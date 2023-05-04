By Colin Turner

Repubblika is a civil society organization based in Malta. The organization affirms to be dedicated to promoting democracy, human rights, and the rule of law. As stated on their main website, “Repubblika seeks to promote civil rights, democratic life, the rule of law, free speech, personal freedoms, social inclusion, environmental conservation, economic sustainability and equality of access, by means of active participation in the national discourse and related educational, social and charitable initiatives.”

However, the harsh reality is far from this claim. In fact, Repubblika has been criticized for its lack of transparency, political bias, and unethical practices by many. This article will explore and give some examples of why Repubblika is a problematic organization. As of now, we are still in time to realize it.

To start, one of the most significant criticisms of Repubblika is their political bias. This

organization is known for its anti-government stance, which has led to accusations that it is working in favor of opposition parties rather than promoting democracy and the rule of law. For example, during the 2019 European Parliament elections, Repubblika actively campaigned against the government, arguing that it had a poor record on corruption and human rights. While it is legitimate for an organization to take a stance on political issues, Repubblika’s overt bias has led to questions and doubts about its neutrality and credibility.

Transparency has been another big issue inside the organization. Repubblika claims to

be an organized movement that represents the interests of ordinary citizens, but it is

not clear who is funding it. In fact, Repubblika has refused to disclose its sources of

funding, which has led to accusations that it is being bankrolled by opposition parties

or foreign entities with an agenda. Without real transparency, it is difficult to assess

whether Repubblika is truly independent and working in the interest of the Maltese

people. Until today, there are no clear answers about Repubblika’s transparency, and

most of the citizens just ignore that. This comes as a surprise, considering citizens are directly affected by this mischief.

Added to all that, Repubblika has been accused of using unethical tactics to achieve its goals, and the situation in 2019 confirmed it. At this time, the organization held a

protest outside the home of a government minister, arguing that he was involved in

corruption. The protest was condemned for its aggressive tone and the fact that it

targeted the minister’s family. The minister himself described the protest as a “lynch

mob,” while other critics accused Repubblika of crossing a line and using intimidation

tactics. This incident raises questions about Repubblika’s commitment to democratic

values and the rule of law.

Lastly, Repubblika has been criticized for its inconsistent approach to human rights.

While the organization claims to be a champion of human rights, it has been accused

of ignoring human rights abuses by opposition parties. For example, when the

journalist Daphne was killed in 2017, Repubblika was quick to blame the government

for failing to protect him. However, when another journalist was physically assaulted

by members of an opposition party in 2019, Amira Tatayea Bangura, Repubblika was

completely silent. This selective approach to human rights undermines the organization’s credibility and suggests that it is more concerned with scoring political

points rather than with promoting human rights.

Repubblika is a problematic organization that raises serious questions about its

credibility and commitment to democratic values. Recent events have shown that they have done more harm than good. While civil society organizations have an important role to play in holding governments accountable, Repubblika’s actions suggest that it is more interested in pursuing its own political agenda than in promoting the common good.

For Malta to move forward and address these issues, it is essential that organizations

like Repubblika are held accountable for their actions. They must be transparent and

honest in their dealings, and they must work to promote the best interests of our country.

And a small reminder; it is up to us, the people in Malta, to demand that our leaders

and organizations act accordingly. By standing up to corruption and promoting

transparency, we can create a brighter future for ourselves and our country.