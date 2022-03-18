Marvell Stock Shakes Up the 5G Revolution

After skyrocketing by 361% over a five year period, it’s safe to assume that Marvell Technology is one of the standout 5G stocks at present. While a specialist in producing semiconductors and data infrastructure innovations, how exactly is this company affecting the 5G industry and its roadmap into the future?

On the front line of innovation

As a semiconductor specialist, Marvell’s technology has fueled developments across a wide range of fields, ranging from automotive to cellular network carriers and even data and cloud solutions. Now, the company has set its sights on becoming a leader in the 5G space.

At the start of 2021, the company introduced its range of Octeon Fusion chips, designed to improve network capabilities by reducing latency, increasing data rates, and optimizing device power usage. These chips were designed to work within Open RAN, or open radio access networks, whereby radio waves are used to send information from one device to another.

While the base stations located atop telecommunications towers and buildings are typically used to operate cellular networks, they prove to be inflexible when compared to Open RAN infrastructure. Unlike base stations, Open RAN consists of several interchangeable components, each of which can be replaced individually. As a result, Marvell’s Octeon Fusion chips will provide network providers with the flexibility they need to scale their solutions as necessary.

Near the conclusion of 2021, Marvell unveiled its 50G PAM4 DSP and TIA Chipsets — an industry first. Among these chipsets is the Marvell AtlasOne; a chipset designed to improve the scalability of RAN and Open RAN infrastructures while drastically reducing power consumption on mobile devices. This revelation solidified Marvell’s status as an industry leader.

Teaming up

Marvell has also acknowledged the role that collaborations may have on their progress in the 5G race. The company revealed that it has the Evenstar program, whereby it will join other companies in creating general-purpose RAN reference designs to assist network providers in their development of Open RAN 5G ecosystems.

The semiconductor producer didn’t end its collaborations there. Marvell also partnered with Samsung to develop a new System-on-a-Chip (SoC) — a circuit that integrates all the components of a computer system. This SoC will increase the 5G capacity and coverage of cellular radios, thus improving network performance overall.

Another strategic move that Marvell has explored is the acquisition of other companies. In an effort to expand its 5G network infrastructure and data centers, the company purchased Inphi for $10 billion.

Inphi is a market leader in the production of high-speed semiconductor components and electro-optics solutions, meaning that this purchase provides Marvell with the capabilities to become a leader in the end-to-end production of data infrastructure that will upscale 5G connectivity. By tapping into Inphi’s optical subsystems, Marvell will have the tools it needs to develop future innovations as well, including 6G technology.

The chain reaction

Marvell’s groundbreaking chips possess the power to benefit a wide range of other 5G stocks, particularly when it comes to cost reduction and connectivity.

The Open RAN systems that Marvell’s Octeon Fusion chips operate on provide network carriers with the flexibility to upgrade individual parts as and when needed, rather than replacing entire base stations at an inflated price. This results in cost savings for carriers while enabling them to select the highest-performing combination of components in order to optimize network capabilities.

Marvell’s partnership with Samsung is beneficial to smartphone manufacturers as well as those who produce other 5G-enabled electronic devices. The system-on-a-chip developed by Marvell and Samsung will improve the 5G coverage and capacity of these devices while also reducing power consumption by up to 70 percent.

Marvell Technology’s 5G business also has a strong potential to drive growth in the metaverse. A collection of interoperable virtual worlds, the metaverse has a variety of potential business applications, ranging from virtual offices and meetings to training simulations. In order to function effectively, however, the metaverse will need to be supported by a network with the capability to handle high-speed data transfers between 5G-ready devices which include virtual reality and augmented reality technology.

Thanks to Marvell’s ultra-high-performance chips and data centers, network carriers should have the speed and latency they need to seamlessly operate 5G networks with the power to accommodate the high-speed data transfers that will occur within the metaverse.

The path forward

With the competition over bringing 5G technology to market heating up, it can prove challenging for investors to determine which 5G stocks to invest their money in. While the future remains uncertain, Marvell Technology has proven to be a solid reference point thanks to its consistent financial performance over the past five years and the massive impact that the company has had on the advancement of the 5G industry as a whole.

