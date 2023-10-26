Looking for BTC-like Profits Without Volatility? Invest in These Small-Cap Dinos Driving Real-World Adoption

You might be a Bitcoin/Ethereum maximalist. Still, you can never deny the great returns small-cap Dinos guarantee – returns sans the volatility. All SAFU!

Robust fundamentals, a strong use case, and a committed community determine the success rate of any cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin is ideal for P2P payment systems, and Ethereum is the alma mater of all things decentralized. However, big caps aren’t the only fundamentally backed cryptos churning returns for investors. In fact, the bear market was brutal to the big caps.

Small-cap Dino Alts, especially those with staking capabilities, solve real-world problems. They can also bring great returns and passive income.

Our suggestion list has some great fundamental-backed dinos that performed terrifically during the bear market and hold bigger potential. Let’s check them out.

Top 5 Dinos To Pick This Season

No, we aren’t making any $1 million predictions. We will talk pure numbers to back why these Dinos will rule the charts:

Cartesi is an L2 scaling solution for building decentralized applications. It is a chain-agnostic for added scalability and flexibility. It uses both off-chain and on-chain solutions. It uses optimistic rollups to scale transactions on its mainnet. April 2023 saw CTSI (native token) peak at $0.32.

Blockchains are finding some of their biggest uses in supply chain management. Morpheus Network is disrupting global supply chains by combining emerging and legacy techs like IoT, RFID, and blockchain.

You can join its masternodes program to earn great APY (Annual Percentage Yield) and staking rewards as high as 18%.

The blockchain facilitates cost-effective P2P sharing of digital content for its built-in entertainment applications and helps creators sell their work directly at zero transaction fees. Tron uses Delegated Proof-of-Stake. Stakers can stake TRX tokens to partake in governance and earn staking rewards.

Another hidden gem among the Layer-2 Ethereum solutions, the Aventus Network, assists businesses in scaling and processing transactions at 133x the speed and 1% of the regular cost. The network also acts as one of the parachains of Polkadot.

Syscoin combines the best of Ethereum and Bitcoin into a dual-layer blockchain. It combines Bitcoin’s Proof-of-Work with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) to provide high scalability over PoW blockchains at an affordable cost.

Who is Winning The Game?

S. No. Name Price ($) Market Cap ATH ($) Staking APY (%) Potential Upside (2030) (%) 1 Cartesi 0.13 102M 1.75 8.8 598% ($0.91) 2 Morpheus Network 1.06 50M 4.99 18 990% ($11.56) 3 Tron 0.09 8.07B 0.23 3.62 733% ($0.75) 4 Aventus Network 0.70 7.51M 7.04 11.60 700% ($4.98) 5 Syscoin 0.08 61M 1.31 3.5 1900% ($1.61)

Comparison Chart For Dino Tokens

Are You Investing in Dino Alts?

MNW appears to be a clear winner among the list of contenders who portray awesome potential. MNW, being a small cap token, presents a far better opportunity for gains than other small caps with the highest staking returns.

Sit back and let your tokens do the work!

Our advice is simple: DIVERSIFY instead of investing in just Bitcoin or a few other blue chips.

Dino Alts have performed well even during the bear phase and injected portfolios with awesome returns and sources of passive income. They also display great potential upsides in the near future.

This is your chance to make it big. Go, pick up those little monsters. Invest in Dinos!

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



