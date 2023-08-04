Lowering Our Reliance on Grid Electrical Systems

Over the past few years, we’ve heard much about our (possibly over-) reliance on electrical grid systems. Events in Texas during the winter of 2022 showed us just how bad things can get when freak weather blows through regions not accustomed to it, but problems like this are appearing worldwide.

Our electrical grid systems are monumental achievements, but as climate change continues to present us with more and more irregular weather, we may have to rely on them much less in the future. Here’s how to get started.

Short Term Alternatives

When the lights go off in the house due to a power outage, it used to be a case of simply sitting around playing board games by candlelight, but things have changed. Great technological strides have brought us portable power stations that can start immediately to meet the most basic electricity needs.

The most powerful portable power stations now have an AC output of over 3000W of electricity, meaning you don’t even really need to pick and choose what stays on. These can also be combined with solar panels to make the whole system entirely sustainable.

Changes Within the Home

If we want to begin seriously reducing our dependence on our grid systems, significant changes need to be made within the home that can start to reduce the amount of electricity we consume.

Consider using solar water heaters, evaporative coolers and gas furnaces to lower your overall mains electricity usage. In the kitchen, think about switching to a gas oven over an electric model, and when it comes time to replace that fridge, spending a little more on something with a higher energy efficiency rating will save on electricity in the long run. Finally, switching to LED lighting can lower your lighting consumption by at least 75%.

Long Term Alternatives

Making small changes around the home and having a reliable backup energy source is all well and good, but what about the long term? If you want to go all the way and ultimately do away with grid electrical use, there’s never been a better time. Full solar power kits can transform a house overnight into a completely sustainable home, allowing you to consistently save money on your energy bills and help the planet at the same time.

While solar is the top choice for sustainable energy right now, it’s certainly not the only one. Wind turbines for domestic use are becoming increasingly common and can even be used in conjunction with solar panels to cover wind or sun gaps.

Conclusion

With systems around the world facing greater and greater problems, making the switch to sustainable power sources and reducing reliance on the grid just makes sense and provides a wide range of benefits to both your household and the environment. Aside from the environmental benefits, lowering or altogether ceasing your grid system usage also saves you money and provides peace of mind that if things were ever to go very wrong, you’d be in the best possible position to deal with it.