Long Haul Trucking: Balancing a Job and Family Life

Long haul trucking is a demanding job that requires long hours and often times away from home than can last from several weeks up to several months depending on the circumstances. It can be difficult to balance the demands of the job with family life, but it is still possible if you remain organized.

That being said, long haul truck driving may be demanding job but it pays well and you won’t be driving one long-distance route after another. In other words, truckers get time off after they been away from home for too long for the exact purpose of balancing their job and personal lives, as well as to spend some quality time with their families.

Therefore, it all comes down to compromise. Your family should understand what your job is and what it involves. At the same time, you employer should also understand that you have family back home waiting for you.

Although it’s sometimes easier to explain things to your family, you should try to work with your employer about an appropriate schedule that will suit everyone. But then again, sometimes your employer may be the one who is more forgiving than your family. With that in mind, here’s how to balance a job and family as a long haul trucker.

For how long are truckers away from home?

The amount of time truckers are away from home depends on the type of job they have. For example, if you’re over the road trucker, regional trucker or local trucker, your work hours will drastically vary.

Some truckers may be away for a few days, while others may be away for weeks or even months at a time. Long-haul truckers typically stay out on the road for several weeks before returning home. That said, truckers typically get 34 hours off after working for 70 hours.

Some companies have rotation where truckers work for 14 days and then have 7 days off. So it all depends from company to company, as well as the trucking career path you’ve chosen. It may also depend on country or state laws you operate within. Therefore, how long truckers will be away from home comes down to individual circumstances.

How difficult it is to commit to personal life after a long shift as a trucker?

Committing to a personal life after a long shift as a trucker can be quite difficult. Long shifts can take a toll on your body and mind, leaving you feeling exhausted and drained. This is especially true if you’ve spend more than two weeks on the road.

It can be hard to find the energy and motivation to engage in activities that are important for your personal life, such as spending time with family or friends, exercising or pursuing hobbies. To make it easier to commit to your personal life after a long shift as a trucker, it is important to prioritize self-care.

Make sure you get enough rest and nutrition during your shifts so that you have the energy to do the things you enjoy when you’re off duty. Also, try to plan ahead by scheduling activities with family or friends in advance so that you don’t miss out on important moments with them.

How many days off do long haul truckers get?

Long haul truckers typically get two days off for every week they are on the road. This is in accordance with the Hours of Service regulations set by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA). The FMCSA requires that long haul truckers take a minimum of 34 hours off after working 70 hours in an 8-day period, as mentioned before.

This means that long haul truckers can work up to 11 hours per day, and must take at least two consecutive days off after completing their 70-hour limit. During these two days off, truckers are encouraged to rest and relax, as well as perform any necessary maintenance on their vehicles. Aside from that, truckers get two weeks of paid vacation, which can be significantly more depending on the company they work with and their job description.

Managing work and life as a long haul trucker and staying on top of things

As a long haul trucker, it can be difficult to manage both work and life. To stay on top of things, it is important to create a schedule that works for you. This should include time for rest, meals, exercise and other activities that help you stay healthy and productive.

Furthermore, make sure to plan ahead when possible so that you can anticipate any potential issues or delays. If nothing else, try to find a company that will work with you. That means working for a company who will provide you with enough flexibility so you can focus on your work/life balance. Not matter how great a job is, it’s not worth sacrificing your well-being for it nor the thing that matter most to you.