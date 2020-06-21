Looking for a Property Investment? 6 Booming Markets to Consider

Contrary to popularly held misconceptions, investing in property doesn’t require more money than any other type of asset. Real estate is one of the safest stores of wealth imaginable as not only will it increase in value, it can also bring you income through rental. Exactly how much income depends on a lot of factors and some countries are more attractive investment prospects than others.

When looking for the best property investment opportunities, it is important to remember that you don’t need to be based in the country yourself. Most countries have accredited agencies who can look after short-term landlord responsibilities and can also help you to make long-term returns on your investment. In this article, we will look at 6 booming property markets across the globe that may be worth your investment.

1. France

Many people may be wary of investing in French properties because they tend to be expensive and expensive properties tend to get lower yields. As the world’s most visited country, however, it’s a safe bet that your property will be booked year-round, and not just in Paris, but in Nice, Strasbourg, Lyon, or any of France’s other popular tourist destinations. The key to property investment in France is understanding that properties consistently grow in value, especially in high demand Paris. This means that when you eventually come to sell, it’s likely that your property will have gone up in value considerably.

2. Cyprus

This Mediterranean island is getting more and more attention for its beaches and nightlife but it’s also a regional business hub and it attracts a large number of business travelers. Remember that all over the world, business travelers staying for more than a few days often prefer to rent an apartment than stay in a hotel. The experts at ArazoEstates.com explain that the Cyprus government is really working hard to attract investors. One example of these efforts is that the government has set the rental tax at zero percent on the first $23,000 you bring in. Especially for European investors, Cyprus is absolutely a market that you should be looking at if you want to make some serious returns.

3. The United Arab Emirates

If you’re planning on getting your membership into the most exclusive club of international travelers, you won’t want to leave Dubai off your list. Not only is the UAE a great vacation destination it is also a great place to invest and you could give yourself another reason to go there by buying a property that will bring you dividends. The UAE has a huge ex-pat population so you could be looking at a stable long-term rent or lucrative tourist rentals. Either way, demand is always high. On top of that, the UAE is one of the most tax-friendly countries in the world. Rental taxes are just five percent and with low-income taxes, that means tenants will also have more income to spend on rent.

4. Belize

Belize may not be a country that everyone knows but it is a great investment opportunity. Belize is located on Central America’s Caribbean coast and word is spreading fast about what it has to offer to tourists, from beaches lined with palm trees to dense jungles. That means the number of visitors is on the rise and the trend is set to continue. If you invest in short term tourist rentals in the right location you could well be looking at eight percent net yields.

5. Croatia

With more than a thousand islands and 6,000 kilometers of Adriatic coastline who wouldn’t want a piece of stunning Croatia? As well as the huge tourist market, foreign investment is rising fast, so whether you’re looking at renting out to business travelers or to the 20 million tourists who visit each year, you should be able to have your property fully booked for short-term rentals.

6. Costa Rica

This Central American country has Caribbean and Pacific coastlines, lush rainforests, and steady numbers of tourists. Most importantly from an investor’s point of view, Costa Rica also has high yields and low taxes on property rentals. In fact, the Costa Rican government is so keen to encourage foreign investment that buying a property there is intentionally designed to be hassle-free and straightforward. With extremely reasonable entry prices, Costa Rica is a great option for investors who don’t have bottomless bank accounts.

There are some fantastic property investment opportunities all over the world and for the best returns, it is so important to keep an open mind. Many investors are cautious about buying a property in faraway countries, but there are great agencies that will take over the day to day work. If you are looking to expand your property portfolio, check out some of the great options in this guide.