Gras.

We also found a massive $100,000 jackpot ready to be won on Dragon Kings. There is also a full poker interface, live casino, and various video poker variants – like Bonus Poker, All American Poker, and Jacks or Better.

Banking: 4.8/5

There are about 19 deposit methods supported at BetOnline – including both cards and crypto. You can also deposit using methods like MoneyGram, money orders, wire transfers, and much more.

However, remember that there are high fees when using a card and that withdrawals can drag on for a few days.

Bonuses: 4.8/5

There are various welcome bonus packages to check out at BetOnline. Those who want to use cards to deposit should use the bonus code “BOL1000” to activate a 50% deposit bonus of up to $1,000 in value. This offer comes with 10x wagering.

If you have some cryptocurrency, you can instead use the code “CRYPTO100” to get a bigger 100% bonus of up to $1,000. This offer has higher 14x wagering requirements. When reloading your balance, you can get bonuses of up to 35% on each deposit! This offer has higher 14x wagering requirements.

Check out the website of BetOnline and activate your welcome bonus now.

3. Bovada – Most Generous Welcome Bonus of All Betting Sites in Maryland

Pros:

Nice sports bonus up to $750

Fair 5x wagering requirement

Fast one-hour withdrawals

Good futures markets

Cons:

Dual & late lines

If you want the best sports betting bonus for Maryland sports bettors, visit Bovada. With a nice bonus of up to $750 with low 5x wagering requirements, many Maryland bettors will see this as the best bonus compared to any other online sportsbook.

Sportsbook Quality: 4.7/5

Of course, the sportsbook speaks for itself at this online sportsbook. With over 25 different sports, including some of the best futures markets for popular sports like basketball and baseball, all Maryland bettors can access a great variety of markets here under one roof.

We also like how there are some rare options here, like virtual sports betting, table tennis, snooker, and more. You can even bet on pop culture futures here. At the time of writing, users could bet on who would win particular awards during the 2023 Academy Awards.

Casino Game Library: 4.75/5

Outside the sportsbook, there are plenty of other gambling options like poker lobbies, race betting, live dealer games, slots, jackpots, table games, and specialty games. The poker interface stands out as top-tier and lets you connect with human players worldwide and compete in tournaments.

However, if you want to play live games with real cards and dealers, we recommend you check out the live dealers. From there, you can play games like blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and Super 6 without wondering whether or not the game software is controlling results.

Banking: 4.8/5

Most deposit methods are supported here. Popular options include Visa, American Express, MasterCard, Bitcoin, Litecoin, and MatchPay. Best of all, you can get withdrawals processed here within one hour!

Bonuses: 5/5

There simply isn’t a welcome bonus at an online sportsbook right now that can compete with the great deal you can get here at Bovada. When using Bitcoin to deposit, you can get a 75% bonus and up to $750 in bonus bets.

Best of all, this offer has only 5x wagering requirements, which is lower than any sports wagering offer mentioned on this page. Just keep in mind that you must deposit using Bitcoin to get the total bonus – card deposits can only receive up to $250 in bonuses.

Find out more about all the latest bonuses and promotions available at Bovada.

4. MyStake – Best Cashback Offers of All Maryland Sports Betting Sites

Pros:

Sportsbook bonus up to about $500

Cashback offer up to 30%

Boost odds up to 10x

All major sports markets

Cons:

Limited betting options

If you are looking for the most exciting cashback promotions available today, make sure to take a look at MyStake. Apart from the amazing cashback offers, it has a great variety of sports betting markets and much more!

Sportsbook Quality: 4.7/5

The sportsbook interface here is beautiful compared to most other sports wagering platforms for Maryland residents. Users can bet on all major sports and even lesser-known ones, like cross-country skiing, floorball, and darts.

One feature that we like is that users can customize their over/under and spread bets to let them pick the spread and over/under. Of course, this also adjusts the odds for the bet. However, we hope they add more props and betting options for each matchup.

Casino Game Library: 4.8/5

This is one of the complete casino game libraries compared to all the other top mobile sports betting sites reviewed on this page. In addition to sports betting, users can bet on simulated virtual sports, play live casino games like blackjack and roulette, play slots, and more.

One special feature is that they offer mini-games – a unique twist to gambling that we cannot see at any other online casino. Games like Armada, Icefield, and Aquarings add a fun party-game element to your gambling experience.

