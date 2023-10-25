Looking to Ship a Car to or From Texas? Here’s Everything You Need to Know!

Are you thinking about car shipping to or from Texas? Perhaps you’re moving to Austin, Dallas, or Houston and need to move your car with you, or perhaps you’re planning on selling your car and want to find out how best to transport it cross-country. Whatever the case may be, let us tell you all about it here!

How to get started

Before deciding which type of shipping you want to go with, it’s important that you learn about your options. There are five common ways of shipping cars, depending on how far and how fast you want your vehicle to travel: RO/RO (Roll-on/Roll-off) is one of the most popular methods because of its affordability and flexibility. This method allows drivers to load their own vehicles onto specialized transport ships.

What paperwork do I need?

Paperwork is crucial when it comes to transporting cars. You should have all of your vehicle documents on hand, including information regarding your title and registration as well as proof of insurance and license plates. You’ll also need permission to transport your vehicle from one state to another, if it isn’t already registered in another state, along with anything pertaining to any liens that may be on your vehicle.

When should I schedule pickup/dropoff dates and times

First, it’s important to note that if your vehicle is being shipped across state lines, then your transportation company will likely follow DOT and/or FMCSA guidelines. This means that pickup and delivery times may be restricted to daylight hours. However, for those vehicles being transported within one state’s borders, there are no restrictions on when vehicles can be picked up or dropped off.

What are some common mistakes when shipping cars

Many mistakes can be made when shipping cars. To avoid potential problems and make things easier, simply follow these steps

Where are my vehicles shipped (domestically)?

Locations we service within the United States: Anchorage, Alaska; Baltimore, Maryland; Birmingham, Alabama; Boston, Massachusetts; Charlotte, North Carolina; Chicago, Illinois; Cincinnati, Ohio; Cleveland, Ohio; Colorado Springs/Pueblo area, Colorado: Columbus/Rochester area and Dayton/Springfield area of Ohio (Dayton may be a hard destination but we’ve done it before with an additional $300 charge); Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex – servicing South & Central Texas including Waco and Austin.