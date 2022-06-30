Los Angeles Angels games are always packed. While that is excellent information for the team as well as its fans, it can sometimes mean that those seeing the games in person can have a hard time finding parking spaces. However, that should be the least of your worries if you have a pre-purchased Los Angeles Angels parking ticket. So if you’re planning to see the upcoming Angels games, we recommend getting a parking pass beforehand to ensure a convenient parking process.

How To Buy Los Angeles Angels Parking

Buy them here > Los Angeles Angels Parking

Or

Buy them here > Los Angeles Angels Parking Pass

The Los Angeles Angels originated as one of the first two expansion franchises of the MLB in 1961. They assumed different names throughout the years, including the California Angels, Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim, and Anaheim Angels. The team competes in the league as an American League West Division member.

Since their formation, the Angels have won one World Series title (2002), nine AL West Division titles, and one Al Pennant. They play their home games at Angel Stadium, located at 2000 Gene Autry Way, Anaheim, California, which seats 45,517 fans. Therefore, fans wishing to watch the home games should secure a parking pass in the venue’s lots.

Finding a Los Angeles Angels parking spot shouldn’t be hard as there are about 12,500 spaces available in a large parking lot outside the venue. They open 2.5 hours before the first pitch and close an hour after the game’s end. Fans can access the lot through three entrances- State College Boulevard, Douglass Road, and Orangewood Avenue. Season ticket holders and those bringing oversized vehicles must enter through Douglass Road.

The parking rates for regular-season Angels games are quite affordable compared to other ballparks. Other parking options like preferred parking, oversized vehicle parking, and Los Angeles Angels club parking have different rates that can vary based on the game type. While you can purchase a Los Angeles Angels parking pass on-site using your card, cash, and Android/Apple pay, pre-booking is the best option to avoid the risks of not getting a good spot.

Electric vehicle owners can find EV charging slots at the Metro Link Station, which is accessible 24×7. If you’re looking for disabled parking, they are available outside the Home Plate Gate and Gates 1 to 6 on a first-come, first-served basis. All vehicles obtaining an ADA parking spot should own a disabled license plate, placard, or permit. There are 500 accessible parking spaces in the venue, and you can ask a parking attendant’s help to find the closest empty spot to park your vehicle.

Tailgating activities make going to a Los Angeles Angels game even more exciting for fans. If you want to hang around with your friends and enjoy tailgating outside the venue before catching an Angels game, you’d be thrilled to know that all general parking lots allow it. All fans should strictly abide by the tailgating rules set by the venue. Note that you cannot cater, sell food and beverages, use charcoal grills, and enter the stadium before the allotted time.

The tailgating lots close an hour after the end of the game, so overnight parking is not permitted. If you want to stay around for a longer time, on-street Los Angeles Angels parking should be your best option. Besides tailgating, fans can grab a drink or snack at the nearby pubs or bars, like the Golden Road Brewing, Karl Strauss Brewing Company, and Calivino Wine Pub.

There are many transportation alternatives for fans who don’t want to drive to the venue. Public transit is both convenient and cheap, making it an excellent option for many fans who want to avoid the parking fuss. The ARTIC station serves as a rail and bus station for Metrolink and Amtrak and is just five minutes walk away from the ballpark. You can access it via the Douglass Road gate. You can also use a rideshare to travel to and fro the venue. The pickup spot is in front of Gate 1 of the main car parking area.

Fans can expect big crowds when the Angels play with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Houston Astros, Boston Red Sox, San Francisco Giants, and New York Yankees. You should also quickly secure your Los Angeles Angels parking ticket when the team plays with its rival Texas Rangers or if they make it to the playoffs.

Whether you’re looking for general, VIP, club, open-air, or Los Angeles Angels garage parking, searching for a pass beforehand is the surest way to get one. You would also know that the parking rates are cheaper online when you pre-purchase. Looking for parking passes on the day of the match after reaching the venue will be both inconvenient and expensive.

Check out the team’s game schedule to find all upcoming events. You can start looking for a suitable parking pass after deciding which game to watch. Thousands of other fans might be looking for the same, so don’t miss out on your opportunity when there’s still time!

Los Angeles Angels VIP Parking

Los Angeles Angels VIP parking stands out among all other parking options because of the various perks associated with it. You can opt for a VIP parking pass this time to relish amenities that will surely elevate your parking experience. Ticket holders get a reserved spot close to the venue regardless of the time of arrival. Valet services are also commonly included in these premium parking options. So take a look at the VIP parking options for your game day and quickly secure one if interested.

How Much Does Los Angeles Angels VIP Parking Cost?

Fans can expect to spend $18 and above on Los Angeles Angels VIP parking passes due to their exclusivity and limited nature. These are highly sought-after parking options despite their steeper prices compared to general parking because of the multiple perks. You can compare the prices in two to three places to book one with the best price. Once secured, you wouldn’t have to stress about a thing when it comes to parking in the Angels stadium.