Banking: 4.8/5

In all likelihood, Maryland residents will be able to deposit using their preferred payment method at MyStake. For starters, you can deposit using cards like Visa, MasterCard, and Diner’s Club. In addition, other popular methods include cryptocurrency, Neteller, Skrill, Paysafecard, and more.

Bonuses: 4.75/5

There are various promotions to check out if you want to sign up at MyStake. The welcome bonus for sports betting is a 100% bonus of up to $500. This offer has a reasonable 10x wagering requirement.

Those who place qualifying bets can also get up to 30% cashback on losing bets. Particular bets can also have their odds boosted by up to 10x – thanks to the Boosted Odds promotion. There are also special bonuses for the casino, mini-games, crypto, and more.

Click here to visit the website of MyStake for your welcome bonus now.

5. MyBookie – Most Competitive Odds of All Maryland Online Sportsbooks

Pros:

Large welcome bonus of up to $1,000

Daily special lines & odds

Most popular sports betting markets

Cons:

Interface quality is poor

Our #5 sportsbook for Maryland bettors is MyBookie. This platform does a great job of offering unique parlays, special deals on bets, and more almost every day. Head to MyBookie and check out today’s Featured Odds for the best deal on individual bets.

Sportsbook Quality: 4.65/5

This sportsbook has the most popular options for mobile sports betting, including sports like basketball, football, basketball, and more. As mentioned, one feature that we like is the daily featured odds.

From there, you can get boosted odds on individual bets and parlays. At writing, users could get special odds for specific PGA golf bets. However, our big concern with MyBookie is that the betting interface is cluttered and often hard to use.

Casino Game Library: 4.7/5

Once you finish your sports bets, there are also some other casino games to check out here. However, the library is limited to basic options like slots, progressives, and video poker. If you like video poker, we recommend checking out Deuces Wild Gamble first for a unique experience.

If you want to play with a real dealer, you can also play classic titles like roulette, blackjack, and baccarat here. However, we hope MyBookie continues to improve and add to its casino game library to boost its status when it comes to Maryland sports betting history.

Banking: 4.7/5

There are various deposit options to check out here, including cards and crypto. Users will typically deposit using Visa, MasterCard, or Bitcoin.

MoneyGram is another popular e-payment method that is supported here. Keep in mind that withdrawals can take up to 72 hours to process.

Bonuses: 4.6/5

If you are a new user of MyBookie, you can get up to $1,000 in bonuses on your first deposit.

Another special feature of MyBookie is its top-tier VIP program. As a member of this program, you can get extra promotions, your own account manager, cashback offers, and more.

Check out all the latest MyBookie bonuses & promos by clicking here.

Ranking Methodology for the Best Maryland Online Sports Betting Sites

Betting Markets, Odds, & Overall Experience

The first thing that anybody should consider before signing up at any online sports betting site is the quality of the betting experience itself. Look for plenty of markets, great odds, betting options, etc. Each online sports betting site on this page has plenty of markets and some of the best odds around.

All Other Casino Games

Once you place all your bets on your favorite Maryland online sports betting site, you might still have some extra money in your balance. If so, you might want to head to the slot machine, live casino, etc. We only retail sports betting apps for Maryland residents with an excellent selection of casino games.

Banking Options & Speed

Next up, another great factor to consider is the banking process and speed. Ensure that the retail sports betting site of your choosing offers support for your chosen banking method. Most importantly, ensure fast transaction speeds so you aren’t left waiting for withdrawals.

Welcome Bonus & Other Promotions

Another important factor to consider before you get started with Maryland sports betting is whether or not each site offers you an incentive to sign up. This is why we only featured MD sports betting sites on this page with a nice welcome bonus and cash incentives for new users.

What Makes BetUS the Best Maryland Sports Betting Site?

BetUS is ranked here as the best Maryland sports betting site – and often as one of the best online sports betting sites worldwide. Here are a few more reasons to consider if you aren’t quite sure why we recommend coming here first.

All Popular Markets: Whether you want to bet on college sports, professional sports, or even some of your favorite Maryland teams, you will likely find it all here at BetUS.

The Best Odds: If you want to get the best odds in the Maryland online sports betting world – just visit BetUS . You can’t find another Maryland sports betting site with the great odds we see here.

Excellent Live Betting: Finally, another feature that we love about BetUS is that users can continue to place bets on many matchups after they begin. Most popular matchups have live betting available – just note that the odds will change to reflect the game’s progress.

