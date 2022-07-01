Lucas Oil Stadium VIP Box & Suites

If you’ve never experienced the thrill of Lucas Oil Stadium suites, you’re missing out on a myriad of exciting perks and amenities. There are so many interesting benefits that come to those who hold tickets to these luxurious suites. It would be a truly unique experience to sit in the comfort of the lavish seating area away from the crowds of people. A Lucas Oil Stadium VIP box offers the best experience that the venue has to offer. No matter what you wish, be it a private seating space, excellent views, or top-notch furnishings, buying a VIP ticket will offer the desired result. Be sure to secure the best suites in advance and score a grand and glorious experience.

How To Buy Lucas Oil Stadium Suites & Boxes

Fans who buy tickets to Lucas Oil Stadium suites can relax and await a grand and memorable experience at their favorite event. With these highly coveted suite tickets, you'll be able to enjoy a fantastic time at the stadium, engulfed in the richness of all the 5-star amenities the venue has to offer. These VIP boxes offer a getaway from the madness that comes with crowded spaces and unwanted distractions. When you buy tickets to a Lucas Oil Stadium VIP box, you'll be able to enjoy your own space. Whether you wish to enjoy yourself with your friends and family or hold conferences with your clients, these private and luxurious spaces are the perfect solution.

Discover the best Lucas Oil Stadium VIP Club seats and enjoy a premium experience at the venue while attending your favorite event. The multi-purpose stadium opened in 2008 as a replacement for the RCA Dome. It lies at 500 South Capitol Avenue in downtown Indianapolis and is home to the NFL team, the Indianapolis Colts. The venue features 139 executive suites and has a seating capacity of 67000 fans that can be expanded to 70000 for special events. If you wish to secure a highly exciting and memorable experience at the events taking place in the venue, don’t hesitate to secure tickets to a Lucas Oil Stadium VIP box.

A lot of interesting amenities come with Lucas Oil Stadium VIP box seats. However, they can differ based on a variety of reasons. Some of the most popular amenities with luxury suites include private restrooms, a VIP event entrance, an in-seat attendant, and more. In-suite catering is available in some suites, but not all of them do. You can preorder from the suite menu but keep in mind that you’ll be billed separately for catering. Suite ticket holders also have access to the VIP parking lots that lie closest to the venue entrance.

Visitors looking for a smaller private space to hold up to eight people might want to check out the Mini Suite. This suite option comes with two parking passes with available catering to be purchased separately. They lie on the Sharp Business Systems Suite Level and the Loge Level and offer the same amenities, including a private kitchenette, as a regular-sized suite offers. Another exciting Lucas Oil Stadium VIP box option is the Loge Suite on the Everstream Suite Level, which offers fans 19 to 21 tickets. These suites lie right above the 400 level seating areas on the sidelines and a kitchenette, and the capacity can expand to 31 tickets for larger groups. The seating arrangement of the suites includes stadium seats, barstool seating, and lounge chairs.

For the most immersive experience in proximity to the actions happening, secure tickets to a Field Suite. With its location right behind the South end zone, it is the closest option to the court in the stadium. You’ll be able to secure amazing views with these Lucas Oil Stadium suites. This suite option comes with 21 tickets that include 5 VIP parking passes. The Lower Suite features 19 to 21 tickets with 5 parking passes. Like the Mini Suites, these suites also lie on the Sharp Business Systems Suite Level and surround three sides of the stadium. The suites can accommodate an additional 10 guests with a private VIP club access as well as a VIP entrance.

Lucas Oil Stadium has hosted various events that have been quite notable since its opening. It frequently hosts games like football, soccer, and basketball, among others. The venue hosts many annual events, including the Big Ten Football Championship Game, Monster Jam, the Drum Corps International World Championships, Monster Energy Supercross, NFL Draft Combine, and more. It has also hosted several significant events like the Super Bowl, NCAA Men’s Basketball Final Four, and several notable concerts by renowned artists like One Direction, U2, Taylor Swift, and more. You might be able to find Lucas Oil Stadium suites for upcoming concerts of various bands and artists, including Motley Crue and Def Leppard, among others.

Lucas Oil Stadium VIP Box & Suite Prices And Details

How Much Do Lucas Oil Stadium VIP Boxes & Suites Cost?

Lucas Oil Stadium VIP Boxes & Suites are priced based on various factors that include the location of the suite, the type of event, the game type, and more. The average price for a suite lies between $11999 to $29000. You can also cut down on costs by booking a single ticket to a suite that still has the capacity, and these options cost between $140 to $720.

How Many Guests Can Fit In A Lucas Oil Stadium VIP Box Or Suite?