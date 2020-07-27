Making Your Phone Secure on a Budget: 5 Ways to Do It

Do you want to make your phone more secure? The chances are that you’ve stumbled upon some expensive security solutions on Google App Store. When it comes to smartphone security, pricy security apps and gadgets are not your only option. If you want to do it on a budget, there is a cost-effective way.

There are plenty of budget-friendly security solutions for mobile devices out there. You can use them to add several security layers and keep your phone and data safe from cybercriminals’ prying eyes. Here are five ways to keep your android phone protected from all kinds of threats.

Keep Screen Lock Enabled

Keeping your phone unlocked is convenient. You can quickly access apps without providing biometric data or passcodes. But what happens if you lose your phone? What if it ends up in the hands of someone who likes to snoop around? All your accounts and sensitive data will be available without any protection. You might also use various bank apps that provide you with a feature to send payments without verification or access control.

Androids and iPhones have plenty of screen lock features. You can use passwords, PINs, fingerprint sensors, and patterns. Using these features is easy, and you won’t have to install any additional third-party apps. Just make sure to use a combination, and your phone will become more secure.

Use a VPN

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) provides several perks to phone users, one of which is better security. VPN delivers nearly unbreakable encryption, making your entire web traffic protected. With a VPN, you will even be able to use public and unsecured Wi-Fi and still be safe. Since public Wi-Fi spots continue to be a menace, you should usually avoid them. However, if you connect to them with an enabled VPN, there will be nothing to worry about.

When your traffic is encrypted, hackers usually do not have the resources to decipher it. In some cases, the process might be too time-consuming. Also, with a high-speed VPN, you won’t even notice that you are running a VPN in the background. As a bonus, you will be able to bypass geo-restrictions on some sites and watch the latest TV shows, movies, and sporting events.

Avoid Saving Passwords on Your Device

Most online services require users to log in before they can access them. That convenient option, “Remember Me” or “Login Automatically,” can turn into an expensive mistake if your phone ends up in the wrong hands. It especially applies to those of you who use payment and banking apps on their phones.

We are aware that typing in your passwords every time you have to log in is slightly annoying, but it is for your own good. For quicker access, you can use password managers. They are a necessity that you should not overlook. With all passwords available from one convenient location, you will only need to remember one passcode.

Remote Wipe and Backup

Once your phone is in someone else’s hands, there is very little you can do to protect it. You need to understand that you might lose your phone at any time. So, prepare for such a scenario as if it were to happen tomorrow. What can you do? You can use remote wipe apps. But before you do, make sure to back up your phone data.

There are numerous cloud-based services that facilitate phone backups. Make sure to turn on the regular backup option so you can access the recent update in the event of an emergency. Should something happen, you can always restore your phone to its previous state.

So, install a reliable remote wipe app on your device. It will enable you to erase your phone remotely. You can always use the remote wipe as your last resort to keep your sensitive and private data safe.

Install Anti-virus Tools on Your Android Device

Always keep in mind that Android devices are the most popular ones. That’s why they are a big target for cybercriminals. These malicious users will try to infect your phone with malware and viruses just to steal your data or encrypt it. Then, you will be demanded to pay to get the decrypted versions of your files. Anti-virus programs can help you tackle most of these threats. There are plenty of free anti-virus solutions for Android, and you can choose the one that suits your needs.

These tools will keep viruses away from your smartphone. Some of them even come with Wi-Fi security scanner, phone tracking, and phone wipe features to help you gain more control of your mobile phone security. Do these five things, and your phone will be significantly more secure for everyday use. With proper security practices paired with VPN and anti-virus software, you will keep hackers at bay and minimize the risk of getting your private data leaked or stolen.