Why Should I Bet Using the Best Maryland Online Sportsbooks?

If you have been a member of your local retail sports betting location for years now, you might not see sense in betting online. Here are some reasons that betting is best done when done online:

Bonus Bets: You have likely never received a free bet after you walked into a local Maryland sports betting location. However, when you go to any of the top online sports betting options mentioned on this page – this is precisely what you can receive.

More Markets & Options: When you place bets online, you instantly unlock more markets and betting options. Therefore, online is the place to go if you want to explore betting options outside the normal moneyline, spread, and over/under.

Better Odds: Your local retail sports betting site will often take advantage of their status by giving you odds that aren’t quite what we see from one of the top Maryland sports betting sites. If you want the best odds – bet online!

Guide to Using the Best Online Maryland Sports Betting Sites

What Sportsbooks Are Available in Maryland?

If you want to gamble at an online sports betting site from Maryland – you have plenty of great options to check out. If you’re going to get the best possible experience, we recommend that you check out BetUS first.

Can I Bet on Sports Online in Maryland?

Yes! If you don’t want to hop in your car and drive to do sports betting in Maryland, then you should focus your search on an online sports betting site like BetUS.

How Do I Choose the Best Online Casino in Canada for Me?

The first thing you need to do is consider the quality of the betting experience itself. Look for good odds, plenty of betting options, plenty of markets, and live betting. Then, ensure the site has some other great casino games.

Then another important factor to consider is whether or not they have the banking options and transaction speed you deserve. Finally, ensure some welcome bonus bets are ready for new users.

Comparison of the Top 5 Maryland Sports Betting Sites

BetUS : If you want the best experience in the Maryland sports betting market, come to BetUS. Use the code “JOIN125” to get a nice 125% signup bonus with up to $3,125 in bonuses.

BetOnline : This should be the first place you come to if you are after the best live betting experience possible. Use the code “BOL1000” if you are new to BetOnline to access a nice 50% deposit bonus and up to $1,000 in bonus bets.

Bovada : If you want to receive the best welcome bonus, we find that the offer here outcompetes all other Maryland online betting sites. As a new user, you can get a 75% bonus up to $750 with fair 5x wagering requirements.

MyStake : Looking for some exciting cashback promos? Then MyStake might be one of your top Maryland betting sites. Get started on the sportsbook with up to about $500 in bonus bets.

MyBookie: If you want access to daily featured odds and last-minute bets with great odds, MyBookie is another good Maryland sports betting website. Use the code “MYB50” to get a solid 50% bonus on your first deposit – and up to $1,000 in bonuses.

How to Sign Up at a Maryland Sports Betting Site

If you are new to using online sports betting operators, we can help you get started with online betting and a bonus. Here is how to sign up and activate a bonus at BetUS.

1. Create Maryland Sports Betting Account

Click here and go to BetUS

Click “Join”

Fill out the signup form

2. Go to the Cashier

Login for the first time

Click “deposit” to go to the cashier

Select your deposit method

3. Activate Your Bonus & Play

Enter “JOIN125” into the “promo code” slot

Finish your deposit

Receive your bonus funds

Start playing

Tips For Placing Bets on a Maryland Sports Betting Site

Finally, here are some tips you should keep in mind if you want to set yourself for the best chance of success for sports betting in Maryland.

Compare odds for your favorite sports across platforms;

Never bet on a team or game that you don’t follow;

Learn how to read odds before betting;

Start with basic bets like moneyline and spread;

Take advantage of welcome bonuses to get extra bets;

Understand how wagering requirements work;

Learn how to use parlays to stack odds.

So, What Are the Best Maryland Sports Betting Sites?

If you want to use the best possible platform for sports betting, BetUS has the best Maryland sports betting app to check out first. Those who would instead secure the best mobile sports betting bonus should go to Bovada first.

Finally, BetOnline should be the top option for sports bettors who like placing bets during the matchup.

No matter which online sports betting you are planning to use, please always wager responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: 18+ only. The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Online gambling comes with many risks. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose. Remember, gambling is only intended for entertainment purposes and is not a solution to any financial difficulties.

Gambling laws and policies vary from one region to another. Some sites mentioned in this review may not be accessible in your area. Always do your due diligence and check your local gambling policies. It is always better to be safe than sorry.

If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, seek help immediately by contacting the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

